The Procedure Committee has announced this year’s slate for election to the nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 10, and, due to the ongoing pandemic health concerns, voting will be by mail-in ballot only.
Voters this year will elect two candidates from each neighborhood. Should two or more candidates receive the same number of votes for any vacancy, a run-off election between or among such candidates shall be held on a date to be determined by the Procedure Committee.
This year’s candidates are:
Edgewood: Sital Jain, William McInerney, Laurie Medvinsky, Richard Wingate;
Fox Meadow: Kay Eisenman and Jennifer Rosen;
Greenacres: Jeff Blatt, Mary Pat Jones, Jared Stern, Scott Weiss;
Heathcote: Lynn Badain and Han Zhou;
Quaker Ridge: Rob Tepper and Matthew Zik.
Biographies of each candidate will appear in the election brochure mailed to all residents in the week prior to Nov. 10.
The committee meets in December and January to choose Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party candidates for mayor and village trustee, and the chosen candidates will run in the village elections in March.
Under New York State law, candidates outside the village nonpartisan election system may also run for village office by obtaining the prescribed number of signatures on a nominating petition.
Qualified voters may vote by mail-in ballot obtained from scarsdaleprocedurecommittee.org. Ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the CNC Procedure Committee mailbox, P.O. Box 284, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
Details are available at scarsdaleprocedurecommittee.org.
