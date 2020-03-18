Brisey E. Burgos Osorio, a 29-year-old woman from the Bronx, was charged March 14 with DWI at the scene of a car accident. Police responded to a report of a two-car accident at the intersection of Fenimore Road and Walworth Avenue. A Norwalk driver traveling south on Walworth Avenue was going through the intersection at Fenimore Road on a steady green light when a Subaru driven by Osorio struck the other driver’s car. Police suspected Osorio was intoxicated and they asked her to perform a field sobriety test, which she failed. Osorio was arrested and taken to police headquarters where she showed a BAC of .14%, nearly double the legal limit, after taking the chemical test. The operator of the other car reported injuries and was transported to the hospital. Both vehicles were towed away.
Found property
A woman who works as a crossing guard found a set of keys March 9 on East Parkway by Starbucks. She took them to police headquarters; nothing on the key ring identified the owner, so the keys were put in the evidence locker for safekeeping.
A Brook Lane man reported losing his keys March 11, which he thought he left on the roof of his car. Ten minutes later he called back to say he’d found them.
A woman out walking with her child went to police headquarters March 11 to turn in cash she found on Olmsted Road near Hickory Lane. The cash was photographed and vouchered.
Parking complaints
Putnam Road and Sage Terrace residents called police on March 9 and 10 to report cars parked illegally in a No Standing zone on Putnam. Police told the callers the parking rules are enforced only on school days and within certain hours. Since schools are closed due to the coronavirus emergency, police explained, the cars were not parked illegally.
Parked cars that were reported to police for creating a passing nuisance near the traffic island on Colvin Road were observed by police March 10 who determined the cars were legally parked and not causing any adverse conditions.
Kids rock the house
On March 9, a Brite Avenue woman called police to report her children were playing outdoors when a neighbor came out and said the children were shaking her house with their playing. The neighbor was reported using foul language and swearing at the children. Police spoke with the neighbor and said the children were playing in a reasonable manner and didn’t have to stop playing. The neighbor was advised not to yell at them.
Campaign signs removed
A Fox Meadow Road woman reported March 13 that several campaign signs, with the words “Berg Cohen Selvaggio” were removed from her property and at other locations throughout the village. She said one of the signs was damaged.
On March 13, a Tisdale Road woman reported political campaign signs had been removed from her property. She noticed on March 7 that several signs had been removed in the village, and believed as many as 20 signs had been stolen between March 7 and 13. Each sign costs approximately $5, amounting to a total loss of about $100. Police told the caller no officers had removed any signs, and patrol would be made aware of the incident and monitor other signs leading up to the election.
Car left idling
An Olmsted Road resident advised police on March 9 that her neighbor left her car running in the driveway for an extended period of time. Police went to the residence and observed the car idling but empty; they knocked on the door and spoke with the neighbor who had forgotten to turn the car off and secure it.
Big noises
A caller reported hearing an explosion March 10 in the vicinity of Montrose Road and Huntington Avenue. Police determined a rear tire on a backhoe underloader popped, which caused the blasting sound at a Greenacres School construction site. No injuries were reported from the tire popping.
Teens gathering on Madison Road on March 10 were reported playing their music too loudly by a neighbor. Their party disbanded and the music silenced.
Police responded March 14 on a report from a Kingston Road resident who said he heard a noise and then saw a suspicious car parked in front of his house. Police spoke to the driver of that car, who said he was putting his car in the driveway of an adjacent residence. Police said nothing was out of order.
Stolen bike
A Roosevelt Place man reported his son’s bike was stolen from outside Edgewood School on March 10. It was a 26-inch Metro Bicycles mountain bike, valued at $437.02. The man told police his son left his bicycle and helmet by the school playground and went off to play with friends. When he returned, the bike was gone, but the helmet remained.
Gas-powered blowers
A Nelson Road resident reported multiple gas-powered blowers in use too close to each other on March 11. Police responded and advised landscapers of the complaint and warned them to stop creating a noise nuisance.
No fishing
Police responded to the duck pond on Heathcote and Sherbrooke roads March 11 on a report of people fishing. When they arrived at the location, no one was fishing.
Scammed
A Carthage Road woman March 11 reported her mother was scammed out of $9,000 from a person who claimed to be collecting bail money for a crime the grandson committed. The grandmother went to the bank, withdrew the cash, and handed it off to an unknown man who came to her door to collect it. Only later did she realize she was the victim of a scam.
On March 12 the head golf pro at a club on Secor Road reported eight sets of Titleist golf clubs were shipped to an unknown person at an unfamiliar address. The pro said someone hacked his Titleist account. He said he did not place that online order and claimed he is the victim of fraud and identity theft.
A Secor Road resident notified police March 15 that her Sprint account was fraudulently used by an unknown person after she found out someone had used her account to order three tablets and two cellphones to be delivered to her address. She told police she never ordered the phones or tablets, nor had she received them.
Suspicious incidents
Police responded to a store on Depot Place March 11 on a report of a man behaving in a disorderly manner, bothering customers and being rude inside the store. Police said the man did not appear to be a public disturbance, but he apparently was trying to get coffee before his train arrived. He boarded the train without incident.
An Archer Lane resident reported a man wearing a bright sweater was in her backyard, looking at her house March 12. She told police she’s having work done and thought the man was looking at tools left in the yard. She asked her contractor to remove the tools, and showed him video of the man entering her yard. Her contractor said he didn’t recognize him. The homeowner asked police to make additional patrols.
Police responded to a report of black garbage bags tossed from a window of a house on Meadow Road on March 12; the caller told police the house is unoccupied. Police spoke with the new homeowners who said they were throwing materials out the window and into the driveway rather than walking them down the stairs. No further action was taken.
Staff at a store on Depot Plaza told police March 13 about a woman inside the store they wished would leave. They said they were concerned about her behavior. Police asked the woman if she required medical assistance, she declined and left the premises.
Burglary in progress
A man reported seeing three individuals breaking into a home on Griffen Avenue on March 11. The caller told police he was not at the scene but could see them on live video. The homeowner advised police on arrival the would-be burglars left the premises, having fled through rear patio doors. A check of the interior determined nothing was taken.
Did not order sushi
A Normandy Lane woman reported a woman knocking on her door on March 11, saying she was there to deliver sushi. The resident said she hadn’t ordered sushi and there was a silver SUV parked in her driveway. The person drove away prior to police arrival.
Where’s the wallet?
A woman called 911 on March 13 to say someone stole her wallet while she was shopping in a store on Palmer Avenue. The store manager said the woman approached him after being in the store for about 30 minutes to say she dropped her wallet and assumed someone must have picked it up and taken it. He said other people in the store said they didn’t take it and even tried to help the woman look for her wallet. The wallet was not found and the woman left the store.
Animal matters
A Mamaroneck Road man told police that while walking his dog around 9 p.m. on March 14, he was cornered by a coyote. Police frightened the animal off with emergency lights and sirens. It ran into the woods and did not come out. The man and his dog left.
A Boulevard resident told police on March 15 she found a beagle on her property wearing a collar with a contact number. She had the dog in her possession. She said she tried calling the number, but no one answered. The beagle’s owner arrived on scene soon after to claim it.
A sick rabbit was reported on Colonial Road on March 15 under a backyard deck. Upon arrival police saw a motionless body, which they attempted to move with a stick. The bunny didn’t respond and was deemed dead. The caller said her gardener would remove it.
A Ridgedale Road caller reported an injured squirrel on the patio March 15. Police went to the scene and since there was no safe location to dispatch the squirrel, police gave the caller a trapper’s contact information. The homeowner said she had already attempted to contact a trapper and would try again later.
Car accidents
A three-car accident happened on March 10 at the Bronx River Parkway near Fenimore Road when a gray SUV and a gray sedan sideswiped each other, pushing the SUV into the center guardrail. Another sedan then rear-ended the SUV. One driver was evaluated, but refused medical attention. All the cars were towed from the roadway.
A two-car accident occurred on March 12 on Mamaroneck Road, near the Hutchinson River Parkway. A Chevy was traveling eastbound on Mamaroneck Road, near the intersection of the parkway off ramp. A Toyota, which had been stopped at the stop sign, moved forward and the two collided. The Toyota spun out, hit the curb, and went off the roadway. No injuries were reported.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a residence on Dickel Road on March 13 for an outdoor grill fire. They found an outdoor grill approximately 20 feet from the house, the drip tray on fire. The fire was extinguished.
An odor of gas was reported on March 13 at a vacant house on Walworth Avenue. Police on scene told fire personnel they smelled the odor in the basement when doing a check on the house. The area was metered and a small leak was found in the house’s gas piping. Con Ed was dispatched and shut down the gas to the residence.
A two-car accident happened on March 14 on Fenimore Road at Walworth Avenue. A person was extricated from being trapped in their car because the other car was pressed up against the driver’s door. The fire department stabilized the person until EMS came on scene. Fire personnel entered the car through its rear lift gate and lowered the seats to gain access to the person, who was transferred to a backboard and then removed through the rear hatch. The injured person was then loaded onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital. The fire department cleaned up debris and applied Speedy Dry to eliminate spilled fluids. Police stood by until tow removed both vehicles.
