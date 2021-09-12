An active fire was reported around 10 p.m. Sept. 4 on Myrtledale Road. Scarsdale, Hartsdale, Greenville, White Plains and Greenburgh firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished and two residents were safely evacuated. They advised no one else lives there. Three Scarsdale firefighters were injured during the incident and were treated by Scarsdale ambulance personnel; two refused further treatment and a third was transported to White Plains Hospital via Scarsdale ambulance. The homeowners’ son arrived to take his parents, both in their 80s, to his residence. The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire, and it’s initially been labeled “accidental and electrical in nature,” Scarsdale Fire Chief Jim Seymour told the Inquirer. He said the house is uninhabitable, with siginicant damage on the second floor and extensive smoke and water damage throughout.
— reporting by Valerie Abrahams
