Scarsdale Police Officer Michael Coyne stands under a gray sky, a controller in hand. On the controller’s screen is a crystal clear image of a fire truck leaving the station’s garage in real time. The source of the video, a drone, hovers more than 100 feet in the air, a small, unwavering speck among the clouds.
The Scarsdale Police Department (SPD) purchased the drone, a DJI Mavic 2 Pro, in 2019, for “aerial surveillance, photography, missing person searches and other law enforcement operations that may necessitate its use,” Detective Lt. Brendan Kellaher told the Inquirer.
He explained that approval for the drone was granted by the chief of police and the department must be in compliance with local ordinances and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations for continued, approved use of the device.
Shortly after purchasing the drone, the department selected Officer Coyne to pilot the drone. To prepare for the role, Coyne, who has worked with the SPD since 2013, attended a weeklong training course at the New York State Preparedness Training Center located upstate in Oriskany, New York.
“There's an old abandoned airport up there. For one week, you're flying the state drones,” Coyne said. “They do search and recovery, accident reconstruction, surveillance. Each day is different.”
First, the trainees learned the basic mechanics of flying a drone.
“You go out and you start doing drills, and then the drills get harder. And then they get harder. You go from making squares to … doing perfect circles,” Coyne said. “So the first couple days was learning how to fly it, and then it got a little more advanced as far as [training for] what you would use the drone for.”
He described one such training: “[There] was a big rubble pile. You're flying over the rubble pile, and they have you looking for certain items. So they have a mannequin in a rubble pile, [and] you're doing search-and-rescue, looking for an injured party after, let's say, a building collapse or something like that, where it might be too hazardous to actually climb up on the rubble. You're flying from above looking down.”
In Scarsdale, the drone is used for a variety of purposes, including keeping the department prepared in case of an emergency.
“When we first got it, we went around and did a survey of all the ‘important structures’ … village hall, churches, synagogues, schools,” Coyne said. “God forbid there's ever an incident at any of those. We have 360-video and pictures of every school, every church, every synagogue, so [we] know where all the entrance points are.”
The drone is also a useful tool for saving time for the village of Scarsdale and the police department.
“Village [officials] wanted to do a parking survey. They wanted to know how many parking spots were available at certain times of the day — morning rush hour, lunchtime rush hour, evening rush hour,” Coyne said. “Instead of having an officer walk through the village, which might take 45 minutes to count all the parking spots and by the time you get to the last spot, the first spot is already taken. [The drone] takes about 45 seconds. You can fly over everything, videotape it, and then just go back and count the spots in the videotape.”
Recently, during a Westchester County police pursuit that ended up in Scarsdale, the drone was put into action.
“The [driver] had made a statement saying that there was something dangerous in the vehicle. [Police] cleared the area, opened all the doors, and then we used the drone to literally fly–look in the car, look in the back seat, look in the bed of the truck,” Coyne said. “He actually had a weapon in the front seat. So before we put ourselves in danger, you can have an eye in the sky. You get close, look around, see what's in there, and then [Westchester] County [officers] came out with their hazardous devices unit.”
The Scarsdale department utilizes the drone for police activities a couple of times a year, and takes the drone out for practice flights once a month.
“We'll inspect cars. We'll inspect the building, make sure that everything's in order, at least once a month on a Sunday,” Coyne said. “I'll take it up, fly it around the building, and make sure it's operating properly.”
When flying the drone, Coyne follows protocol laid out by the FAA.
“You have to keep a visual line of sight with a drone. If you physically can't see the drone, you have to have a visual observer who can see the drone. That's all part of the FAA regulations,” he said. “[You have to] identify any aircraft that might be coming into the area because aircraft take precedence, so you can't get in the way there.”
The drone is allowed to fly 400 feet above ground surface, unless it is being used for inspection of a building, antenna, etc., in which case the officer is allowed to fly the drone 400 feet above that structure.
Early Wednesday morning, Aug. 29, Coyne demonstrated the drone outside of the police department building. First, he turned the drone on, and the propellers flashed yellow, green and red lights as the machine readied itself for flight. Coyne set a bright orange landing pad on the gravel.
“When [the drone] takes off, it actually looks down and sees its landing pad. Let's say it's out there, 100 yards, and then it's time to come home. If you press ‘back to home,’ it will come and try to land exactly on the landing pad.”
The propellers began swirling, and the drone lifted from the ground. It levitated in the air, seemingly perfectly still.
Coyne held the controller, with a screen displaying a map and other information including how high the drone was and its exact location. He pointed at the map, which showed a zone shaded yellow among the lush green trees of Scarsdale.
“That's Westchester County Airport. [In] Scarsdale, there's no restrictions as to where you can fly, but as you get closer and closer to the airport, there's different restrictions so you can fly at different elevations.”
He switched the screen to a crystal clear image of the cars in the nearby parking lot — a view from the drone’s camera — before flying the drone higher until it was just a small black square tucked against the gray clouds. While the drone hovered over 100 feet in the air, Coyne watched a fire truck pull out of the fire department's garage with 4k clarity, which is cinema-quality, high-definition video about 4,000 pixels wide. He pointed out buttons on the controller that can record and take photographs of the footage.
Even above 100 feet, the drone continued to fly smoothly, without wavering at all. Coyne explained how the drone flies with such stability.
“It's connected to, right now, 11 satellites, but if you [wait] a second, it'll be connected to 30 satellites,” he said. “It will hold even with a fall breeze or wind, like I'm not even touching [the controls] and it'll hold itself there.”
The drone can fly for 30 minutes before needing a battery change. Hovering in place drains the battery faster than flying.
“Like a helicopter — to hover actually uses more fuel,” Coyne said. “If there's crosswind then it's fighting to keep itself stabilized.”
New versions of the DJI Mavic have more advanced features, such as thermal detection, which is useful for fire.
“It’s good for fire, where you'd have a building on fire, right fly [the drone] up and you can see hotspots on the building. [You can then tell the firefighters] your stream of water, if you move it 10 feet to the left, you can take out this area that's still burning.”
As the technology gets better and better, the department is considering purchasing another drone — one that has the thermal feature — but newer drones are costly. While the DJI Mavic 2 Pro cost SPD around $2,000, the thermal addition alone can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $12,000.
Not surprisingly, Coyne beat the department to it.
“Of course once you get a new toy for the department, then I had to go out and buy my own,” he said. “I just got mine in February. It’s the newer model.”
As the SPD’s drone descended, hovering above its operator, Coyne put his hand out to feel the air being displaced from the drone’s propellers.
“I was sitting on the beach with mine and all the bugs were biting everyone else. I flew my drone over me, and it was blowing all the bugs away.”
The uses, he said, are endless.
