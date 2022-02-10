The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees was almost giddy Tuesday, Feb. 8, when they promoted Christopher Mytych from captain to Scarsdale Fire Department chief. All seven board members had high praise for Mytych after viewing his service record and having him go through the interview process.
“I’m not really good at taking compliments, but I really do appreciate your comments,” Mytych said at the virtual board meeting. “I would like to thank the board of trustees, the village manager and all members of the selection committee for entrusting the role of fire chief to me … This is a tremendous responsibility and one that I haven’t felt since the birth of my first daughter — and that’s because I’m charged with being responsible for the safety of my [fire department] members and certainly the safety of our residents.
“I will do my best to ensure optimal service delivery while exercising fiscal stewardship and I look forward to learning what your expectations are and certainly that of our residents with increased engagement. This is an honor and a privilege and I thank you once again.”
White Plains resident Mytych replaces James Seymour, who left Scarsdale at the end of December to become chief at the Peekskill Fire Department, where he got his start 20 years ago. Mytych, 39, has been a career firefighter in Scarsdale since 2008, and one of six captains the last four years.
Mytych grew up in Harrison and, after graduating from Providence College in 2004, he was looking to serve his community — he also considered military service — and at the suggestion of a friend joined the Purchase Volunteer Fire Department that year. That experience set the biology major on the path to a rewarding career.
“As soon as I began interacting with them and began to learn their drills I fell in love with the fire service,” he said. “That’s kind of where it started. In that first year I took several courses and civil service exams with the end goal of becoming a career firefighter.”
Overlapping with his career at Scarsdale, Mytych became Purchase’s assistant chief and later chief, though he left Purchase in 2017 as his family was growing and he knew he had to commit his time to his career in Scarsdale.
“Having the opportunity to serve the community I grew up in was very rewarding and it also provided an excellent foundation as far as training and qualifications to move on to the career fire service,” Mytych said.
Based on the command structure in Scarsdale, Mytych knew there were opportunities for advancement as there are six captains and a chief. He said Seymour’s departure was “completely unexpected” and he didn’t expect the fire chief position to open up for at least another five years.
After he was promoted to captain, Mytych assumed the role of training officer for the career and volunteer firefighters. He also was named the relief officer, managing the schedule for the career firefighters. He said it was more likely one of the captains would retire before the chief, so he had anticipated the chance to be assigned as a tour commander to manage incidents more frequently. He skipped that step completely when he was promoted to chief over two other “highly qualified” captains in the civil service process.
Once the opportunity arose, Mytych said, “I focused all of my energy into achieving this.”
Mytych called the promotion a “tremendous responsibility” to ensure the safety of both the firefighters and community members. It’s a position he holds “in high regard” after working under former chiefs Thomas Cain (2005-16) and Seymour (2016-21).
“It was certainly a significant challenge to take on and it’s really just a matter of trying to meet the level of fire and emergency protection that our residents expect of us, and to also create new opportunities to engage with the community to understand what their expectations are of our department and how we can meet those expectations.”
In preparing for the role, Mytych looked at all of the information available to examine service delivery. He studied incident responses and response times, and use of overtime and how that can be improved. In terms of response time, the department meets national standards for the more than 1,400 calls it responds to annually, but he believes that can be “safely” improved upon by looking at resources available and focusing on prevention efforts.
When it comes to overtime, Mytych looked deeper into some of the long-term injuries that have happened on the job and how those can be prevented to keep firefighters safe and on duty, in addition to better managing the schedule.
“There are a lot of things we’re looking into to really help me determine whether I can make improvements to the already excellent service the department provides,” he said.
Mytych will oversee 39 full-time firefighters, six captains and around 50 volunteer firefighters at three stations. Station 1 is at village hall and houses Engine 54; Station 2 is the headquarters at the Public Safety Building with the police department and houses Ladder 28 and Car 2432; and Station 3 is on Crossway and houses Engine 55.
The career and volunteer firefighters train together and the volunteers assist on “escalating incidents and severe weather events,” according to Mytych, who called the volunteers “tremendously important.” He hopes to further strengthen that relationship of “neighbors helping neighbors.” In addition, the department has a “positive working relationship” with Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, working together at vehicular accidents on local roads and parkways.
Mytych is looking for ways to strengthen the department’s relationship with all stakeholders.
“The sense of community and support we receive from our residents is probably most rewarding,” he said. “The value that any member here receives as far as job satisfaction is concerned isn’t based entirely on the types of incidents that we respond to, but it’s really our interactions with the residents … during emergencies or during fire prevention education events. What’s really most rewarding is the opportunity for community engagement and improving on that.”
Board reaction
In reading the resolution to promote Mytych, Trustee Lena Crandall talked of his “commitment to excellence in public service and his dedication to the Scarsdale community, his courteous and professional demeanor, robust firematics knowledge, analytical capacity and demonstrated leadership ability.”
Trustee Karen Brew was part of the interview panel and said she was “incredibly impressed” with Mytych and noted that earlier in the day his report during the budget work session reflected that. “He’s very thoughtful, deliberate, analytical, wants to really push things and look at things to do what’s already done well even better, and I think he’s absolutely the right person to lead us into the future. I am very pleased with his appointment,” Brew said.
Trustee Randy Whitestone said Mytych’s “vision for the department and his analytical approach to building the department for the future” stood out for him. Whitestone said the appointment is in line with the board’s “forward looking, future facing approach to all Scarsdale Village government.” He said he expects Mytych to be a “great ambassador.”
Trustee Jonathan Lewis said he is excited that Mytych will help the village “redefine what public safety means in the 21st century.”
“A fire chief needs to be brave, a leader, an executive and hopefully also a visionary and it’s actually quite hard to get all four,” Lewis said.
Deputy Mayor Justin Arest echoed the priority of “finding leaders who can help take our village government forward.”
“I think many faces on this [Zoom] screen are examples of that, many faces who have already been in village hall are examples of that, but I think that the captain is exactly in that mold, exactly what we need for right now and I think we can all be optimistic that the department will be in very good hands, and all of our safety will of course as well,” he said.
Trustee Sameer Ahuja said that though he doesn’t know Mytych well yet, he has “enjoyed” conversations with him.
“I think to be a great leader you have to have kindness and the captain seems like a very kind person and it’s amazing how far that will take you,” Ahuja said. “I’m excited to see all the amazing things that you’re going to do.”
Mayor Jane Veron regretted that the meeting was virtual and not in person, but vowed to celebrate Mytych’s promotion live soon.
“It has been a true delight to get to know you,” she said. “You present with such analytical rigor, and yet with such heart and humility. I feel honored that we get to play a part in having you advance to take the helm because I think that we are going to be having the fire department in such good hands. You are a true team player and collaborator. I can see it in everything you said and have done. I am so optimistic about the future for our public safety.”
