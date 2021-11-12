The Citizens Nominating Committee election was held Nov. 9 at the Scarsdale library for residents to elect new CNC members. Beginning Nov. 29, the CNC’s 30 voting members will engage in a rigorous vetting process to nominate a slate of nonpartisan candidates for village offices, including three village board trustees. The villagewide election for the CNC’s nominees, and other candidates for village office who wish to run independently of the nonpartisan system, will be held Tuesday, March 15.
Each year Scarsdale’s Procedure Committee (PC), which administers the CNC election and process, is asked for vote totals for individual candidates but the Non-Partisan Resolution prohibits disclosure of both the names of candidates who fell short and the number of votes per candidate. The PC reports only the gross number of voters and total votes by election unit.
Here is the 2021 ballot breakdown:
In person votes + mail-in votes = total votes
Edgewood: 51 + 6 = 57
William McInerney
Raju Sitaula
Fox Meadow: 88 + 21 = 109
Lynne Clark
Scott Harris
Heath Sroka, two-year term
Laura Thierer, one-year term
Greenacres: 45 + 10 = 55
Ralph Geer
Elaine Weir
Heathcote: 12 + 5 = 17
Manisha Marria
Marjorie Anne Meiman
Quaker Ridge: 13 + 3 = 16
David Glattstein
Rohini Sahni
There were 209 in-person voters and 45 valid mail-in ballots. The total number of votes was 254, which is similar to last year’s turnout of 251 (all mail-in ballots during the pandemic), but less than the 2019 turnout of 368, which included 32 valid mail-in ballots.
