A Brewster Road resident reported Aug. 23 her BMW, valued at $65,000, was stolen from their driveway overnight. She said her husband was the last one who drove it and left the keys inside the car. 

Police spoke with a Mamaroneck Road resident Aug. 26 who reported an unknown dark four-door sedan with no license plates came onto the property and parked next to her car. She said two men wearing masks got out of the sedan and entered her car, but then returned to the car they arrived in and drove away. She thinks they meant to steal the car, but then didn’t.

