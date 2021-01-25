How do you perceive diversity and inclusion in Scarsdale? The village of Scarsdale will hold a listening session Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. to hear from all Scarsdale residents wishing to express their viewpoint or relate a specific experience related to diversity and inclusion in Scarsdale. The Ad Hoc Council to Combat Racism and Bias (CCRB), formed by resolution of the village board of trustees last July, is interested in learning about residents' viewpoints on diversity and inclusion in Scarsdale, including the incidence of discrimination and bias within the community. To that end, the CCRB has been conducting listening sessions over the past several months with various segments of the community and is now expanding outreach to solicit insights and experiences from all residents, as well as others who visit, work and visit Scarsdale. While such sessions have been focused on gaining insights from target Scarsdale population to date, this listening session, being held via Zoom, is to hear from all Scarsdale residents wishing to express their viewpoint or relate a specific experience. To participate, send an email to CCRB@scarsdale.com and a confirmation will be provided, including the information needed to join the listening session.
The CCRB listening sessions are not public meetings; only persons wishing to convey their relevant viewpoints and experiences are invited to participate and there will not be an opportunity for public comment. To facilitate broad public participation in this effort, including persons unable to attend a CCRB listening session, the CCRB has launched a Community Experience questionnaire. Every Scarsdale resident is requested to complete the online questionnaire, indicating whether they have experienced racism, bias, or discrimination in Scarsdale, and, if so, to share such experiences with the council. In addition, residents are encouraged to provide ideas focused on how Scarsdale can be a more inclusive community.
Nonresidents are encouraged to complete the questionnaire as well. Hard copies are available in the village hall lobby at 1001 Post Road and may also be requested by emailing CCRB@Scarsdale.com.
Feedback received will help to inform future public meetings on this topic and help to shape the findings and recommendations report that will be prepared and presented to the village board of trustees. Responses to the Community Experience questionnaire should be completed by Feb. 5.
