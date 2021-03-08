In work sessions held last month to hear each village entity’s budget request for 2021-22 fiscal year, the Scarsdale Fire Department proposed a budget of $6,799,786, up $196,880 from the 2020-21 fiscal year budget of $6,602,906. The increase in requested funds comes from personnel costs, much of which, according to Fire Chief James Seymour IV, is a result of a collective bargaining agreement.
The Scarsdale Police Department is divided into three divisions: Administration, Suppression and Training. Administration costs for the 2020-21 fiscal year came to $540,668, and paid for the salaries and office supplies of the fire chief, scheduling captain, civilian fire inspector and account clerk. Suppression costs, which cover fire suppression expenses such as paying the four full-time captains, 40 full-time firefighters and fire equipment repairs, came to a total of $5,870,321, with personnel costs comprising the majority of that number at $5,573,821. Total training expenses came to $388,779.
In response to the pandemic, there was initially an increase in costs related to personal protection equipment and the purchase of supplies such as a fogging machine in order to fog and sanitize the station. While call volume remained generally unchanged when compared to the previous, nonpandemic year, building entry time increased due to the adoption of what Seymour described as “front door triage” — a policy whereby the tour captain must ask residents a few questions related to COVID-19 before deciding the amount of personal protecitve equipment necessary to enter. The pandemic also affected training efficacy — much of the hands-on training needed to be adapted to a virtual model.
As for unmet mission objectives, the Scarsdale Fire Department is not National Incident Management System (NIMS) compliant with regard to span of control. Span of control, as defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), “refers to the number of individuals or resources that one supervisor can manage effectively during an incident.” The optimal span of control is 1:5, or one supervisor to five subordinates. “We definitely exceed that most days,” said Seymour, generally one captain to nine firefighters. More live fire training is also a place where the Scarsdale Fire Department can improve, he said. “Certainly I understand that that comes with a price tag,” he added.
Each department was asked by the board of trustees to include in its budget presentation plausible ways to reduce its budget by 5% and 10%. The fire department’s budget reduction suggestions included the removal of five and nine certified firefighters respectively, but Chief Seymour was adamant that reducing the budget in “either scenario poses either a substantial increase related to overtime costs, or a threat to public safety.”
Trustee Seth Ross raised concerns over the fire department’s failure to comply with NIMS standards and asked if the chief was concerned.
“You’re supposed to follow NIMS at every single incident,” Seymour said. “Regardless of the size or type of the incident, you’re supposed to be NIMS compliant.” He pointed out that the village has a policy that dictates NIMS compliance and he explained that not being NIMS compliant disqualifies fire departments from certain grant funding, however, he said he may or may not note that the department is NIMS compliant when trying to get grants.
While the chief did not appear too concerned, he admitted that the majority of surrounding fire departments in Westchester County are compliant with NIMS standards, and that “we probably should have some additional supervision.”
Seymour pointed to cost as a potential prohibiting factor, however. “Anytime you talk about something like this, there’s a union and it needs to be collectively bargained. That plays a factor. But my best guess [is that] you’re probably looking at a $50,000-$75,000 program.”
