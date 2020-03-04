The principal of Immaculate Heart of Mary School on Boulevard notified police of a suspicious incident occurring twice on school property. She said an unknown man entered the school Feb. 21 and again Feb. 28. He was in the school for only a short time, did not interact with children, and left both times when asked to leave without incident. Following the second incident, on Feb. 28, a 24-year-old woman reported her Michael Kors wallet, containing $200 cash and various credit cards, was stolen from a closet in the school where she put her handbag. She noticed the wallet was gone at the end of the school day.
Eastchester police are working with Scarsdale police to see if reports of a man entering a school in their jurisdiction are related. Scarsdale public schools were notified of the incident.
Wife distrusts husband
A 49-year-old Birchall Road woman went to police headquarters Feb. 24 to report an incident involving her husband. Her complaint concerned unusual title activity related to a property. She came to police on the advice of her attorney, who recommended she file a report. Police said no crime was committed.
Stolen lottery tickets
The manager of 7-Eleven on Scarsdale Avenue reported $500 of lottery tickets stolen from the store Feb. 28. Surveillance cameras showed a man entering the store and chatting with an employee; when she moved away from the counter, he reached over to grab tickets from the Lotto rack and put them in his pocket. He used the bathroom and then waited for the employee to move away from the counter again; when she did, he ducked behind the counter to grab more tickets and then left.
Found property
A laptop accidentally left behind at the court in village hall on Post Road on Feb. 27 was taken to the police station for safekeeping. The laptop owner later retrieved it.
A Popham Road woman went to police headquarters Feb. 28 to turn in a debit card she found on Depot Place. Police attempted to locate the cardholder with negative results.
On Feb. 28 a Scarsdale Taxi cab driver’s license was found in the lobby at police headquarters. The property owner was contacted and the license held for safekeeping.
Identity theft
A Drake Road resident went to police headquarters Feb. 25 to report identity theft. The man said he lost his bank debit card at an unknown location. He reported the loss to his bank branch in Scarsdale, at which time he was advised of recent fraudulent activity. An unknown number of checks were deposited and funds deducted from his account leading to overdraft fees. He told police he’s out about $1,958.
Postal fraud
An employee of the U.S. Post Office on Chase Road called police Feb. 27 to report someone was attempting to cash a fake U.S. Post Office money order using a fake New Jersey driver’s license. The suspect, described as a 30-year-old woman, fled the scene prior to police arrival, leaving behind a $225 money order and the driver’s license. The incident is under investigation by the postal inspector.
A 50-year-old Lincoln Road man went to police headquarters Feb. 29 to report seven Priority Express Mail envelopes were delivered to his residence. The return addresses were Plano, Texas; Corpus Christie, Texas; Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Bloomfield, New Jersey; and Manassas, Virginia. Each envelope contained checks valued in the thousands of dollars. Police said the checks are fraudulent. The postal inspector has been notified and is investigating.
Suspicious activities
A caller reported on Feb. 24 a drone flying close to Immaculate Heart of Mary School on Boulevard. Police determined the person flying the drone is doing a roof and chimney inspection for the parish. The police said the drone was flown in a safe manner.
A Huntington Avenue resident reported on Feb. 24 people trespassing under the fence by a construction site. Police responded and observed a car parked in the driveway of Greenacres Elementary School, but were unable to locate the owner. During the same patrol, they observed a Volkswagen sedan with its parking lights on in a nearby Sage Terrace driveway. Police could not locate the driver, and when police looped back around, the VW was gone.
Police responded Feb. 24 to a Broadmoor Road residence on a report of a man sitting in a Honda in front of a house taking notes. Police spoke with the man who said he was just writing some things down. No further action was taken.
Ex-nanny wants more money
A Springdale Road woman reported on Feb. 25 a disagreement she had the week before with her nanny. She told police they argued and she asked the nanny to leave the residence; the nanny did so without incident. A few days later, the former nanny sent the woman a text message saying she left her keys to the house in the mudroom, and that she was owed two weeks’ severance pay. The woman told police she left one week’s severance with a neighbor’s nanny who was friendly with her former nanny, along with clothes she found in the house she knew belonged to the former nanny. She said the nanny continued to press for more severance, so she gave another $1,000 to the neighbor’s nanny to give the former nanny. She asked police to document this information as a precaution only, and did not request police intervention or assistance.
Assistance rendered
Police responded to a report of a dispute between a heavyset man in a dark colored SUV and a woman on foot Feb. 24 on Scarsdale Avenue near Metro Diner. Police were unable to locate either party.
On Feb. 25 a Colonial Road woman reported someone shining a light in her windows on the Mamaroneck Avenue side of her house. She said it also happened the night before. Police checked the area and said the light was probably from motion sensors at an adjacent residence.
A disabled motorist was assisted on East Parkway and Christie Place on Feb. 26. The motorist said he was experiencing mechanical difficulties and R & D Towing responded to tow the car.
Son reported missing
A Vernon Road woman called police on Feb. 27 to report her son had texted her that he was walking home from school, but 30 minutes later was still a no-show. She said she drove around looking for him, but couldn’t locate him. Twenty minutes later she called police again to say her husband found their son.
Animals
A caller walking his dog Feb. 25 contacted police to report a coyote was seen in the driveway of a house near Willow and Cushman Road. The caller said the coyote seemed like it might approach him. He said he watched it walk down Willow toward Sheldrake Road. Police searched for the coyote with negative results.
A Parkfield Road woman contacted police Feb. 25 to report a neighbor leaves dog poop on the caller’s lawn. She said she isn’t sure which neighbor is not cleaning up. Police advised the caller to install a security camera to know exactly who is at fault because the person could be issued a summons for dog litter.
An injured rabbit was reported in the road at Forest Lane and Drake Road on Feb. 29. At first it appeared to be slightly moving, but then not. The deceased bunny was moved to the side of the road for street sanitation pickup.
Noisy
A caller reported loud drilling noises Feb. 25 on Bell Road and Boulevard. Con Ed was on scene working on a gas leak. Police notified the caller the noise would continue for several more hours.
Police responded to a report Feb. 26 of a person aggressively driving a car with Texas plates honking at people in the area of Brewster Road and Huntington Avenue. Police were unable to locate the described vehicle.
Police responded to a report Feb. 28 of a large group of teens in a park on Drake Road and what sounded like loud screaming. When police arrived, most of the kids took off, but a few stayed behind to be picked up by their parents. Police told those who remained to pick up their trash.
A Carthage Lane resident reported loud music coming from a nearby house March 1. Police patrolling the area said they didn’t hear any loud music.
Traffic
A two-car accident happened Feb. 24 when one car rear-ended another on Weaver Street near Bradford Road. The driver of the second car was making a left-hand turn from Hillandale Drive onto northbound Weaver Street when she was rear-ended by a car traveling north on Weaver Street. Neither driver was injured and information was exchanged. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
A two-car accident occurred Feb. 26 on Fox Meadow Road near Fenimore Road when one driver stopped for a red light and the car behind it accelerated, rear-ending the first car. No one was injured.
A two-car accident happened Feb. 28 on Lenox Place near Mamaroneck Road when a Suburban backed out of a driveway and struck a parked unoccupied sanitation truck belonging to the village of Scarsdale. No injuries were reported and property damage was minor.
Pay your tickets
On Chase Road Feb. 25, a driver who struck a car parked across from the post office was advised by police he owes $360 in outstanding parking violations. It was recommended he go to the courthouse and pay his tickets.
Parking drama
A caller contacted police Feb. 26 to report construction vehicles parked on both sides of Graham and Mamaroneck roads. The caller said the trucks were creating a hazard. Upon arrival, police saw only one parked truck, which was legally parked, and not causing a hazard.
Police responded to a call Feb. 27 about the same construction truck parked on Graham Road. Upon arrival, police determined the truck was parked legally but asked the driver to move it further up the road to be less of a hazard.
Erratic driver
Police received multiple calls Feb. 29 about a teenage boy driving a Jeep in an erratic manner at Brite Avenue and Olmstead Road. Tire screeching was reported. Police were unable to locate the driver. A short while later police responded to a complaint of the same Jeep and a VW Jetta traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Berwick and Whig roads. Police were unable to locate the drivers.
Possible homeless man
Police responded to Depot Place Feb. 25 on a report of a man who seemed to be homeless and causing a disturbance at the station. Police quickly located the man on the platform and asked if he was OK. The man said he was fine and didn’t need any help. MTA police arrived and assisted him onto the train.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a Farragut Road residence Feb. 24 on a report of a burning smell coming from an electrical outlet. Upon arrival, they found a defective light bulb was causing the smell, and no further assistance was needed.
Responding Feb. 25 to a Cohawney Road residence on a report of a car leaking gasoline, firefighters found a ruptured gas line and a gasoline stain on the driveway. The owner of the car was advised to contact a mechanic.
Firefighters extinguished an oven fire Feb. 26 at a Mamaroneck Road residence. After the house was vented, the residents were allowed to return.
A brush fire was reported Feb. 26 on Cushman Road. The fire department responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
Firefighters responded to a house on Stonehouse Road Feb. 28 on a report of an odor of natural gas. The house was ventilated and declared cleared.
Fighters responded Feb. 29 to a report of a gas leak on Garden Road. The caller said he had heard a hissing sound. Upon arrival, the firefighters investigated and declared the area was safe.
This report was compiled from official information from the Scarsdale police department covering the period of Feb. 24 through March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.