Unlike last year’s election, the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party (SCNPP) candidates didn’t have much to worry about going into election night on March 16. There was no organized campaign against the party, and the election ran uncontested.
With Trustee Seth Ross cycling off the board after fulfilling two terms and Trustee Rochelle Waldman not seeking a second term, the SCNPP supported newcomers Sameer Ahuja and Karen Brew to fill the vacated trustee seats, as well as current Trustee Jonathan Lewis, who was reelected to serve a second term.
With Mayor Marc Samwick completing his two-year term, the SCNPP supported former Trustee Jane Veron to fill the role.
There were 423 total votes in the election, a far cry from last year’s contested election, which brought in 1,921 voters.
Of the 423 total votes, 288 were cast in person and 135 were submitted via absentee ballot. One absentee ballot included an envelope without a ballot, and another included a blank ballot, bringing the total counted absentee ballots to 133.
There were four write-ins for mayor and three for trustee. Of the seven total write-ins, only three were known as of election night since they were submitted via absentee ballot. There was one write-in vote for Joseph Rosenblum for trustee, a vote for Bob Berg as trustee and a vote for Marc Samwick as mayor.
Veron received 406 total votes (275 in-person and 131 absentee), Lewis received 394 votes (270 in-person and 124 absentee), Brew received 393 votes (269 in-person and 124 absentee) and Ahuja received 398 votes (272 in-person and 126 absentee).
The trustees and mayor will be sworn in on April 5.
