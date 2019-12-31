On Dec. 18, a 22-year-old Bronx man was arrested on four felony charges while attempting to cash a fraudulent check at the Webster Bank on Popham Road. Police responded to the bank and identified Mamady Danfakha as the man attempting to deposit the check. Danfakha was charged with grand larceny, three charges of possession of a forged instrument, and criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor. Danfakha was transported to village court and, when unable to post bail, was transported to the Westchester County correctional facility.
Lost Apple devices
A woman went into police headquarters on Dec. 16 to turn in an iPhone she found while traveling on the Metro-North Railroad from Grand Central Terminal to Scarsdale. Police were unable to access information on the phone to properly track down the owner. The iPhone was placed in a locker for safekeeping.
A 41-year-old Roosevelt Place man went to police headquarters on Dec. 18 to turn in a pair of Apple Airpods that he found on Sprague Road. Police tagged the Airpods and put them in a locker for safekeeping.
Super angry super
A superintendent at a Popham Road building called police Dec. 17 to report that he suspected one of his tenants was removing safety signs from doors and placing objects to prop doors open. Police spoke with the super who said he didn’t have any supporting evidence, but said he suspected one of his tenants was responsible for the annoyances. Officers could not reach the suspected tenant.
Smooth reflective skin
A 46-year-old Stratton Road man contacted police Dec. 19 to report that someone opened a package that was outside his home and had stolen its contents. The man told police he noticed an Amazon package, which contained reflective tape and Nivea lotion, was opened and on the floor between his front door and storm door. The man said there are no exterior cameras on his house.
Profanity police
A caller contacted police Dec. 20 to report three kids between 9 and 11 years were singing using bad language behind the Starbucks on Wilmot Road. The person called police again to report the boys had been picked up by their mother.
Homeward bound
A small white dog was found running loose Dec. 21 at the intersection of Crossway and Fayette Road. The New Rochelle Humane Society retrieved the dog after an owner could not be identified. Several minutes after the dog was brought to the humane society, a woman called looking for her dog. The woman told police that due to her age and difficulty seeing she couldn’t catch the dog when it took off running. The woman had a friend retrieve the dog from the humane society and the woman was not issued a summons due to her physical inability to retrieve the dog.
Ditched mail?
Police responded to Madison Street in Mamaroneck Dec. 23 to assist Mamaroneck police with multiple packages found on the side of the road. Some of the packages were addressed to households in Scarsdale. Police took possession of seven packages and contacted the Scarsdale residents, who said they never received the packages but couldn’t confirm if the packages were delivered and then removed or just never delivered. No parties wished to file a formal report.
Surrendered
On Dec. 27, 34-year-old Rodolfo Maldonado surrendered to police on three misdemeanor charges of aggravated harassment, assault in the third degree with the intent to cause physical harm, and criminal mischief in an attempt to prevent someone from contacting emergency services. Maldonado was taken to Scarsdale Village Court where he was released on his own recognizance. Judge Cynthia Dunne also issued a temporary order of protection for the victim.
Fore!
A caller on Post Road reported to police Dec. 23 that her car’s rear window was smashed. When police arrived, they saw the damaged car and a golf ball in the driveway. The caller told police she was inside the house when she heard an impact sound, but didn’t know what it was from. Police determined the golf ball was the culprit.
Going rogue
On Dec. 26 a caller reported to police that someone had almost struck his vehicle and that he was standing in front of the car to prevent the driver from leaving. Upon police arrival, officers saw the calling party and four men arguing. Police calmed the situation and separated the men. The caller told police he was on Secor and Mamaroneck roads and was going through a green light when a car ran a red light and almost hit his car. The man said he turned east on Mamaroneck Road, passed over the double yellow line and put his car in front of the car that allegedly blew past the red light. An officer told the caller that his actions were not appropriate and that in the future he should contact the police instead of taking action himself. There was no damage to either car and all involved individuals calmly left the scene.
Just call the milkman
A Tunstall Road resident called police Dec. 27 to report that an unknown person went up to the front door and placed something into the milk container. Police checked the milk container and found two empty glass milk bottles. According to police, the exterior of the house looked secure.
Caught on camera
On Dec. 27 a Franklin Road resident called police to report that she saw several people dressed in black with flashlights walking on her property through her Ring camera. When police arrived, the woman said two people were on her and her neighbor’s property with flashlights looking for something. Police canvassed the area but couldn’t find any suspects.
Traffic
A Garrison, New York, man’s car hit a parked and unoccupied Scarsdale Village vehicle Dec. 16 on Olmsted Road. The driver of the village car was on scene and requested a police accident report as required by the Scarsdale Highway Department supervisor.
While leaving the Scarsdale High School parking lot Dec. 16, a Scarsdale woman’s car hit a Scarsdale man’s car which was traveling eastbound on Wayside Lane.
A Brookfield, Connecticut, woman’s car hit a Mount Kisco man’s car Dec. 16 while attempting to turn left onto Mamaroneck Road from the stop sign on Griffen Avenue. No injuries were reported.
A New Rochelle woman’s car and a Hartsdale man’s car sideswiped each other Dec. 16 on Post and Popham roads. Police were unable to determine who was at fault in the accident and no witnesses were on scene.
While backing into a driveway on Cushman Road Dec. 17, a Scarsdale sanitation truck hit an unoccupied car registered out of Spring Valley, New York, which was parked in the driveway.
While making a right turn onto Popham Road from East Parkway, a Piscataway, New Jersey, man’s car hit a White Plains man’s car Dec. 17. A passenger in the White Plains man’s car was injured and transported to White Plains Hospital.
On Dec. 17, a bus registered out of White Plains hit secondary power lines, which crossed Post Road from Carman to Lee roads. Because of the impact, a service cable was ripped from a house on Lee Road, which caused damage to the siding and gutters of the house. The bus fled the scene of the accident.
A New Rochelle man’s car rear-ended a Bronx man’s car while traveling toward a stop sign on Cornell and Weaver streets Dec. 18.
A tree branch hit a New York City man’s car while he was traveling northbound on Post Road Dec. 18. The branch cracked the man’s windshield. The village engineering department advised police the village did not own the tree.
A Scarsdale woman’s car hit another Scarsdale woman’s car on Heathcote Road Dec. 19.
While traveling westbound on Popham Road Dec. 19, a Port Chester man’s car hit a Bronxville woman’s car. No injuries were reported.
A Newton, New Jersey, woman’s car hit a Scarsdale man who was in the crosswalk on Fenimore Road Dec. 19. The Scarsdale man was transported to Westchester Medical Center.
A village of Scarsdale registered car hit the northernmost wall in the East Parkway garage Dec. 20. The driver told police there was an issue with the car’s brakes and he was unable to stop. The driver was transported to the hospital for head pain.
While traveling westbound on Popham Road Dec. 20, a Sleepy Hollow man’s car hit a Yonkers woman’s car. No injuries were reported.
A Mamaroneck woman’s car and a New Rochelle woman’s car collided Dec. 20 when the Mamaroneck woman attempted to make a slight right turn onto Weaver Street from Heathcote Road and the New Rochelle woman attempted to continue onto Wilmot Road. Police were unable to determine which car was at fault.
On Dec. 24, a Mount Vernon man’s car and a Scarsdale woman’s car collided on Hutchinson Avenue, approximately 100 feet north of Weaver Street.
On Dec. 28, a Scarsdale woman’s car hit a guardrail on Ross Road while heading toward Post Road.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Morris Lane Dec. 17 on a report of a gas odor. On arrival, fire officials spoke with the homeowners, who said they were having a problem with their gas and boiler system. Firefighters detected carbon dioxide in the house and ventilated the area. Con Edison reported to the scene and released the fire units.
Firefighters responded to a Walworth Avenue house Dec. 21 on a report of smoke in the residence. Upon arrival, fire units saw heavy smoke coming from the front door and windows of the residence. A firefighter found access to the basement and saw an active fire. The fire was successfully put out and all residents self-evacuated from the house.
Fire officials responded to a Stone House Road residence Dec. 22 on a report of a gas leak. Firefighters spoke with the resident who said he was drilling a hole in the wall and hit a gas line. Firefighters shut off the gas meter, which appeared to stop the leak. Upon further investigation, firefighters realized the damaged pipe was running an air conditioner condenser which was likely holding freon gas. Con Edison arrived on the scene and released the fire units.
