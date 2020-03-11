A sideswipe accident happened March 2 on Old Post Road near Wayside Lane when a Scarsdale man in a Chevy passed a stopped Bee-Line bus and clipped the driver’s side mirror. Some passengers opted to get on another bus while police handled the situation.
A two-car accident occurred March 2 when two cars traveling west on Mamaroneck Road had a rear-end accident when one car stopped for a pedestrian in the crosswalk and the car behind it failed to stop. No injuries were reported.
A woman sitting in her car in the DeCicco parking lot on East Parkway on March 2 said she “felt a jolt” when a car slid into the space beside her. The other driver told police he didn’t believe he made contact with her car, and police detected minimal damage. An officer facilitated their exchange of information.
A Bronx woman driving a delivery service car on Woodland Place and Chase Road attempted to make a U-turn and backed into a wall on March 3. The wall collapsed. The driver then decided to go the wrong way on Woodland Place. Photos were taken of the wall and her car, and she was issued tickets.
A two-car accident occurred on March 3 when one car hit another as they both attempted to make a left-hand turn from School Lane to enter Popham Road. Nobody was injured.
An unoccupied car parked on Shawnee Road at Chesterfield Road was struck when another driver backed out of driveway on to Shawnee Road on March 4. Damage was minimal.
A driver for Bronx-based AA Fleet Services, traveling southbound on March 4 on Post Road at Olmsted Road in the left lane, got too close to a bus. The mirrors of a Volvo and a bus collided. No one was injured.
A car parked on Claremont Road near Berkeley Road was struck by another car traveling straight ahead on March 5. Nobody was hurt, but damages were estimated at over $1,000.
Trouble on the job site
A Mount Vernon man who showed up for work on March 2 at a construction site on Southwoods Lane was charged with harassment in the second degree that included physical contact. Adolfo Castillo, 49, from Mount Vernon, turned himself in to Scarsdale police after his victim, a 49-year-old man from Mount Kisco, said Castillo hit him. Castillo, a carpenter, told police he arrived on the job site that morning and was sitting in his car when he was approached and bullied by the Mount Kisco man, who he said made negative comments about Castillo’s appearance. Castillo got out of the car and threw a punch to the side of the man’s head. Castillo then drove away. The victim called police, who met with witnesses, a 44-year-old man from Ossining and a 45-year-old Mount Vernon man. The foreman was not yet on scene. Castillo said he was bullied. Witnesses said Castillo was the aggressor. He came to the station and was arrested and charged and returns to court on March 18.
Drove car without permission
Ralph Haas, 59, from Yonkers, was arrested on March 6 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree. The complaint was made by the Scarsdale Shell Service Center on Scarsdale Avenue. Haas went to police headquarters, but said he wouldn’t speak to detectives about the charges without the presence of his attorney. He was searched and placed in a holding cell. He was released shortly after and returns to court March 25.
Traffic complaints
On March 3, a caller said a detour on Mamaroneck Road at Brookby Road was causing heavy traffic and congestion. The roadway was reopened soon after.
What took so long to report?
A 27-year-old Dobbs Ferry woman reported March 2 that when she got home from work on Boulevard in Scarsdale on Feb. 21 she noticed her driver’s license, her credit cards, her Kate Spade wallet and $50 cash were missing. She said she placed her bag with her wallet on the side of her desk. Police are investigating.
Identity theft
On March 2, a 61-year-old Penn Boulevard man reported being the victim of identity theft. He said the theft occurred between Feb. 29 and March 2, when his daughter called to say his cell phone, which is on a family plan, wasn’t working. His daughter said a Verizon representative told her the number was “ported out” to another provider without permission. The man said he also received alerts from LifeLock services regarding fraudulent activity on his account, and credit inquiries to open accounts in his name at Macy’s and Best Buy. No money was missing at that point.
No account with Sprint
A Post Road man reported on March 7 an unauthorized cell phone account was opened in his name. He was contacted by a debt collection agency who said he was behind on payments connected to his Sprint account. He said he has no account with Sprint and that wasn’t his address.
Erratic driver reported
A caller reported on March 2 a silver Toyota Camry driven erratically on Ardmore Road. The caller said the driver “nearly hit” several cars and was swerving. Police located the driver, an elderly woman, parked in her own driveway. She said she was too scared to get out of her car after being followed home by the caller. As she appeared neither intoxicated nor impaired, no further action was taken.
More patrols requested
Brown Road residents requested additional police patrols on March 5 after a caller reported a black Maserati seen on the street multiple times in recent days. The caller said one of the neighbors made contact with the driver, who said he was new to the area and left. Residents of Brown Road told police it’s unusual for unknown cars to repeatedly come on the street, which is a dead end.
Scofflaw
A woman who owes a lot of money in parking tickets parked in the Wayside Tennis lot on March 3. Her car was about to be towed by R&D Towing but, before it was removed, the scofflaw appeared on scene and paid the towing company to unhook her car. Police directed her to Scarsdale Village Hall to pay her unpaid tickets.
Not a police matter
A civil issue occurred on March 3 on Harvest Drive when one neighbor made a number of unsubstantiated claims about another neighbor who left a note on their car regarding parking and code violations. There was an additional third party claim that the accused neighbor was seen taking pictures and making videos of the calling party’s residence. The caller and the note-leaving party were advised to quit contacting each other and were informed this is not a police matter.
Because you can’t be too careful
Two men rang a doorbell at a residence on Nelson Road on March 3 saying they were from Con Ed and trying to access the meter. This behavior was reported as suspicious even though both men were wearing yellow vests and hard hats. Police contacted the men, who are in fact employed by Con Ed.
A utility truck was reported for idling for 15 minutes outside a residence on Stonewall Lane on March 7. The caller relayed to police they found the truck suspicious in nature. Police arrived and recognized the truck as a Con Ed emergency vehicle. The workers said they were there to deal with a reported low hanging wire the caller had reported. The wire turned out to be a phone line, not a power line.
Dogs fight
A Bradley Road woman reported she and her dog had a fight with another dog on March 3 while she was walking her dog. She said an unknown woman with blond hair who was on her phone was walking a medium sized, dark brown dog who ran at her at the intersection of Madison and Carman roads. The caller said she and her dog both fell to the grass. The blond woman said she couldn’t have been bitten because her dog was muzzled. The calling party had no discernable bites or scratches on her. She was reporting the incident as a precaution.
A Drake Road woman called police to say her dog collapsed in the driveway of their residence on March 6. When police arrived, the woman said her husband put the dog in his car and drove it to the animal hospital.
A caller reported a dog left outside for a long period of time on Berkeley Road on March 6. Police came by and did not see any dog outside.
A caller notified police on March 8 of a bird in the roadway at Post and Burgess roads. Police canvassed the area between Sherbrooke and Fenimore roads with negative results.
Gas delivery causes problem
At 11:15 p.m. on March 5, a gas delivery at the Gulf station on Scarsdale Avenue was reported for violating village noise ordinances. On arrival, police observed two hoses connected to valves on the ground and gasoline actively pumped from the truck into the tanks. Police notified the driver he was in violation of Section 205-1, citing unnecessary noise cannot be made from 11 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. A summons was issued to the driver.
Mysterious package
A Popham Road man reported receiving a package on March 6 he didn’t order that may be related to a recent case of identity theft. The man said he didn’t order anything from Walmart. Police were advised later the contents of the package contained a product the man purchased through another company who used Walmart to fulfill the order.
Brown water
A Hampton Road woman reported her house water turning brown on March 7. The water department was notified.
Just waiting for a cab
A man observed sleeping in the slightly ajar back passenger seat of a car parked on Lenox Place on March 8 told police he was just waiting for a cab. He said he didn’t need any help and shortly after a cab arrived and he got in it and left.
Sick man asks for coffee
Police went to a store on East Parkway on March 8 after an employee reported an unknown man who asked for coffee. The man was in need of medical assistance and was transported to the White Plains emergency room by ambulance.
Strange smells
The fire department responded to a report of an odor of gas at a Butler Road house on March 2, where they discovered a small leak at the gas manifold located in the basement. There was also another leak outside at the meter. Con Ed was dispatched.
A strong odor of gas was reported in the basement of a house on Popham Road on March 3. The Scarsdale Fire Department advised there was no gas leak and said the odor was from a skunk.
A report of an odor of burning was reported coming from a residence on White Road on March 7. It was determined a gas valve on the kitchen stove was partially opened without igniting the burner. The homeowner was out of the house for three hours and the house closed up. The burner was closed and the house vented.
A Pinecrest Road resident on March 4 reported a gas smell coming from a stove in a kitchen. The fire department came on scene and reported all was in good order.
Car on fire
A man called police on March 3 from Post Road to say his car was on fire. Police responded to the rear of Scarsdale High School and the fire department was already on scene. Police spoke with the car’s owner and two occupants, who said smoke came out from under the hood. They got out, and the car burst into flames. The fire department said it took 300 gallons of water to completely extinguish the blaze. The hood was burned through, along with a portion of the grill and front fenders. The fire did not appear suspicious. The car remains were towed by R&D Towing. No one was injured.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from March 3 to 9, was compiled from official information.
