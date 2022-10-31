The nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 to select new members to join current CNC members tasked choosing a slate of nonpartisan candidates to run for mayor and open trustee seats in Scarsdale’s March 2023 village election.
In December and January, the CNC’s 30 elected members will engage in a rigorous vetting process to nominate a slate of nonpartisan candidates to run for open seats on the village board, as Mayor Jane Veron finishes her term, Trustee Jonathan Lewis will complete his second two-year term, and trustees Karen Brew and Sameer Ahuja finish their first terms.
On this year’s CNC ballot, there are 15 proposed amendments to the Non-Partisan Resolution, which is the document that governs the CNC process, including an amendment that would allow Scarsdale residents who are not U.S. citizens to fully participate in the CNC process by serving on the CNC, signing CNC petitions and participating on the Procedure Committee.
“The Procedure Committee is thrilled to be taking this positive step in allowing noncitizen Scarsdale residents to participate in the CNC,” said Michelle Sterling, chair of the committee. “We have so many residents who live here, own homes, pay taxes, and send their kids to school here, but are not able to participate in their local governance because for one reason or another they are not U.S. citizens. This never seemed right. We have such a diverse community. It is one of the greatest strengths of this town. It’s so important to enfranchise our residents and bring everyone into the fold. We want people involved in local government and in local happenings on all levels. The more we embrace and include everyone in our community to every extent we can, the stronger we will be as a community.”
The CNC election on Nov. 15 takes place at the Scarsdale Public Library from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and 2 to 9 p.m. Eligible Scarsdale voters can vote in person or by mail to elect candidates from their neighborhood who wish to participate in the work of the CNC. Mail-in ballots, available at scarsdaleprocedurecommittee.org, must be received at the Chase Road post office by 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Qualified voters may vote for their neighbors regardless of their support for the nonpartisan process or their political party affiliation. The villagewide election for the CNC’s eventual trustee nominees, and other candidates for village office who wish to run independently of the nonpartisan system, will be held Tuesday, March 14.
