The village board of trustees held a public hearing April 5 on the 2022-23 village budget proposal that includes a 3.7% tax levy increase driven by the need to purchase new vehicles, upgrade the village’s aging infrastructure and add four full-time staff.
Prior to hearing from the public, Mayor Jane Veron elaborated on some of the staffing proposals.
She said converting naturalist Sam Weinstock’s part-time status to full time at the Weinberg Nature Center was a response to “an outpouring of public support” from residents, and his efforts “have led to the establishment of very popular new programs and associated revenue enhancements.”
“We anticipate that Sam’s full-time role will continue to build community interest in the Weinberg Nature Center, perhaps also helping to cultivate financial support for needed facility improvements,” Veron said. She noted that Weinstock’s “popularity has been elevating his status” in Westchester County … to be offered an opportunity to be recruited elsewhere.”
The village also plans to hire a new maintenance mechanic to work at the municipal pool complex. Currently just one skilled foreman, Rich Strobel, is on staff to handle all pool-related maintenance needs. “With only one individual, we are at risk for continuity of service when pool operation problems arise, which happens with regularity given the age of our pool complex,” Veron said.
She said parks foreman Strobel is also responsible for field maintenance oversight, tennis court inspections, repairs, and maintenance and oversight of contractors, and as the Scarsdale Pool Complex maintenance season runs from March through November, the “peak time commitment is significant.” Veron also said wage increases and hourly tracking issues have made it difficult for the village to outsource pool maintenance to private companies.
Funds allocated for a new full-time tree trimmer will be a temporary “bridge solution,” Veron said, due to “an anticipated vacancy, including a long-term absence.”
“Once the incumbent has officially separated, that position will not be refilled, resulting in no net increase in staffing, as one will cancel the other out,” she said, noting that a request presented earlier in the process for a full-time arborist was not included in the final budget.
Finally, the mayor said the addition of a full-time code enforcement officer will help alleviate the high volume of work generated by an increase in construction activity and changes in the village laws governing tree protection and the use of leaf blowers have increased the need for enforcement that “cannot be properly handled by a single part-time employee.”
Scarsdale Forum Fiscal Affairs Committee
During the public hearing, Anne Hintermeister, chair of Scarsdale Forum’s Scarsdale Fiscal Affairs Committee, presented the committee’s report on the 2022-2023 budget, which recommended revising several aspects of the budget:
Capital: A $430,000 “reserve for future tax increases” included in the tentative budget should be removed and lower the tax levy increase by 1%. “This ‘reserve,’ which was presented at the very end of the budget discussions, levies taxes on residents in 2022-23 in order to reduce tax increases that would be necessary in future years to pay debt service ifthe village borrows more than $20 million for projects that have not been planned, discussed with the community or approved. Most of this borrowing is a rebuild of the pool complex — $15 million — and designing and constructing a village center placemaking and mobility project — another $8 million. In fact, these amounts are made up; no one knows what the projects will look like, or their cost, or indeed if anything will be built,” Hintermeister said. “The committee recommends going through the orderly process of consultant studies, community engagement, culminating in a comprehensive definition of the project desired by the community, if any, and the costs of it. And then decide how to fund it.” With respect to the pool, she said, “This committee objects to a pool project that will not repay the general fund for debt service payments.”
Full-time employees: Hintermeister said the committee supports bringing naturalist Sam Weinstock on as a full-time employee at the nature center, but the group called for the other three full-time positions to be taken out of the budget.
“No new FTEs” has been a budgeting approach for the village budgeting “for at least 10 years,” Hintermeister said, with the rationale that the village “has little ability to manage or even predict the costs of employees given the ever-increasing salaries under union contracts” and pension and health insurance costs are “unpredictable and uncontrollable.”
The report noted that the village is paying $4.7 million in 2022-23 for health benefits for formerfull-time employees. “In the committee’s view, nothing has changed that would justify abandoning this policy and bringing on four new FTEs — no new revenue source, no reason to think health insurance and pension costs will shrink or at least not increase. These new employees could be around for 30 years or more and the village will pay their health insurance for life. The tentative budget uses fund balance, including a one-time $1 million library reserve. How will we pay for them next year?” she asked, while recommending the village adopt a “vacancy management” approach, as identified in its March 8 budget meeting materials, as a “lever in management’s toolbox that could be used in future years as debt service skyrockets.”
Leaf pickup program: The committee urged the village board to consider switching to bagged leaf pickup to replace the current practice of leaf vacuuming, which Hintermeister noted would save the village approximately $637,000 a year. “The committee urges prompt consideration of the issue, including opportunities for community input and discussion, well in advance of fall 2022 so there is time for transition planning and to redirect budgeted amounts elsewhere,” she said, adding, “The decision should be based on a cost comparison that includes a transition plan, and accurate information about the number of residents who already mulch-mow or compost their leaves, and the number of additional residents who would be expected to do so if vacuuming is discontinued.
“Quality of life and sustainability ‘costs’ and benefits for all residents must also be considered. If increased landscaping costs to homeowners are relevant, those amounts must be supported by market data showing the range of actual amounts charged by landscapers for leaf removal or bagging in neighboring towns where leaf vacuuming was discontinued.”
League of Women Voters
Alissa Baum, president of the League of women Voters, said the league supports the 2022-23 budget plan, and “commends” the village for taking a new approach and revamping its budget process, while providing clear explanations and comprehensive discussions, as well as “easy-to-understand” materials along the way.
She said the League appreciates the effort to “stabilize the tax impact on residents” by including a $430,000 reserve in the budget to “reduce by 1% the tax increase that will be required in the following budget year.”
Baum said the League supports the four new full-time staff positions.
It also supports the revision of the fund balance policy, which now calls for unassigned fund balance to be maintained between 15-20% (up from 10-15%) pursuant to accounting best practices.
Baum said the League “recognizes the need to maintain the financial integrity of the Water Enterprise Fund” and “looks forward to the future discussion of water rates and whether additional tiers of usage are advisable to more fairly charge residents based on their water consumption.”
Baum said the League encourages the village to adopt a long-term approach for major capital expenditures and to engage and inform the public about those needs.
Other voices
Bob Harrison, chairman of Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert, expressed concern that the 3.7% village tax increase doesn’t reflect recent interest rate policy changes and the outlook for future rate increases as indicated by the Federal Reserve Board. He noted that as many as seven interest rate hikes possible this year and five next year — rate hikes of 25 to 50 basis points each — could provide the village with significant interest income on the $40 million the village has invested in interest bearing accounts. While Harrison also noted that inflation will affect costs and lead to increased expenses for the village, more than 70% of village costs are fixed as determined by labor contracts, and material contracts like paving could be timed to take place when prices are lower.
Bob Berg of Black Birch Lane objected to the expenditure of $410,000 to build eight pickleball courts at Crossway. “I think the money should be reallocated to other uses. Perhaps a dog park but maybe even the roads.”
Berg also pushed to expedite the savings that could be realized by changing the village leaf pickup program and he opposed the allocation of $430,000 in the budget to pay for a reserve fund for interest on bonds on projects “that are never going to happen,” referring to the municipal pool study.
Sarah Bell of the West Quaker Ridge Association also opposed funding for pickleball courts as residents have asked for further study of the project’s impact on the neighborhood quality of life. A Crossway resident added his objection to the courts, saying the project seems “more like a luxury than a necessity” and the courts’ impact on noise and traffic in the area needs to be studied.
Carthage Road resident Cliff Seltzer, who plays pickleball, added to the discussion, saying the sport is “a phenomenon that’s taking off” as most everybody can play it, and it “would be a very good investment.”
Former trustee Seth Ross voiced his support for the budget and the funds allocated for long-delayed capital projects. He said “it would be most unfortunate to continue to defer necessary capital projects not only shifting burdens that should be met now to future taxpayers, but exacerbating the problems the erosion of our infrastructure inevitably causes and requiring greater expenditures later.”
Ross pointed out that the impact on each Scarsdale family in actual dollar terms is “relatively modest — not to be taken lightly — but I think we must maintain some perspective. I believe the figure is an additional cost of approximately $217 for the average homeowner. I believe these additional funds will be well spent.”
The village board is scheduled to adopt the budget at its meeting on April 26. Comments can be sent to mayor@scarsdale.com.
