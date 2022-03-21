The Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees learned that the timing of their Village Center Strategic Mobility and Placemaking Plan isn’t ideal. Coming out of a pandemic, shopping, parking and commuting in the downtown area aren’t even close to returning to normal practices. Still, a consultant from Hartford-based FHI Studio said there are ways of moving forward with an analysis that will lead to suggestions on ways to make more efficient use of “complete streets planning” for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists of all abilities, ages and modes to navigate safely.
“[In] village centers and downtowns, often anywhere from a quarter to a third of their space is typically used for transportation purposes, whether it be sidewalks, streets or parking,” FHI Studio project manager Michael Ahillen said. “That’s a lot of space, so we’re looking at different opportunities to use the space wisely, whether it be to improve traffic flow, improve bicycle or pedestrian safety or to use certain placemaking elements that really support the businesses and overall livability of the downtown.”
Ahillen updated Scarsdale Village trustees and staff at a work session Tuesday, March 15, including one of the major steps in the plan, 45 minutes of drone footage to study flow in the downtown taken the previous Thursday, March 10, as the village and the firm are in Phase 1 of 3, gathering information that will be followed by analysis and then recommendations. The drone data will offer “understanding of the circulation and movement of vehicles,” which is currently being analyzed for future presentation.
Next up will be a walking audit/tour of the downtown with “key stakeholders,” followed then by a work session to “understand existing conditions and challenges” that will eventually lead to sketches and a draft of conceptual plans for key roadways in the downtown.
Ahillen expects a virtual workshop to be held in early June to get feedback from the public, additional meetings/workshops and a final report at the end of September, an “ambitious timeline” but one that he said is doable, in order to start implementing some of the recommendations and to allow for the village to start applying for grants toward any major work that might be decided upon.
Trustee Randy Whitestone asked for “more color” when it comes to data gathering. Ahillen said the firm is going to “rely heavily on previously collected data” for traffic counts, but said it’s more about movements, origins and destinations than volume. Ahillen said the walking tour feedback would be more crucial to “develop concepts and focus more on designs.”
Village Manager Robert Cole said he would check with village staff to see if there are any past traffic counts available, but deferred to the consultant’s “expertise as to what is needed.”
“Our understanding is that drone work that is being done is in many ways superior to the old standard ways of getting out there and having a person at the corner counting the vehicles that are going by and making notes,” Cole said. “We’re excited about seeing the new technology and how that might filter down into alternatives that perhaps the other methods of collecting traffic volumes would not have necessarily led us to. If the consultant has anything else to say about the value of traffic counts, of more rich traffic county data, I welcome you to contribute those thoughts.”
Ahillen said there is “unreliability” with people’s habits changing, which makes it a “tricky time” to collect new data.
“We’re thinking not just about throughput, but we’re thinking about the use of the space itself … We can’t really think about use of the space if we’re just collecting traffic data,” Ahillen said. “That’s the reason we went with this drone collection data.”
Ahillen added, “That’s going to be a real challenge on any project because we’re just in a very unprecedented time in that sense. This is why it’s so important that we have information from stakeholders, from the public, earlier on to really gain that feedback.”
Village Planner Greg Cutler said he can offer crash data from 2015 to the present, with heat maps that identify areas of conflict and types of accidents in the area. Mayor Jane Veron also said various reports should be available from the Scarsdale Forum and other local civic organizations that can be added to the mix of information.
Trustee Lena Crandall, whose term ends when the newly elected board members are sworn in next month, is the liaison for the advisory councils for people with disabilities and for senior citizens.
“I’ve been hearing their thoughts about the village center all year and I hope there’s a way to get input from both of these advisory groups early in the process and also toward the end when you have some of your ideas in mind,” she said.
Crandall noted that those with disabilities and seniors have “different” needs that should be considered. “I guess I’ve been sensitized to all of this, so I hope there’s a way and I’m even willing to give up my spot on the walking tour … if one or more people from these committees can participate,” she said. “That’s how strongly I feel.”
Crandall is also liaison to Friends of Scarsdale Parks and takes seriously the idea of Scarsdale as a “village in a park.”
“Wherever possible please try to work in some shade trees, landscaping, but that being said, it’s essential that things are chosen so that they will be easier to maintain,” she said. “We would also need a very clear landscaping plan.”
