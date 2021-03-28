Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) has reopened the Dine the ‘Dale outdoor dining space in Scarsdale Village on Spencer Place between Harwood Court and East Parkway.
Take a break from cooking and dine downtown in Scarsdale Village, either under the 2,500-square-foot tent or in the adjacent uncovered area. Take a seat at one of the safely spaced picnic tables to enjoy table service from some establishments, delivery from others, or take-out from any of Scarsdale’s dining establishments. Alcohol table service in the tent area is available from Yeomiji, and alcohol delivery service is also available from Popojito, Scarsdale Metro and Westchester Burger Co. Scan the QR codes located on signage throughout the tent to access menus and order food.
To ensure everyone’s safety, diners must follow social distancing and safety guidelines, including wearing a mask when not seated.
In addition to the lead sponsor of the initiative, Scarsdale Improvement Corp., presenting sponsors include Houlihan Lawrence, Morgan Stanley, Scarsdale Foundation and White Plains Hospital. Platinum sponsors include Advocate Brokerage Corp., Chubb, Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, Spencer East Realty and Wilson & Son Jewelers. Silver sponsors include Clean Design, Eye Gallery, I Am More Scarsdale, Korth & Shannahan, Partyline, Scarsdale Security, The Simon and Lerner Team at Houlihan Lawrence, Vintology Wine & Spirits and Zachys. The SBA is also grateful to all of the community members who have donated to the tent area.
The tent will remain up through August, with the possibility of being extended through November, similar to last year. In addition to being a safe place to gather and dine, the SBA hopes to offer programming during the late afternoon and evenings from local businesses, nonprofit organizations and service providers.
The SBA is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to supporting the village of Scarsdale and its local businesses. The SBA works with local merchants, government, property owners, real estate corporations, community members and other local groups to help make Scarsdale a thriving village.
For more information, go to http://bit.ly/3seUw6o.
