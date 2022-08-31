A Brewster Road resident reported Aug. 23 her BMW, valued at $65,000, was stolen from their driveway overnight. She said her husband was the last one who drove it and left the keys inside the car.
Police spoke with a Mamaroneck Road resident Aug. 26 who reported an unknown dark four-door sedan with no license plates came onto the property and parked next to her car. She said two men wearing masks got out of the sedan and entered her car, but then returned to the car they arrived in and drove away. She thinks they meant to steal the car, but then didn’t.
A Continental Road man told police Aug. 26 his 2021 pickup truck valued at $90,000 was stolen from his driveway. He said the thief entered his car and drove it away. His lawn was also damaged in the process.
A caller Aug. 28 reported his car was stolen while parked in a lot on Palmer Avenue. Police drove around and located his car parked in a different location of the Wilgrin lot. The caller said he had his keys with him and a second set was not inside the vehicle. Police said there was no theft in this incident.
Stolen car recovered
A 2013 Toyota Camry reported stolen out of New York City was located and recovered on White Birch Lane Aug. 23 after police received a call about a disabled car with a flat tire and out-of-state license plates abandoned on the street. A computer check showed the plate should have been affixed to another car; a check on the VIN number brought it up as stolen. New York City police were contacted but declined to respond or retrieve the car, which then was towed and impounded to the Scarsdale police lot.
Break in
An activated burglar alarm brought police to a business on Spencer Place Aug. 24; on arrival, police saw the front door was broken. The business owner was notified. The broken door is valued at $300. The business owner reported $120 of miscellaneous merchandise was stolen. The incident is under investigation.
Elderly man with dementia located
A caller on Tisdale Road Aug. 28 reported a man who seemed lost and confused was at the door of the residence. The caller said the man matched the description of an elderly man with dementia reported missing from Greenburgh. The man was in the Tisdale Road yard, looking at the flowers, but due to a language barrier and medical disability, the caller said he was unable to communicate with the man. Police described the man as tall, wearing brown pants and a gray sweater, and identified him as the man reported missing from Greenburgh. Police from that jurisdiction arrived and helped arrange a ride home for him.
Lots of water
Large amounts of water were reported spewing onto a field on Boulevard Aug. 22. After the source of the problem was identified, the water department was notified. Police said the pooling water affected only the field and not traffic.
It’s just paint
An Olmsted Road resident Aug. 23 reported his neighbor was spraying something that gave off a noxious odor they claimed was permeating the neighborhood. Police located a neighbor having painting work done at the rear of his house, which backs up to the complainant’s house. They were advised of the complaint but since they were doing nothing illegal, no further action was taken.
Identity theft and fraud
An Olmsted Road man called police Aug. 23 to report an unknown person in the state of Georgia added a name to his bank account. He said he’s been in contact with his bank and is not out any money. The fraudster attempted to open a credit card using the caller’s account but the application was denied and flagged.
Police serve as mediators
Police responded to Brewster Road Aug. 24 for a reported argument between a contractor and a village building department employee. Police said the argument never turned physical and they mediated the situation between the involved parties.
Nobody home
An Innes Road resident Aug. 24 asked police to check on her neighbor’s house; she said the front door was open and had been for several days. Police went to the residence and found the front door ajar. There was no sign of forced entry. They entered the premises and found several unlocked exterior doors. The home appeared to have been vacant for some time but undisturbed. Police secured the house and no further action was taken.
Daily call not answered
Police went to an address on Lockwood Road Aug. 24 at the request of a woman who said she hadn’t heard from her sister whom she speaks with daily. The sister was at home and told police she was fine. She said she would call her concerned sister.
Loose dog
A loose dog was reported Aug. 25 in the vicinity of Morris Lane and Heathcote Road. Police saw it walking and invited it to get into the patrol car. The owner was notified and agreed to come to police headquarters to retrieve the pet. The owner was issued a ticket.
Collisions
One person was reported injured in a two-car collision involving a sedan and a truck Aug. 22 on Grand Park and Griffen Avenue. A driver traveling northbound on Grand Park failed to stop for a stop sign, then tried to turn left onto Griffen. The second driver was traveling eastbound on Griffen at the same time and the cars collided at the intersection. One driver was 81; the other 65. An ambulance arrived on scene and the driver of the sedan was taken to White Plains Hospital.
No injuries were reported Aug. 22 in a sideswiping incident near Post Road and Lorraine Place. The reporting party said his son was driving and the cars were traveling too close to each other; neither car stopped and at the time he thought there was no damage. Only after he got home did he see the rear passenger door of his car was damaged. He wasn’t sure where the sideswipe took place and was unable to describe the other car.
Two cars were involved in a collision Aug. 23 on Cushman Road when a car that was pulling out of a driveway crashed into another car. The driver who pulled out left the scene but the other driver noted the license plate.
A driver said she didn’t see the “head in only” parking sign at the underground parking lot on Christie Place Aug. 24. She backed in and her rear windshield struck piping and brackets affixed to the garage wall. The windshield shattered but there was no damage to the piping. The driver wasn’t injured and no tow was required.
Sign code enforcement
Police responded to a location on Oakwood Place Aug. 24 for a village code violation. A Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps sign was stuck in the ground in the public right of way. No one answered the door when police knocked. The sign was removed and placed in the homeowner’s doorway and a notification placed on the doorknob with a warning about the code violation.
Four different signs advising drivers how to drive were collected and held for safekeeping in a storage locker from a location on River Road Aug. 24. The signs, displaying various messages advising drivers to slow down for children, were affixed to telephone poles on the Bronx River Parkway side of River Road in the public right of way. Police said the signs were in violation of village code. More signs were observed on the public right of way on Fenimore and Fox Meadow roads Aug. 25, as well as on Popham and Garth and Popham and Post. The Fox Meadow Road sign was a real estate sign. The Brewster Road signs said “Pick Up After Your Dog.” Police removed all the signs and placed them in safekeeping.
Another sign in violation of village code was reported Aug. 27 on Post and Crane roads. Police said it was on a pole in the public right of way. It was secured, held for safekeeping and documented. Police did not report what was on the sign.
A sign advertising a tag sale was removed from Post Road and Boulevard Aug. 27. The sign was secured by police and documented.
Five identical “No Parking” signs posted on telephone poles in the area of Brite and Olmsted roads were secured by police Aug. 28. Police said the signs violate village code and were placed in safekeeping.
Altered check
A New Jersey man reported to police Aug. 26 a financial loss stemming from a check he wrote at his place of business, a medical office on Harwood Court. He said a check he wrote on March 31 was altered or counterfeited, but he didn’t notice the problem until Aug. 19. He said on that date he was paying bills related to his business and remembers writing out several checks but didn’t remember if the specific altered check was delivered in person, dropped in a post office box, taken to the post office on Chase Road, or hand delivered to the postman. He’s been in touch with his bank, which told him reimbursement was not possible as 60 days have passed since he noticed the problem. Police told him how to file a report and he filled out a deposition. It’s unknown how much money he’s out.
Looking for family
A Post Road resident Aug. 26 said a man she didn’t recognize knocked on her door and asked her to call police because he was looking for his family. Police responded and spoke with the man who said he was returning to the area after an absence. He said he was looking for family members. Police spoke with his half-brother who said he didn’t want the contact. The man said he understood and would take the train back home. No further action was taken.
Falling tree damages table
A wooden table valued at $100 was reported damaged Aug. 28 at Scarsdale High School on Post Road after a tree fell on it. Police said the tree had rotted. The tree and the table were located at the rear of the parking lot and the road remained accessible. Caution tape was placed around the perimeter of the tree and the highway department was notified to remove the tree, the broken table and debris.
Fight at a bus stop
A couple who said they were just waiting for a bus Aug. 28 at a stop on Post and Crane roads told police they saw two people, who seemed to know each other well, arguing in what seemed a concerning manner. Police located the other parties who said they weren’t fighting but having a personal disagreement. Nobody requested help or medical treatment. That pair left the area and the couple who called police said they would get on the next bus.
Fire department
A pizza oven set off a smoke alarm Aug. 24 at Pizzarelli’s at Depot Plaza. The manager told firefighters there is an ongoing problem with a particular smoke detector. He was advised to speak with both his alarm company and building management about moving the alarm further away from the ovens. No fire was found and no hazards detected.
A car struck a utility pole Aug. 26 on Weaver Street. The pole was completely severed. Two occupants of the car were able to get out before firefighters arrived and were in the care of Scarsdale ambulance personnel. Con Edison Electric was notified and lanes of traffic were blocked off. Scarsdale police said the incident happened in the New Rochelle police district and the scene was turned over to Con Edison.
Reports of explosions Aug. 27 on Claremont Road were confirmed to be kids setting off fireworks. Firefighters said no hazards were found.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, were made from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.