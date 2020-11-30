Due to a recent positive diagnosis and subsequent contact tracing involving the Scarsdale Village Building Department personnel, no in-person services are available from the building department and the office will remain closed until Dec. 9, subject to the health status of personnel at that time.
During the period of suspended in-person services, building department personnel will continue to respond to emails and telephone messages remotely.
In a press release issued Nov. 29, village officials asked residents to note the following:
• Neither building permits, pre-date letters, nor certificates of occupancy will be issued until in-person services are resumed.
• No new building permit applications will be accepted until in-person services resume. In the interim, staff will endeavor to complete reviews of applications received prior to the suspension of in-person services.
• Limited field inspections will be available. To schedule an inspection, call the building department at 914-722-1140 or email building@scarsdale.com.
• Real estate agents will have access to the computer terminal located on the second floor lobby. No computer assistance will be available.
• Title search companies will have access to computer terminals located in the second floor conference room. No computer assistance will be available.
As reported in the Inquirer Nov. 27, all other village hall departments will be operating with reduced in-person staffing as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
Visitors to village hall will be subject to health screening and must present a state-issued ID when entering the building. In the event that contact tracing should become necessary, information gathered by staff during in-person interactions, including those with the health screening station, is used to provide important notifications that help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
