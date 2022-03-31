The walking audit of downtown Scarsdale Village, which included stops at three major intersections that have safety concerns, was mostly a standing-around tour at Boniface Circle and the Dine the ’Dale tent as three representatives from FHI Studio, a consulting firm based in Hartford, Connecticut, gathered information from a cross-section of village volunteers and staff as part of furthering the Village Center Strategic Mobility and Placemaking Plan.
The major focuses on Tuesday, March 29, were the dying holiday tree and the veterans’ memorial at Boniface Circle, possible uses or partial repurposing of Chase Park and the dining tent, with the potential for making it a more permanent structure or the possibility of putting it elsewhere.
Balancing the needs of businesses, commuters who need parking, shoppers who need parking, bicycle riders, pedestrians, those who want to gather outdoors, continuing to make the downtown a center for events and safety for all were major talking points.
FHI’s Michael Ahillen asked the group to think not only about themselves, but the diversity of the population when it comes to mobility and age, and how others might view a trip to the village. He also talked about different times of day and weather, not just focusing on that moment of a cold, sunny day in late March.
“Just because things look like how they are today, they didn’t always look like this and they don’t always have to look like this,” Ahillen said. “Think about different elements you would like to see.”
While at Boniface Circle, Ahillen surveyed each member of the group to see what their initial priority heading into the discussion was. On the list were: best use of gathering spaces; traffic circulation in and around the areas where people congregate; traffic safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists; better bike and pedestrian safety for common routes into the village on Popham, Crane and Fox Meadow roads, including safer passage for students coming from the high school; parking; giving people reasons other than stores to come downtown; bringing the community together; envisioning flexibility and hybrid spaces by using everyone’s collective imagination; a cultural center for art and music; better alignment of streets; more reasons to attract high schoolers; appealing to families with young kids; a downtown destination for residents and nonresidents alike; elimination of tripping hazards in streets and on sidewalks; improved road surfaces; better nighttime lighting; and electric car parking and charging stations.
An actual conversation followed, which centered on Boniface Circle and Chase Park.
The first thought at Boniface Circle was the “tragic” and “unwell” fir tree, according to Susan Douglass, who is chair of the Scarsdale Forum’s Downtown Revitalization Committee and the Forum’s president-elect. She said the tree looks “lovely” when decorated with lights in December for the holidays, but she noted it had to have an artificial top added. Douglas said some have “a very strong emotional attachment” to the tree, saying it’s a problem that needs to be solved.
Also for the holidays, the smaller trees in the circle are lit and two menorahs and a crèche are installed, making it a centerpiece for Light the ’Dale.
The village recently put out easily movable chairs and tables on the grass next to the old tree as a pilot project to see what kind of usage that might get.
The veterans’ memorial was discussed in terms of it being hidden by surrounding trees and bushes and being built below ground level, where it is only accessible by stairs. Suggestions to move the memorial were not popular, though the potential to raise it up and/or add a fountain was discussed. Resident Max Grudin said it should not be moved out of the village center.
Douglass told the group that Chase Park is not designated as a passive park, so while many may want to leave it that way, there are certainly options to make it more usable, including playgrounds or a structure for concerts taking up part of the space. That area has been used for the Scarsdale Music Festival, art shows, summer band concerts, and rallies around Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate and ending gun violence.
The group also talked about certain roadways in the downtown being shut down for hours to a full day depending on the event, such as the music festival, Light the ’Dale, the Scarsdale Concours d’elegance, bike and blade nights, farmers markets and the sidewalk sale, with ample parking and access to local businesses a concern for some. Mayor Jane Veron said it’s a “delicate balance” as there is some “tension from business owners.”
Traffic in the area was described as “a lot of circling and waiting for spots” by Veron and “a lot of driving the wrong way” by Deputy Mayor Justin Arest.
A short walk around the corner to the Dine the ’Dale tent led to more discussion about space usage and traffic flow. The tent is a partnership between the village and the Scarsdale Business Alliance that started during the COVID-19 pandemic to help restaurants and it takes up 12 parking spaces. Veron called it “such a gathering place,” but noted it is still a pilot program and it was removed for the winter, then set up again in March.
The tent is not only a place to bring food from local restaurants and enjoy outdoor dining, which expanded to sidewalks in front of village restaurants and is very popular, but it’s also a space to hold events, and has been used by senior groups, the League of Women Voters, the PTA and music performances. Most agreed that in 40 degree weather and above, the tent is well used.
Arest said that with “holistic planning” there is a “tremendous opportunity from an aesthetic standpoint” to improve the concept, whether in the current location or elsewhere. He said the impact of the “idea” is what is “essential.”
Trustee-elect Jeremy Gans said the outdoor concept — common in European cities — is a positive, though he isn’t as much a fan of the large tent itself. Though he said he prefers umbrellas at each table, which would make the space feel more open, he understands it’s tough to have an event with umbrellas in the way.
FHI representatives asked whether the tent would remain popular once COVID-19 dissipates, to which Marci Berman-Goldstein, a business owner and co-president of the SBA, said a confident “Yes.” She said she envisions cobblestone in the street and a permanent structure that might allow for cars to pass through at certain times. She did note that an unknown is what happens if and when residents go back to commuting and activity in the area by the train station ramps up again, with drop-off and pickup and more cars requiring long-term parking.
The spot for the tent was chosen because it takes up the fewest number of parking spots and isn’t much of a traffic flow interruption, though sometimes it causes a backup on Harwood Court as it can be tough to turn right or left onto Chase Road. Trustee Randy Whitestone called the area by the tent and the train “a choke point” during pre-pandemic commuting hours.
Berman-Goldstein managed the tent space as a volunteer as part of her SBA duties and is also on a commerce board with Westchester County Executive George Latimer and others throughout the county.
“People are in awe of what we did,” she said. “There is no one in the county that did this. They may have had a restaurant row, they may have closed streets and restaurants used that space, but we were the only ones to do this and I’ve been asked multiple times to speak to other organizations about this.”
Berman-Goldstein said the SBA hired a production company to run this year’s Scarsdale Music Festival and hopes some day perhaps someone can be hired to manage the tent space and events there.
Potential upgrades were discussed. Outgoing Village Trustee Lena Crandall said the space is “not that pretty,” but that it has “so much potential.” Right now it’s “functional,” she said.
In addition to the three main gathering spaces, Veron urged the consultants to take a look at Christie Place.
The group also gathered to discuss safety at the following intersections: Popham Road and Depot Place; Popham and Overhill/Chase roads; going on and off the Bronx River Parkway by Crane Road and East Parkway; and a more out-of-the-village center spot at Sprague and Bell roads.
The next step is a village board work session Monday, April 4, at 6 p.m. FHI Studio will present the summary of findings from the walking tour. The meeting will be in person at village hall with remote access via Zoom.
According to a village press release, “Public engagement is a critical dimension of the study and will inform future investment decisions. A project website is being developed and is anticipated to launch within the next two weeks. Additionally, there will be opportunities for public participation in the coming months, including another village board work session in May 2022, a virtual public workshop in June and two public meetings in August. The final report will be presented to the village board in September. The study goals include increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety, providing access for all users, improving traffic flow and circulation, activating public spaces, and increasing sustainability.”
