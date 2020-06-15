Village Clerk Donna Conkling released a memorandum to the board of trustees June 9 announcing an extension of resident commuter parking permits through Sept. 30; the original expiration date was June 30.
According to Conkling, between mid-March and early June the average use of parking spaces at all commuter permit lots dropped to 8%. After speaking to hundreds of permit holders about remediations, Conkling said she realized many residents didn’t expect to return to work in Manhattan until sometime between September and November.
“We wanted to provide a relief measure to our permit holders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and also address the economic hardships they’re experiencing in a mindful and fair manner while concurrently ensuring the anticipated revenues for parking permits sales in fiscal year 2020-21 remained intact as much as possible,” said Conkling.
Village Manager Steve Pappalardo said if the village didn’t extend the parking permits, it would’ve had to deal with a flurry of refunds.
“I think this made a lot of sense to us to give them some relief,” he said of the extension.
Parking permits are sold by the clerk’s office on a rolling basis beginning on June 1. If the office had begun selling permits, Conkling said the demand for parking permits likely would have been below normal levels and most of the permits would have been sold in the fall at prorated prices, which would have impacted projected revenue.
“It is my belief that our residents, particularly the Christie Place parking permit holders, as well as the merchant lot permit holders [would have] been forced, or felt forced, to enter a lottery for fear of losing out on a permit for which they potentially wouldn’t use until late fall,” she said.
Conkling said shifting the permit period would “save the village from a considerable loss in revenue” and would more likely result in the village earning revenue for parking permits as estimated prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the board of trustees meeting later that same night, resident Bob Berg, a Voters Choice Party candidate running for a seat on the board of trustees, said he was disappointed the permit extension decision was made by the village manager and clerk and was not put up for consideration by the village board of trustees.
“I don’t disagree ultimately with the decision to do what you’ve done, but it seems to me that the decision should’ve been made with public notice and by the board of trustees, as opposed to the village manager and the village clerk,” he said.
Berg added that, aside from the loss of revenue from permit holders who wouldn’t buy a permit again given the current economic conditions, the village would also be losing money from the three month delay.
Mayor Marc Samwick said that whether the village sold a one-year permit in June, August or December, as long as it was sold within the village’s June 1 to May 31 fiscal year, the revenue would “theoretically be the same.”
