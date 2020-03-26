A caller on March 20 reported numerous people using playground equipment on Boulevard. On arrival, police saw a large group utilizing the basketball courts and playground equipment. The police PA system was deployed to inform people of the new village ordinance prohibiting large gatherings. The crowd dispersed without incident.
A caller reported teens using the playground on Boulevard March 21 and not adhering to social distancing rules prohibiting large gatherings. Upon arrival police saw no one on the playground, only on the field, and deemed no rules were broken.
A caller reported several people using the school grounds and track at the high school March 21. Upon arrival, police advised individuals in the area that the track and field were closed.
A caller advised police on March 22 of a group of people using the field at the high school near Post Road; the police PA system was used to tell the crowd the field and track are school property and they are not prohibited on the property during the public health crisis.
Police responded to a report March 22 that six people were playing lacrosse at a field near Brewster Road. The people left without incident soon after police arrived.
A caller reported people playing on the playground on Huntington Avenue on March 22. The playground is closed to the public. Police advised the people gathered that the playground, basketballs courts and baseball fields are closed. They left and no further action was taken.
Broken window
Police responded to Fox Meadow Elementary School on Brewster Road March 16 on a report of a broken window at the rear of the building, facing the playground. On arrival, police saw a small section of broken glass on the lower left side of the window. The window remained secure; there was no sign of criminal activity. The break appeared to be caused by a ball or other object. Personnel from the school district arrived on scene to check the interior with an officer; all appeared in good order. A district employee boarded up the window to secure it until the glass can be replaced. The window is valued at $100.
Leashed dog bites girl
A Kingston Road woman called police March 18 to say two days prior, her 18-year-old daughter was walking alone by the intersection of Brewster Road and Huntington when a black German shepherd on a leash approached her, biting her on the left thigh. The mother told police the dog grabbed her daughter by the jacket before biting her. The mother took her daughter for medical treatment. Police contacted the dog owner to advise him that New York State Public Health law requires that the dog must be quarantined for 10 days. The owner was told to give police copies of the dog’s vaccination records. A report was filed with the Westchester County Department of Health.
Little roaming dog
A roving Cavalier King Charles spaniel wearing a pink collar was reported on Wheelock and Hanover roads on March 18. The caller called back later to say he saw the dog safely secured in its backyard.
Lost property
A woman on Boulevard called police March 16 to report that she lost her phone in the vicinity of CVS on Popham Road and believed it was stolen. She called to document the information.
It’s only the pest service
A Ferncliff Road resident called police March 18 to report three men on her lawn. She said they were taking pictures and she was frightened. Police contacted the men, who said they work for JPMcHale Pest Services. They were at the wrong address and showed police a contract to be at a residence on Roosevelt Place. They were redirected.
Code complaint
A caller reported three gas-powered blowers in use March 18 at a location on Donellan and Fenimore roads. The caller said the men were working too close to each other. The workers were gone by the time police arrived. The caller was advised to report any future code violations to the police department.
Downed street light
Police responded March 18 to a report of a streetlight out on Tisdale Road. Upon arrival, police observed the light was lying in the grass, and the light pole was in poor condition. The highway department was notified and personnel went to the scene to deal with the exposed live wires.
Dislodged manhole cover
A small metal cap protruding from the roadway was reported March 19 on Claremont and Berkeley roads. The water department was notified to correct the situation.
Lined up for Starbucks
Police responded to the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center March 22 on a report of traffic at the drive-through window at Starbucks lined up as far as Weaver Street. Upon arrival, police saw all the vehicles were in the shopping center and no backed-up traffic was affecting Weaver Street or Wilmot Road at that time.
Car incidents
While backing into a parking space at village hall on Post Road on March 16, a Scarsdale woman in a BMW struck the right rear fender of a parked, unoccupied police cruiser. No injuries were reported.
Police responded March 16 to a report of a blue sports car doing doughnuts in the intersection of Olmsted and Hampton roads, but police were unable to locate the car.
A road rage incident was reported March 16 on Cornell Street. A woman told police a person in a black SUV began honking and flashing headlights at her as she pulled into her driveway. She told police she got out of her car and yelled at a woman in the passenger seat of the SUV and the passenger yelled back to the woman that she should use her directional signals. No threats were exchanged, and the SUV drove away. Meanwhile the driver of the SUV contacted police before the Cornell Street woman called police. The SUV driver told police the driver in front of him stopped suddenly and did not use her signal. The Cornell Street woman told police she was tired of people using Cornell as a cut-through street. Police told her the street is a public highway and she should direct her concerns to Scarsdale’s Traffic Safety Committee.
A Scarsdale man driving a Cadillac traveling southbound on Post Road March 17 failed to stop at a red light and hit a Dodge traveling westbound on Drake Road crossing Post Road to continue on to Crane. No injuries were reported.
A tow truck service was dispatched March 17 to Mamaroneck Road at the ramp to the Hutchinson River Parkway for a disabled black Chevorlet Silverado with a flat tire on the front passenger side. No further police action was needed.
Too many cars
A Lenox Place resident reported March 18 a traffic issue caused by numerous cars parked on the circle of a dead end street. Police advised the operators of the cars to move their cars down the street. Everyone did.
Suspicious activities
Police responded March 17 on a report of a man stopping cars and taking pictures of the cars on Stratton Road between Rural Drive and Weaver Street. Police canvassed the area but they found no one stopping cars or taking pictures.
Police responded to a Wheelock Road residence March 20 on a report of a stranger at the front door. The caller told police he wasn’t home, but saw someone on Ring video. He said he watched the man go to the rear door of the house. Police checked the perimeter of the house and told the homeowner everything was in good order. Police told him sanitation department personnel were doing pickups in the area and the person in question works for the sanitation department.
A Chesterfield Road man called police March 21 to report he saw someone with a flashlight on private property on Oak Lane. Police went to check the area and then told the caller Con Edison personnel were on the property due to an outage.
Sensitive information
A Montrose Road woman called police March 19 to report she might have given her son’s Social Security number to a scammer. She said she received a mailing regarding her son’s medical coverage; after responding to the mailer, she was concerned she had given sensitive information to a scammer. No fraudulent activity has been reported so far.
Nowhere to go
Police responded March 20 to a report of a crying woman in Depot Plaza. The woman told police she had nowhere to go. She said she argued with her spouse at their residence and left to avoid further confrontation. Police helped her get transportation to a relative’s home in the Bronx, and a good Samaritan on scene agreed to stay with the woman until a Lyft driver arrived.
No permission
A Bradford Road woman called police March 20 to report her picture was used on social media without her permission. Police told her that was a civil issue and advised her to contact the social media site to request removal of the photo.
Coyote sighted
A caller on Leatherstocking Lane reported a coyote in the area on March 17. Police looked for the animal, but couldn’t find it.
Rock in the road
Police responded March 20 to the intersection of Saxon Wood and Thies Court on a report of a boulder in the roadway. Police moved the large rock to the side of the road. A cone was placed near it for safety. The highway department was notified to remove the obstacle.
Was it a pothole?
A disabled motorist called police March 20 to report he struck a pothole and his tire was damaged. Police went to the caller’s location at Griffen and Mamaroneck avenues and saw a stuck storm drain, which did not seem to be a hazard or need repair. A tow truck was sent to change the caller’s tire. Police remained on scene to direct traffic until the car was able to leave the area.
Mysterious red car
Police responded to Mamaroneck Road March 21 on a report of a red sedan parked facing the wrong way on the street. A resident told police the car was parked opposite her house, and she couldn’t tell if anyone was in it. Police spoke to the motorist who said his car was disabled and he couldn’t move it. A tow truck was called.
Fire
An odor of smoke was detected in the basement of a home on Barry Road on March 16. Firefighters checked the house and found a faulty ballast for a light fixture. They disconnected the power and told the homeowner to have it repaired.
A tripped breaker caused a sump pump to stop working at a residence on Copper Beech Lane March 19, resulting in 2 inches of water in a 600- square-foot basement. The sump pit had two pumps and one was burnt out. After firefighters unplugged the burnt out pump, the working pump cleared out the water.
A leaking hot water boiler was reported March 22 at a residence on Old Orchard Lane. After firefighters shut down the boiler and shut off the gas feed, they advised the resident to call a plumber.
This report was made using official documents from the Scarsdale Police Department covering the period of March 16 through March 23.
