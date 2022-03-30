A Lenox Place caller March 26 said she was unloading groceries at home and left her car door open with the keys inside. While she was in the house, her BMW, valued at $85,000, was stolen; inside the car were credit cards, her Yves St. Laurent and a Valentino wallet valued at $3,440; $400 in cash and her driver’s license. Police searched for the stolen car but didn’t find it.
Police abort stolen car chase
After receiving a report March 23 of a stolen black Mercedes SUV from Secaucus, New Jersey, police tracked the car to Cushman Road and Willow Lane. As patrol headed in that direction, Secaucus police advised the car was moving, traveling east on Mamaroneck Road and then turned around to go west toward Post Road at a high rate of speed. When emergency lights were activated as the patrol car pursued the car, the driver ran a red light at Post Road and Mamaroneck, traveling at a speed the officer estimated as 85 mph. Due to the reckless nature of the driver, the pursuit was terminated and the incident was closed as police said there are no leads.
More incidents involving cars
Police have no leads on an attempted theft reported March 21 on South Church Lane. A person called police to report having seen four men in a white BMW with New Jersey plates stop in front of his house. He said two men got out of the back seat of the car and approached his Porsche Macan SUV, which was parked in his driveway. When they encountered locked doors, they drove off, the caller said.
Police on patrol March 23 contacted the owner of a white BMW parked on Willow Lane after noticing the car’s doors were open and it appeared the contents of the car had been tossed. Papers were strewn around and the center console was open. The owner of the car, who said $3 in change was taken but nothing else, did not make a formal police report.
An Old Lyme Road resident March 23 said video from her security camera showed people on her property checking the doors of her daughter’s Audi. The car could not be entered because its doors were locked. The video, unfortunately, did not help identify the would-be miscreants and was not useful to the police.
A Lebanon Road resident called police March 26 to report his car was entered early in the morning and $60 in cash and the keys to his car’s roof rack were stolen. He said as his loss was minimal, he didn’t want to file a criminal report.
New driver incident
A 16-year-old driver in the car with her father told police she was traveling in the right hand lane heading south on Post Road March 27 when she began drifting into the left hand lane. Her father reached over and turned the steering wheel, which made the car veer to the right and leave the roadway, then cross the sidewalk on the west side of Post Road near Burgess Road before hitting a tree and then a stone wall. Police noted the driver is a new driver. Tickets were issued. No one was injured. Firefighters blocked lanes of traffic and applied Speedy Dry to absorb fluids on the ground. R&D Towing removed the car.
Teen injured in car mishap
A 13-year-old who drove a car out of a driveway straight into a utility pole on Church Lane March 26 was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. First responders reported airbags were deployed and the pole was severely fractured. Con Edison Electric was summoned. Firefighters got the child out of the car and were treating him prior to ambulance crew arrival.
Dad caught hosting teen drinking party
A large group of teens were reported March 26 at the intersection of Reimer and Cooper roads. On arrival, police heard a loud gathering of kids in the rear of a nearby house. They spoke to the homeowner who said his son was having a gathering and that there were about 80 kids in attendance. He said he’d hired private security to keep things quiet. Police entered the rear yard and saw about 100 kids and numerous open alcoholic beverages. Police spoke to the homeowner about prohibitions against providing and allowing minors access to alcohol on his property and police issued summonses to the host.
My house is not for sale
A Kensington Road resident told police March 22 she received a text message from an unknown party asking if she was interested in selling her house. Police tried to call the texter’s number but got no response.
Is it vandalism?
A caller March 22 told police he witnessed three teens vandalizing a wall on Popham Road. On arrival, police saw what they took to be removable spray chalk applied to the brick wall of a business. The teens were contacted and said they’d been given permission by an employee of the business to use Crayola spray on the wall. The employee validated that information before washing the markings off the wall.
No order violated
A Mamaroneck Road caller March 21 told police he believed his ex-wife was violating an order of protection. Based on the information he provided, police said there was no violation. It was suggested to the caller that he speak with his attorney if he wished to have the contents of the order amended.
No deliveries after dark
A Chesterfield Road caller March 22 said someone was trying to drop off a delivery, but it was too late at night. When police spoke to the delivery person, who was parked outside the caller’s house, he said he was supposed to deliver important medical equipment to this address ordered by the resident’s doctor, but the resident called 911. Police spoke to the resident who agreed she was supposed to get the delivery but said it was too late. She requested they speak to the delivery person and ask him to come back at a more reasonable hour. Police spoke to the delivery person who said he would do so.
Threatening messages
A Cayuga Road resident March 23 reported receiving a threatening voicemail from an unknown party who allegedly also made derogatory statements about his wife. He said he doesn’t have any idea who would threaten or insult his family. Police said they would do more drive-bys at his residence.
A resident March 26 went to police headquarters to report unwanted and intimidating text messages. Police read the messages and found nothing hostile. They told the person to block the sender’s number.
Stolen check
Police are investigating a stolen check reported March 25 by a Boulevard resident who said a payment she made online of $199 through her bank was paid out in the form of a check. The payee advised the victim they never received a check. The bank said the check was endorsed and deposited in an ATM by a person the victim has never heard of. The bank is investigating.
Stolen items
A pair of children’s pajamas valued at $65 was reported stolen March 25 from a mailbox on Gatehouse Road. A housekeeper who works across the street told police she saw a sedan pull up to the neighbor’s mailbox. She thought she saw someone remove something from the mailbox. She called that neighbor who in turn called 911.
At first the woman didn’t think anything was taken, but she noticed an empty Bloomingdale’s package in the roadway with her name on it. She told police she had expected the delivery of a pair of child’s pajamas. She completed a deposition and a report was made. While police were in the area, they saw another empty package in the roadway at the intersection of Heathcote Road and Crest Lane addressed to a Crest Lane resident. They were unable to contact that person. Police took photos of both packages.
A Carthage Road resident March 25 said he saw FedEx making a delivery at his house as he was just arriving home but when he went to retrieve the package from his doorstep it was gone. He reported a pair of Jordan sneakers valued at $155 stolen from his property.
An Innes Road caller March 26 said an outdoor mat valued at $40 was stolen from his doorstep. He said he saw FedEx pull up and place the package at his door but when he went out to retrieve it, it wasn’t there.
Keep that bleach away
A Lyons Road resident March 26 reported arguing with a neighbor over power washing. The caller was concerned workers at the neighbor’s house were using bleach. The workers told police they weren’t using bleach, only water. The officer who responded to the scene said there was no smell of bleach but there was a bottle of bleach near the power washer. The workers said they were finished washing the side of the house facing the caller’s house and they would not be anywhere near his property. Police relayed that information and the caller said he was satisfied.
Sorry, wrong address
A Sheldrake Road caller March 26 reported a man came to her door wearing a hoodie tied tightly around his face. When he knocked on the door, she called the police. He was gone on police arrival but police said they saw multiple cars parked in the area and determined there was a party going on next door. Police suggested to the caller that the man might have accidentally arrived at the wrong house.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a building on Chateaux Circle March 21 when a fire alarm activated. A maintenance worker cleaning around a fire alarm pull station accidentally activated it by pulling on the handle. There was no fire and the building superintendent reset the pull station and the alarm.
A commercial fire alarm was activated at Scarsdale Middle School on Mamaroneck Road March 21. Firefighters said smoke generated from a science experiment in a science classroom set off the alarm. They determined there was no fire, reset the alarm and allowed students to return to the building.
On March 24 firefighters returned to Scarsdale Middle School and went to the kitchen area by the lower parking lot, where smoke from cooking set off a detector. As there was no fire and the smoke was minimal, the alarm was reset and no further action taken.
An elderly woman drove her car March 21 onto the ramp at the Popham Road fire station saying she’d just been in an accident; firefighters saw significant damage to the passenger side of her car. Police responded and she said she didn’t know where or how the accident happened. Her car was towed and she was transported to White Plains Hospital by ambulance for evaluation. Police later reported the woman had been traveling west on Weaver Street when she hit an unoccupied car parked on the side of the roadway.
A hissing noise coming from an oven March 23 at a house on Greenacres Avenue brought firefighters to the scene. Firefighters couldn’t find any problem with the oven but did detect a small natural gas leak at the water heater connection. Con Edison Gas arrived and confirmed the leak and repaired it.
Firefighters assisted Con Edison Gas technicians March 24 getting into a basement for a reported gas leak on Nelson Road. Entry was gained and repairs were made to a leaking connection.
A leaking shower set off an alarm that brought firefighters to a residence on Dobbs Terrace March 24. Water was shut off to the house.
A water alarm was activated inside a pool house at a residence on Mamaroneck Road March 25. On arrival, firefighters spoke with the housekeeper who had already reset it. No water leak was found. Firefighters metered the pool house and the main house for carbon monoxide but the home was safe and it was determined the alarm was set off in error.
Cooking set off a smoke alarm on Fayette Road March 25. There was no fire.
Steam from a shower was mistakenly reported as smoke at a home on Wayside Drive March 26. The alarm was reset and no further action was taken.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from March 21 to March 27, was made from official reports.
