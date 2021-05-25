When village of Scarsdale taxpayers paid their county property tax bills for 2021, which were due by April 30, they saw a reduction in their tax levy of 5% for fiscal year 2021. This comes after a reduction of 3% in 2020.
“Scarsdale residents for two consecutive years will have shrinking County tax bills while seeing an increase in the quality of services they receive,” County Executive George Latimer said in a statement released May 11. “Make no mistake, we understand the burden County taxpayers face and are hard at work to provide some respite.”
He added, “COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on all of our best laid fiscal plans. These tax cuts are a welcome breather to residents whose budgets have been stretched thin through no fault of their own.”
Latimer has proposed and passed county budgets, supported by the County Board of Legislators, each of the last two years that included tax cuts of $1 million to the overall levy each year. Following the equalization process, that has translated to two years of county tax reduction for village taxpayers.
Residents’ property tax bill consists of three components — school taxes, municipal taxes and county taxes. The county portion is the smallest share of that — around 15%, on average. School taxes represent around 63%, municipal taxes represent around 22%.
County Board of Legislators Chairman Ben Boykin, who represents Scarsdale, said, “In addition to our tax levy decrease, there are other factors that affect the amount and nature of property tax changes that any given taxpayer may see. These include local property tax assessments and a municipality’s tax equalization rate.”
Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron said in a statement to the Inquirer, “The Village of Scarsdale is pleased that, like us, Westchester County prudently managed costs over the past two budget cycles, both of which were heavily influenced by the pandemic.
“We applaud our federal legislators for alleviating the fiscal burden placed on our County government, as evidenced by the level of support received — over $375M in projected FY 2020 federal aid was provided to Westchester County, while only $184M had been initially budgeted. But for the federal aid, our County government would have been impacted much more severely. With the prospect of additional federal funding on the horizon, as well as the continued recovery of our local economies, we are optimistic that the level of tax burden imposed on our communities at both the local and County levels will continue to be aggressively managed in future years.”
Veron continued, “Working as partners, Westchester County government and the cities, towns, and villages of the county can continue to demonstrate fiscal prudence while maintaining the quality of life and the levels of service our residents, businesses, and visitors expect.”
The county budget plan for the 2022 fiscal year is expected to be proposed later this fall.
— reporting by Valerie Abrahams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.