House burgled while homeowner walks dog

Grand larceny was reported Aug. 11 at a house on Mamaroneck Road. Jewelry was reported stolen. The reporting party said the burglary occurred while they were out walking the dog. Police are investigating.
Fugitive from justice
A Bronx woman, 44, was arrested Aug. 10, charged with speeding, operating a car with improper plates, equipment violations and being a felonious fugitive from justice. Police saw her speeding northbound on Post Road at Huntington Avenue, traveling 53 mph in a marked 30 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted in the city of White Plains, and the officer saw the rear license plate of the Lexus was missing. He searched a database and found the driver was wanted for a felony crime in the state of Georgia. That jurisdiction was contacted and said they would extradite. The woman was taken to Scarsdale police headquarters and the car was impounded.
Charged with criminal mischief
A Bronx man, 52, was arrested Aug. 11 charged with criminal mischief and for attempting to destroy another person’s property, felony level. The incident occurred on Chase Road and Boniface Circle and there was a witness. Police say domestic violence was involved. The suspect turned himself in to police headquarters and was placed in a holding cell. He was seen by a judge, released on his own recognizance and given a date to return to court Aug. 16.
Not today
A Mamaroneck Road resident Aug. 7 called police to report a sanitation truck had entered her driveway on a day she’s not scheduled for garbage pickup. She said the driver spoke to her daughter after knocking at the back door. Police contacted the driver who said he’d made a mistake, was new on the job and had mixed up the dates of pickup and where her cans were stored.
Altered checks
An Overhill Road resident went to police headquarters Aug. 7 to report she is the victim of identity theft after two checks she wrote were altered and someone had tried to cash them. Both checks were written for $50 but one was cashed for $10,500 and the other for $12,700. The complainant said she’s not out any money as the first check bounced and her bank flagged the second one as fraudulent. Police advised her to mail any checks directly from the post office or use digital payment methods in the future.
Stolen car
A Ridgefield Road resident went to police headquarters Aug. 8 to report her car was stolen June 27 while she was in Montreal. She made a report at the time to the Montreal police department. Police verified the car was recorded as stolen in Canada and issued the woman paperwork to document for the New York DMV that the car’s plates were stolen.
License suspended, no insurance
A Brooklyn man, 25, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle Aug. 8 on Popham Road at Post Road; police detected the car wasn’t registered and the driver couldn’t produce proof of insurance. Police saw the man’s Hyundai Elantra, which had Pennsylvania license plates, on Weaver Street while responding to a dispute that broke out at the scene of a collision; they soon learned one of the drivers involved had a suspended license. They followed the car to Post Road where they stopped the driver and issued summonses were issued. to him.
Attempted home entry?
A Murray Hill Road resident called police Aug. 9 to report a first floor window screen was damaged at the house. On arrival, police said they thought it was intentionally cut by someone attempting illegal entry. No other damage was observed and the caller’s daughter said it didn’t look like anything was stolen. A report was made for documentation.
Shrubbery stolen
Police are investigating a theft reported Aug. 10 by a Mamaroneck Road woman who said two boxwood trees valued at a combined total of $189 were stolen from her front yard. She was not able to suggest any likely culprits.
Unwanted suitor
A Lockwood Road caller Aug. 10 said an older man in shorts and a white T-shirt was pacing in front of her house. Police found him in her driveway and he said he met a woman on the internet who invited him to her place. The caller said she had no idea who he was and she did not invite him over. Police soon learned there was a warrant for his arrest issued by New York City police who said they would not come to Scarsdale to get the man. Police told him he should leave immediately and called a taxi to take him to the train station.
Wallets found
A person who left a wallet behind while doing business on Palmer Avenue Aug. 11 had it returned after a store employee found it and turned it over to police.
A wallet was found and turned into police Aug. 12 by someone who found it in a parking lot on E. Parkway. Police held it in a storage locker.
Sinkhole
A sinkhole was reported Aug. 11 on Fox Meadow Road. Police arrived, saw the hole, and notified Con Edison. Cones, a barricade and caution tape were placed around the affected area.
Went for a walk
A wife who reported Aug. 11 her husband, who she said suffers from dementia, left their house on Madison Road an hour and a half earlier and never returned. He was back by the time police arrived at the house. The man said he was fine and had gone for a walk.
Use your seatbelt
On Aug. 12, a Winding Lane man was ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt and for aggravated illegal operation of a car. As the car went south on E. Parkway near Christie Place, police on traffic enforcement detail noticed the man was not wearing a seat belt. A traffic stop was made, the illegal operation discovered and citations were issued.
Wildlife
A Nelson Road caller Aug. 12 reported an injured pigeon in her yard. She said it had a tag on its leg and it appeared a wing was broken. Police arrived and saw the bird was injured but otherwise not sick. Trapper information was provided to the caller. While police were there, the bird flew away on its own. The homeowner was advised to call the trapper if it returned and appeared in need of assistance.
A caller on Sprague Road Aug. 13 reported a large dead animal interfering with the flow of traffic on the roadway. Police arrived and saw a deceased squirrel not causing a traffic condition.
An injured rabbit was reported Aug.13 on Madison Road; police arrived and saw its back legs were injured. The officer picked up the injured bunny and contacted a wildlife rehabilitator who said they would come and get it.
Dog at large
On Aug. 13 a woman went to police headquarters with a small gray/black dog she found wandering in the street at the intersection of Murray Hill and Mamaroneck roads. Police placed the dog in a pen on police property and gave it food and water. The owner was contacted and eventually went to the police station to retrieve the pet. He was issued a summons.
Fire
Residential and commercial smoke and carbon monoxide alarms were activated multiple times throughout the week in multiple locations with no hazards found in any of the situations. Firefighters said the alarms were activated due to low batteries, dead batteries, food left cooking too long on the stove, the homeowners’ attempt to change the battery themselves, dust kicked up by contractors and steam generated from showerheads located too close to a detector. Firefighters were dispatched Aug. 7 to residences on Church Lane South, Boniface Circle, and Donellan, Webster and Nelson roads. On Aug. 8, firefighters went to residences on Walworth and Greenacres avenues, Olmsted and Webster roads; on Aug. 9 they were dispatched to a residence on Harwood Court; on Aug. 10 they were at the Scarsdale High School on Post Road at Highland Way; on Aug. 11 firefighters were on Reimer and Myrtledale roads; on Aug. 12 they went to Saxon Wood Road; on Aug. 13 firefighters were on Stratton Road, and had a return visit to Scarsdale High School on Post Road.
Wires down and burning were reported Aug. 13 by callers on Stratton Road and Carthage Lane. Con Edison Electric was requested and personnel arrived at the scene 20 minutes later. Meanwhile Scarsdale firefighters on arrival saw a downed primary wire arcing and burning on grass, curbing and asphalt. The arcing was continuous with a prominent hum. A perimeter was created with the assistance of Scarsdale police to control pedestrians and traffic. For more than an hour, firefighters applied water to the area. Con Edison Gas was also summoned, as a curb valve was located close to electrical line damage. Police and fire personnel remained active at the scene while Con Edison personnel assessed damage and remediated the situation.
Scarsdale Ladder 28 responded Aug. 13 to a structure fire on W. Hartsdale Avenue in the Hartsdale fire district. Their command reported a lightning strike that caused a refrigerator located in a basement to burn, resulting in a smoke condition. Scarsdale firefighters searched other floors to check that the fire hadn’t spread, which it had not.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, was compiled from official information.
