Firefighters responded to Balducci’s market on Palmer Road Jan. 19 around 5:30 p.m. on a reported kitchen fire. The fire had started in a deep fryer in a basement kitchen of the grocery store but it was not large enough to activate the store’s smoke detector or suppression system.
Two contractors were cleaning the kitchen hood above the fryer, ovens and grill appliances, and were covering the equipment when they heard a pop and hiss from the fryer and then saw flames. They notified the store manager, who then called the fire department.
When firefighters arrived, several people had already evacuated the building, including eight or nine employees, the two contractors and 20 to 30 customers.
The fire crew hooked up a fire truck to a hydrant on Heathcote Road, extinguished the fire using a CO2 extinguisher, and shut off natural gas to the deep fryer. Natural gas was hissing out of the flexline attached to the main gas pipe. An investigation showed that a gas line failure caused the leak. The ignition source was the pilot light of the fryer unit and the natural gas and grease drippings were the fuel for the fire.
The fire was confined to the kitchen area with no smoke damage to the kitchen, storage area or retail space upstairs. Firefighters contacted the Westchester County Department of Health and Con Ed Gas to assess the scene after the fire was put out. Con Ed red tagged the appliance and the Department of Health followed up with the store manager. There was no need to close the store since the power was on and no food or produce was damaged.
