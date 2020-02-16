All candidates in the forthcoming contested village election have met anessential milestone to be placed on the March 18 ballot by filing petitions containing the signatures of at least 100 registered village of Scarsdale voters in accordance with state election law. The minimum number of signatures required is 100.
The nominating petitions for the CNC-designated candidates — Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone for village trustee and Joaquin Alemany for village justice — were delivered Feb. 4 to Village Clerk Donna Conkling with 412 voters’ signatures.
Conkling confirmed the Voters’ Choice Party’s three candidates for village trustee — Robert Berg, Sean Cohen and Robert Selvaggio — also filed petitions by the deadline on Feb. 11 with more than 140 signatures.
In a press release thanking the volunteers who worked on the CNC slate, outgoing CNC chairman Marc Greenwald said, “We saw how hard the members of the Citizens Nominating Committee worked to seek candidates from across the community, research and vet all of the potential candidates, and then to carefully and respectfully deliberate. But they didn’t stop there. After choosing candidates, CNC members then went to their friends and neighbors, and joined other volunteers to knock on doors to ensure their choices would go before the voters in March.”
In an email to the Inquirer, VCP campaign chair Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez said, “VCP believes that candidates should be vetted by voters directly. They want to hear from Scarsdale voters directly about their needs. Come meet these candidates, who are professionally impressive and dedicated to living in and improving Scarsdale for all of us. They look forward to listening to your questions and comments.”
The League of Women Voters will sponsor a debate March 5 at village hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. In addition, the VCP will host a town hall-style meeting to discuss Freightway and Scarsdale Sustainability on March 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The village election will take place Wednesday, March 18 at Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road, a location that can accommodate a large turnout. According to Conkling, the previous contested election in 2016 drew about 3,000 voters to polls at the Scarsdale Public Library. The new venue was chosen in lieu of the library, which is undergoing renovations. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
