Having passed a resolution in May declaring June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day and encouraging residents to wear orange on that day (https://bit.ly/3Qn4wqI), Scarsdale Village Mayor Jane Veron presented local members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Everytown for Gun Safety with a proclamation stating the village’s commitment to “protecting public safety” and to “raise awareness about gun violence and honor the lives of gun violence victims and survivors.”
Scarsdale’s Amy Stern accepted the proclamation on June 10 on behalf of the two advocacy organizations as New York State declared June to be Gun Violence Awareness Month.
“The U.S. has 26 times the rate of gun deaths of other developed countries,” Stern said. “Gun violence ravages our communities every day. On average, 110 Americans are killed each day by gun violence, and another 200 are shot and wounded. And each of these people has family members, friends and dependents who are forever affected by these losses.”
Stern said more needs to be done locally and nationally. She said residents can text BOLD to 64433 to urge U.S. senators to “take action,” or ACT to 64433 to “join our movement.” For anyone who has experienced gun violence or knows someone who has, they can text SURVIVOR to 64433 to join the Everytown Survivor network.
“Within our local community we still need to raise awareness and do more work to implement the laws and programs we do have, such as teaching more people about NY’s Red Flag laws, and BeSmart safe gun storage practices, which will save lives,” Stern said. “Outside of our local community, we must keep going as well. We Wear Orange to remind all lawmakers, especially those in the U.S. Senate, to do their jobs and stop this gun violence epidemic. We can write letters and make phone calls to constituents in other states, so they push their senators to do their jobs too.”
