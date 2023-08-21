Bringing seniors back together

The new senior coordinator, Maida Silver, is ready to reenergize the Scarsdale Seniors Club after the COVID-19 pandemic put most of the program on pause for three years.
The previous senior coordinator, Kathy Hurwitz, who Silver describes as “beloved,” retired after providing many years of service to the Scarsdale Seniors Club. Although Silver began her role as senior coordinator only a week ago, volunteer work and community service have always been a part of her life.
“My parents were always volunteers and work with people in the community. They encouraged me to do the same,” she said. “I remember being a candy striper when I was in my teens at Montefiore Hospital ... Volunteer work was always in my DNA. It was a natural segue into what I did for my career.”
She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in psychology at SUNY Stony Brook, a master’s degree in special education at Hofstra University and a Ph.D. in psychology from Texas Woman’s University. She made several professional changes in her life, from a clinical psychologist to business administrative support to her most recent venture — working with seniors.
Starting in 2014, Silver was the Westchester director of the UJA Federation of New York’s Engage Jewish Service Corps based at several JCCs in the county. The Engage program targeted baby boomers and older, connecting them with opportunities to volunteer and provide service while also building community.
Silver worked with Engage for seven years, right up until the program ended in April 2020.
“The grant was over because it fell during COVID. Although we probably could have fundraised to keep it going, this was the end of April 2020, and, as you know, we were quarantined,” she said. “The JCCs had pretty much determined ahead of time that seniors would be probably the last group that would come back, so that program was over.”
Engage wasn’t the only program targeting older demographics that had to dial back during the pandemic. The Scarsdale Seniors Club also limited the services it provided, according to Silver.
“[During the pandemic,] there were three exercise classes and a program through [Scarsdale Edgemont] Family Counseling on Zoom. That was pretty much it,” she said. “Other than [those classes] there wasn't anything offered because people weren't coming in.”
Although the World Health Organization declared an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency in May of this year, many seniors, who are at increased risk for severe illness, are understandably cautious about returning to normal. This can be seen in the turnout for the Seniors Club’s exercise classes.
“I've met the two instructors who do the exercise programs … They used to have anywhere up to 20 people in person,” Silver said. “Now, they … have the majority of people still hybrid on Zoom, and there are fewer people in the room.”
One of Silver’s goals for the program is to bring people back in person, while also providing options for people who want to participate from home.
“We're going to keep the exercise programs hybrid. It's possible some of the other programs can be hybrid … What I'm hoping is to bring people out and together, and we're going to move in that direction,” she said. “We want to bring people back, and I hope this program is interesting enough that people come out for it.”
All seniors are encouraged to join, and there is one group in particular that Silver wants to reach out to.
“There may be a new group of seniors in Scarsdale who maybe retired [during COVID] or are working part time, and they don't know about us. This is an opportunity to learn about us and become connected.”
She explained the importance of a program bringing seniors together.
“There's always been value in seniors being together and community. I think it's even more important since COVID, because seniors, in particular, have been isolated. One of the things that will bring me great joy is to get people together and maybe see people they haven't even seen in a while. Maybe they saw them three or four years ago but haven't seen them [in person] since. Bringing seniors together to engage in programs and projects is important in terms of leading a fulfilling life.”
She continued: “I know from directing Engage, it was as much seeing people that they've seen at other programs as it was [the activity]. If we're doing a craft activity, the craft activity was important, but it's ‘Hi, Sue.’ ‘Hi, Sheila.’ ‘It's great to see you, Marvin.’ It's the kind of thing where they look forward to seeing and spending time with each other.”
In order to encourage people to join the Seniors Club’s events, Silver wants to take direction from what the members are interested in.
“I'm really waiting to get feedback, meet people, and be where they're at and do what they want to do,” she said. “It would be my pleasure to do that.”
Silver prepared a survey in the Scarsdale Seniors Club’s newsletter with a list of ideas for potential activities and programs, including space for people to offer additional ideas.
The Seniors Club will be hosting its annual Senior Pool BBQ on Sept. 7 at the municipal pool complex, where members can play games, do water aerobics and have lunch. They will also have the opportunity to meet Silver.
“[The Senior Pool BBQ] is a way for us to have informal discussions about what they want,” Silver said. “Once I get that chance, this opportunity, I’ll hit the ground running — plan a trip, plan a lunch, plan a class, plan a program.”
The 2022-23 membership for all activities expires Aug. 31, so seniors must renew their membership for the year 2023-24 as a prerequisite to attend the party. All Scarsdale residents 60 years or older and nonresidents who have previously lived in Scarsdale as taxpayers or who have children living in Scarsdale are eligible for membership. The fee is $15 for residents and $20 for nonresidents or parents of children who live in Scarsdale. Benefits include one-way taxi service transportation; exercise classes; special membership rates for luncheons, trips and programs, among other benefits.
In the Scarsdale Seniors Club’s press release introducing her, Silver includes a quote: “Life has no remote; get up and change it yourself.” This is reflected in her mission to bring life back to a program stifled by COVID.
“The program was on pause,” she said, “and I believe I was hired to reenergize it.”
