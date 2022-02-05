Westchester County has seen a “high spike” in mail theft since late fall 2021, according to Scarsdale Police Department Capt. Edward Murphy, including “check washing,” which he said “involves multiple criminal actors.”
“Typically, residents or merchants are placing checks in the mail, both inside private and public mailboxes,” Murphy said. “Thieves are stealing the mail, accessing the contents and when checks are discovered, they are forged … There are offenders who steal the mail, offenders who then ‘wash’ the checks, offenders who then deposit the forged check into yet another offender’s bank account, who may not be fully aware of this criminal process.
“Thieves are recruiting individuals via social media to acquire participants who will allow their bank account to be used for this fraudulent purpose. This systematic course of action by the suspects hinders suspect identification.”
Murphy suggested banking and transferring money online from a secure device and internet connection. “Avoid leaving mail in the mailbox if that mail contains checks or bank information,” he said. “Do not put the flag on your home’s mailbox to the raised position — this alerts thieves to the fact that mail is inside. Do not leave bank or sensitive information in your recycling bin that thieves could exploit — securely shred this information. Check your online banking activity daily to be alert for any suspicious or fraudulent activity.”
Scarsdale Postmaster Denzil McKesey said he is aware of that type of scam, but hasn’t been alerted to any issues locally. He said the two most secure ways to mail things are to hand them to your trusted mail carrier or bring them inside the post office to the dropbox or to a clerk at the window.
Though the large blue mailboxes outside the post office have been upgraded from the pull handle model to the thinner slot and the locking mechanism has also been enhanced for better security, McKesey said it’s best to handle sensitive materials during the day when possible.
“Over night anything can happen, and with the boxes changing it’s still difficult to tamper with them, but if a customer does recognize one that’s been tampered with, they can notify us and we’ll get someone out there to check that box or remove it and have it fixed or replaced,” McKesey said.
