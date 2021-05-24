A car heading south on Post Road went off the roadway May 11, collided with an embankment and hit a pole near Wayside Lane. The driver told police she didn’t know what happened but a witness said she was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.
A resident of Sherbrooke Road told the Inquirer he went to the scene after hearing the crash and helped the driver, who was not injured, out of the car. He said the driver told him she swerved to avoid hitting a car turning onto Post Road from Wayside.
The driver was out of the car and being cared for by Scarsdale ambulance when firefighters arrived. Power was cut to the car’s battery and debris cleared from the scene so the car could be towed by R&D Towing. The driver declined medical attention. The pole did not appear damaged. Police said there were no signs of brake marks on the roadway. No injuries were reported.
