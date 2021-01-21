The Scarsdale Citizens Nominating Committee on Jan. 20 announced four candidates to run on the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate in the village election on March 16.
Jane Veron of Fox Meadow is nominated to run for mayor. She is a 23-year resident of Scarsdale and former trustee and deputy mayor.
The nominees for village trustee are Sameer Ahuja of Heathcote, a village resident for 21 years; Jonathan Lewis of Edgewood, a village resident for 19 years; and Ellen Plum of Fox Meadow, a village resident for 21 years.
The general village election will take place Tuesday, March 16, at the Scarsdale Congregational Church.
Eric Lichtenstein served as chair and Steve Pass served as vice chair of the CNC. In addition to the candidates for village office, the CNC selected Jill Spielberg as chair and Jon Krisbergh as vice chair for next year’s CNC. The CNC also elected Richard Pinto to serve as vice chair of the Procedure Committee.
“Starting in late November, the CNC went to work in finding potential candidates for both Trustee and Mayor. Over the last 2 months, the CNC conducted extensive diligence along with hours of discussions. While our meetings and reference conversations are not shared publicly, the CNC considered and researched carefully the background, experience, and qualifications of each trustee and mayoral candidate and engaged in significant deliberations,” Eric Lichtenstein, chair of the CNC, stated in a press release.
The Inquirer will profile each of the candidates in upcoming editions prior to the election.
