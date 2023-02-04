Heathcote Bridge traffic

Construction barriers block off the left lane of the bridge at Heathcote Five Corners.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean photo

The Heathcote Bridge repair project is about to go into overdrive. The Village of Scarsdale can move forward with the project as construction drawings submitted to the New York State Department of Transportation were approved last month.

“We’ve had to work with both state and federal officials to get the plans approved. And we anticipate now being on target to bid those plans on March 2 with an award in late March or April with construction to begin soon thereafter,” Village Manager Robert Cole told the board of trustees Jan. 24. “It’s been a long haul and we still have a little bit of a road ahead of us to get that roadway back to its normal condition.”

