The nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 to select new members to join current CNC members tasked choosing a slate of nonpartisan candidates to run for mayor and open trustee seats in Scarsdale’s March 2023 village election. 

In December and January, the CNC’s 30 elected members will engage in a rigorous vetting process to nominate a slate of nonpartisan candidates to run for open seats on the village board, as Mayor Jane Veron finishes her term, Trustee Jonathan Lewis will complete his second two-year term, and trustees Karen Brew and Sameer Ahuja finish their first terms.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.