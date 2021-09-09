The aftermath of Tropical Depression Ida, which dropped a record 8 inches of rain down upon Scarsdale in just a few hours late Wednesday, Sept. 1, into the early morning, had residents cursing the village’s infrastructure, specifically its inability to handle groundwater and sewage overflow.
Dry basements and garages — including many that never had problems with flooding — were submerged several feet deep within minutes as the storm wore on. Rivers and sewers backed up throughout the village, destroying countless basements and beyond. If you were wondering how a neighbor fared all you had to do was look at the pile of garbage in front of his or her driveway over the last week.
Aspen Road resident and SVAC president David Raizen had 2.5 feet of sewer water back up into his garage and basement within 10 minutes, but still went on ambulance calls with the three Advanced Life Support Crews who were out all night. On the way to another call, Raizen ended up rescuing a man from atop his car, which was mostly submerged on the Hutchinson River Parkway. Raizen, who had a life vest in his car as he often goes kayaking after work, was up to his chest in the water, but heard the man screaming and eventually saw the headlights beaming through the water, which he called “surreal.” After helping the man to safety, Raizen stayed around using the flashlight on his phone to look in other cars to make sure others were not trapped before moving on to the next call.
SVAC was inundated with calls, as were the police and fire departments, which were responding to calls all night. The fire department dealt with a lot of basement flooding calls, while the police had many calls about people who had driven into floodwater and got stuck. After the public safety building filled up, more than 20 people were transported to SVAC, where they were given food, drinks and blankets, and offered showers and then beds for the night.
“We responded to every call,” Raizen said. “The evening was a blur, but we learn from every storm. People think we’re crazy for having 4,000 bottles of water in the basement, but you give out 2,000 at graduation. And with Sandy … we needed to keep baby wipes and baby toilet seats. This time we learned we need more foldable cots.
“We are really well prepared and all of this doesn’t come from tax dollars. This is from the goodness of people who make donations and the membership.”
As a paramedic for 45 years, the most comparable — though opposite — disaster call Raizen remembers came as the result of a propane truck exploding on Interstate 287 in the early 1990s. He was wearing turnout gear so he was sent in to grab people out of a neighborhood that was burning. “Literally everything around me was on fire,” he said.
Raizen dealt with Ida aftermath at his own home after a long night with SVAC. While his Jeep survived, the carpets, walls, insulation and “stuff” did not.
“It came in so fast that it got up to the floor boards of the Jeep in the driveway,” he said. “It was coming up out of the sewers and rushed into the house. In 10 minutes it was up to your knees. It was incredible. This was clear out of left field.”
Raizen has never had flooding issues, but does have a flood censor, pumps and two large dry wells. Still, everything got overwhelmed.
He also said he has been paying flood insurance for 15 years — including for his basement — but was told he isn’t covered. He’s leaving that fight for when the insurance adjuster stops by later in the week.
One thing Raizen was proud to have saved was the document that admitted his great-great-grandfather into the United States. “I was very psyched about that,” he said.
A history of flooding
Living on Cayuga Road in Scarsdale with the Sheldrake River running through his backyard since 1985, Robert Reiffel often finds water creeping toward his house during storms. The worst was in 2007 when 5 feet of floodwater destroyed his basement. “We had to run out of the basement,” Reiffel said. “The door broke in and the water poured in literally like the Poseidon Adventure.”
The worst until 2021, that is.
The historic 8 inches of rainfall from Ida led to another type of flooding issue for Reiffel. Having moved the stairs that led to the basement that caused the original 2007 flooding, very little water entered the house from the river this time around. However, the basement toilet turned into a “geyser” spewing what ended up being 2.5 feet of unsanitary sewer water into the basement, another total destruction of a different kind.
“The stormwater surrounded the house higher than last time, but really didn’t come in,” Reiffel said. “It trickled in the windows a little bit, but this was 2.5 feet of sewage. I put the towels in the doorway so the material stayed in the bathroom.”
Reiffel said the heating and refrigeration systems were destroyed, as was the paneling, insulation and everything from his wife’s office.
“It’s because of a lack of infrastructure,” Reiffel said. “The village has known for decades that the infrastructure in this area when it was built was inadequate. There have been many more houses [built] since the inadequate infrastructure was first constructed and now we’re battling what’s planned to go in on Garden Road.”
Reiffel said in 2007 the area around his house was so flooded that ambulances couldn’t get in. Some water flow mitigation was done under Cayuga Road, but not at Canterbury, which Reiffel said would have at least offered some relief in the area. While he acknowledges last week saw a record-breaking storm, he wonders what will happen with the next one.
“You drive down our street and you see every house is piled high with furniture, refrigerators and garbage because you can’t even get a dumpster anymore,” Reiffel said. “It’s a mess. The village has known about the inadequate infrastructure for decades, yet they still want to get their taxes and building permits, so they allow more and more construction. It’s unfathomable they would put the residents at risk for the financial gain of the developers and the village. They have to address the situation.”
This is sure to become a more widespread hot-button issue within the village going forward as scores of residents were similarly impacted.
Power, internet and more
Village employees were working virtually nonstop for two days dealing with the storm in real time and the aftermath that followed, including constantly Tweeting updates for those who had access to internet. About 1,100 houses were without power the night of the storm and power wasn’t fully restored within the village until late afternoon Saturday, Sept. 4.
Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron credited New York State Assemblymember Amy Paulin of Scarsdale for her previous work with utility companies like Con Edison for being “more accountable and responsive” since the last storm and for getting things sorted out in a more timely fashion.
“It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation Ida wreaked on our community and our neighbors,” Veron said. “What I love about Scarsdale is what you see on social media is everybody pulling together to collect items to help people who lost everything. That’s what makes Scarsdale a wonderfully giving and caring place. As soon as there’s a need, people rise to the occasion. As much as it’s so devastating to watch your home get flooded and your possessions and memories destroyed, I felt everyone’s pain. Our staff wants to make the cleanup go as smoothly as possible.”
Unlike previous storms, wind was not much of a factor, but some trees did come down in key spots, which caused the major power outage. “Once they remedied the problem at Paddington and Ogden [roads] we did see a very large chunk of restorations come online in that Fox Meadow area,” Scarsdale Village Manager Rob Cole said.
The Verizon outage had to do with a flooded facility. “Verizon’s had to deal with a significant facility they have in Scarsdale that ended up getting inundated with water and they had to arrange to get it pumped out, take out every piece of equipment that was in there, replace it with brand new equipment,” Cole said. “They completed that to continue in their path toward restoration. Suffice it to say there were some operational gymnastics they had to complete in order to get all that work done.”
In the short term, Cole called the results of the storm an “almost unavoidable outcome.”
“From a regional system drainage perspective of a storm like that, there’s really little if anything that anyone can do to mitigate that level of rain in the amount of time it came down,” Cole said. “It was historic, quite literally. It smashed records in places like Central Park. It was the first time ever the National Weather Service declared a flood emergency — not a warning or watch — for New York City.”
The building and parks departments did as much work before the storm in problem areas as possible, and then dealt with the aftermath, including at the pool facility.
“It was such a historic event that it washed debris into the pools and we had to close the pools for two days while we were trying to clear the water through filtration and treatment,” Cole said. “Ultimately we were able to get it open thanks to [the crew’s] efforts on Sunday.”
On Saturday, Sept. 4, the village collected 100 tons of waste from the storm alone between the recycling center and a special pickup run.
“To put that into perspective, generally speaking when they do pickup for garbage and bulk items they usually have about 30 to 40 tons,” Cole said. “This wasn’t regular garbage, just the curbside household items that were flood damaged. And there is still plenty left out there.”
In comparison, neighboring Larchmont-Mamaroneck sanitation reported 400 tons over a two-day period. Despite getting half as much rain, that area was even more devastated by the storm due to fast rising, deep river overflows and high tides along the Long Island Sound.
“If you look at the region, it’s complete devastation to moderate inconvenience,” Cole said. “It depends where you’re at and how the cards came down on the table in this difficult situation.”
Like SVAC, the police and fire departments were out all night assisting residents and “risking their lives,” according to Cole. The police were rescuing people from flooding and while the fire department would normally pump water out of basements, they were only dealing with emergencies, such as shutting off any power and gas in flooded houses.
The fire department responded to more than 200 emergencies in the first day and a half of the storm, according to Scarsdale Fire Chief Jim Seymour. In addition, both Scarsdale fire headquarters and Station 3 at Crossway had significant flooding with at least 2 feet of water at the headquarters and 4 feet at Station 3.
“The catch basin at HQ couldn’t keep up with the stormwater and as the water came down the driveway, it came into the building,” Seymour said, adding, “It was lucky there was only rain and not wind. Had it been wind, we would have had significant wires down.”
Looking at the effort across departments, Cole praised village staff for their role in “preparedness” and “response,” working around the clock.
“It’s a lot of work and it detracts from everything else you’re trying to do,” Cole said. “It’s every department at the village and particularly those involved in emergency response that we all owe a great debt of gratitude to. It was Herculean in my view the way that storm developed and hit so fast. They really did a great job in responding.”
Library serves as hub
With the exception of when the Scarsdale Public Library was under construction and was temporarily housed at The Loft, a smaller space across town, it often serves as a point of refuge during storms. This time, after Ida passed, the fully redesigned, upgraded, spacious facility was a haven for residents the day after the storm while most of the village was without power and internet/Wi-Fi.
Residents were already gathered outside the library using the Wi-Fi on Thursday, Sept. 1, when staff arrived at 8:30 a.m. for the normal 9 a.m. opening, so the library opened early and instead of closing at 6 p.m., stayed open until 8.
“People just started pouring in,” library director Elizabeth Bermel said. “We have everything. We had Wi-Fi, we had internet access, our own PCs, and people were able to charge, too. During Sandy we had to pull out all these power strips, but now we have all these electrical outlets in the tables and it’s a much better situation. We modernized in a way that really helped in this situation. Every table and chair in the public areas were full, so we ended up opening the meeting rooms and the Scott Room, the children’s program room and setting up work stations. Thursday was crazy. Our parking lot has 130 spaces and they were full. People were outside using the Wi-Fi.”
The library had some minor issues of its own, such as the phones being down early on, but the lines were repaired quickly; the Wi-Fi went down temporarily late in the day; and there was some flooding in the basement, which is original to the building from the 1950s. Bermel said there was “no serious damage,” and though the elevator was working, it was shut down as a precaution because there was some water at the bottom of the shaft. The library has a generator, but it wasn’t needed.
In addition, the new café saw plenty of business Thursday.
“People were just happy to have a place to go,” Bermel said. “The kids were out of school because the schools were closed. We had a lot of people just coming in and a lot of them were working. With Zoom and everything people could work. It’s a completely different world than it was during Sandy. The building [did] exactly what we had all envisioned it to do, to allow this many people to come in.”
The crowds weren’t as heavy on Friday as most people were getting power and internet back at their homes, but there was still plenty of traffic at the library. “We were really happy to jump into action and give everybody some space,” Bermel said. “It was really gratifying after all these years of planning. Nobody likes a natural disaster, but I am glad we were able to be here for them.”
Scarsdale schools flooded
After opening schools Wednesday, Sept. 1, Scarsdale had to close the next day due to “different degrees of very minor flooding at all of our buildings to one extent or another,” according to Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey, who added, “I would definitely put it as minor on a scale compared to what it could have been.”
In addition, the high school could not have opened the day after the storm due to the flooded parking lots.
1977 Scarsdale High School graduate Raizen said he’d never seen water that high flowing out of the brook at the school. He recalled his senior year when it flooded; he and some friends made the front page of the Inquirer when they brought their kayaks over to take advantage of the overflow, which was nothing compared to this.
Mattey credited the district’s preparedness, in addition to effective structural upgrades over the years. The district had custodial staff in all of the buildings overnight during the storm monitoring the pumps.
“Most of the breaches were in our boiler rooms, which were the lowest level of our buildings,” Mattey said. “We were able to pump those out, so it didn’t impact our heating or electrical systems. It was getting those spaces dry to get them ready for the kids to come. We really needed that one day off for the custodial team to really focus on that instead of that and their normal day-to-day functions when kids are in the buildings.”
Though the impact of the storm was completely unexpected, Mattey said that “experience” led the district to be proactive with overnight staffing.
“Our facilities leadership team would rather have somebody there and not need them than not have somebody,” he said. “These storms seem to be getting worse over time. [At] times we’ve had people there when we didn’t need them and that’s fine. We want to be conservative. We’ve made investments in these buildings.”
Another benefit of having staff on-site observing was being able to see where the breaches were as water came in, so the district can work to fix those spots.
Most of the buildings throughout the district have had roof work completed, so the only problem this time around was at the middle school, which had work done over the summer and wasn’t completely secured. There were some leaks and Mattey said at least 30 to 40 ceiling tiles required replacement due to leakage.
Another expense the district had to deal with came on the turf at Butler Field as a significant amount of rubber EPDM pellets washed away or were displaced. It cost about $4,000 or $5,000 for the turf company to replace pellets and make sure the field was even.
One bright side was that no water got into the tech offices at the high school that are built into the hill on the Post Road side of campus.
“There were drainage issues in the past in that space and that was part of the 2018 bond [work completed] two summers ago,” Mattey said, adding, “What a perfect test. It worked. If it didn’t get in this time, I think we’re free and clear with that.”
Mattey said the district would continue to monitor the grounds during storms. “We don’t have any new buildings, so we need to take care of them, to make them last so the investments don’t cost us more in the long run,” he said.
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
