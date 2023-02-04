The Heathcote Bridge repair project is about to go into overdrive. The Village of Scarsdale can move forward with the project as construction drawings submitted to the New York State Department of Transportation were approved last month.
“We’ve had to work with both state and federal officials to get the plans approved. And we anticipate now being on target to bid those plans on March 2 with an award in late March or April with construction to begin soon thereafter,” Village Manager Robert Cole told the board of trustees Jan. 24. “It’s been a long haul and we still have a little bit of a road ahead of us to get that roadway back to its normal condition.”
In 2018, the Village of Scarsdale received a BRIDGE-NY grant for the partial reconstruction and repairs of the bridge.
Construction was expected to begin in late 2022 and to be completed in 2023. But as with many public projects, there have been delays.
As a safety precaution, construction barricades were placed in the right lane on one side of the bridge in the summer of 2022, causing frustrating backups for eastbound drivers on Heathcote Road. The barricades kept traffic off a section of the bridge after the New York State Department of Transportation flagged the structural members underneath it for having “a condition presenting a clear and present danger to vehicular or pedestrian traffic.”
The 140-foot-long bypass bridge that features two southbound travel lanes, one northbound travel lane and sidewalks on both sides, was built in 1910 or 1911 and last had a major rehab project in 1989 when the concrete deck was replaced and some repairs made to the steel beams.
As reported in the Inquirer in August 2022 (http://bit.ly/3YdmEq3), project manager Jeremy Bourdeau of Barton and Loguidice, the engineering, planning, environmental and landscape architecture firm hired to design and manage the project, presented plans for the project at the board of trustees meeting in November 2021. Since then, Bourdeau has been working closely with Scarsdale Superintendent of Public Works Jeff Coleman and Village Engineer David Goessl to move the project forward. Coleman confirmed that most of the work will be underneath, and that will impact Heathcote Bypass, which will probably have to be reduced to one lane at certain times.
The project is funded 95% by BRIDGE-NY with a 5% village match. The total funding amount of $1.68 million includes engineering and construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.