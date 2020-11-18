The board of trustees voted favorably (6-1) in a work session on Nov. 10 to refer five proposed zoning code changes to the planning board. The work session to review the proposed zoning code changes was originally scheduled for March but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Though the village has adopted changes to the zoning code in the past to address the construction of so-called “McMansions” and bulky houses, concerns are still evident. In October 2018, the village board asked the chairs of the village land use boards to convene with the planning department staff to discuss the bulk issue and effectuate actionable recommendations.
The Bulk Review Committee was formed and included the chairs of Scarsdale’s Planning Board, Zoning Board and Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
After meeting several times, the committee issued a report in July 2019 which staff presented during a board committee meeting in October 2019. The group was instructed by the board of trustees to conduct a more targeted survey of Westchester municipalities similar to Scarsdale to determine the possibility of nonconforming houses if the new restrictions were adopted, especially in regard to the impact of the first two recommendations (see box).
According to a presentation on Nov. 10 by the assistant to the village planner, Shelby Miller, staff selected a random sample of 33 new houses and 32 additions, which had been reviewed by the BAR from 2014 to 2017 and completed by November 2019.
Three of the 33 (9%) sample houses would be made nonconforming if the maximum height were reduced to 32 feet, as specified in the proposed zoning changes, and the three nonconforming houses exceeded the maximum permitted height by a matter of inches.
Thirty-two of the 33 (97%) sampled houses utilized some or all of the side yard setback bonus, and 53% of sampled new houses would be made nonconforming if the side yard setback bonus were reduced by 30%.
Of the 32 additions chosen, 24 had data available on height. Three of the 24 (12.5%) additions would be made nonconforming if the maximum permitted height were reduced to 32 feet.
Thirteen of the 32 (41%) additions utilized some or all of the side yard setback bonus. One of 12 (8%) that utilized the bonus would be made nonconforming if the side yard setback bonus were reduced by 30%.
Based on the findings, approximately 90% of recently constructed houses and 87% of recent additions would conform after reducing the maximum permitted height from 35 feet to 32 feet. Approximately 47% of recently constructed houses and 92% of recent additions that utilized the side yard setback bonus would conform if the FAR side yard setback bonus were reduced by 30%.
Board of appeals chair Jeff Watiker said, based on the study’s findings, the proposed zoning changes would have the “intended consequences.”
“These were intended to be modest so that they would have an effect of making the village houses a little smaller without significantly impacting and burning anybody,” Watiker said on the proposed changes. “They were also intended to still keep us within the norms of other communities. They don’t make us an outlier on height or FAR or anything else. So it’s not like we would be … encouraging people to build in other towns.”
Village Planner Greg Cutler, who replaced Elizabeth Marrinan in May, said the proposal was incremental and straddled the line to not create too much nonconformity.
“This will move the needle in a certain direction,” he said.
In reference to the survey’s results on height, Trustee Seth Ross questioned whether the new requirements were going far enough in addressing the issue of height, which, in his opinion, is one of the main factors in the appearance of bulk in a house.
Trustee Justin Arest, the only board member to vote against referring the recommendations to the planning board, said he didn’t understand why the village was focusing so heavily on nonconformity.
“Are we effectively saying, this is the greatest idea of how to fix everything in Scarsdale, but we have too many nonconformities, so we won’t do it?” asked Arest. “That’s kind of the sense that I’m getting here.”
Arest added that people wanted certainty and concrete recommendations, rather than the sense that the village was employing something iteratively.
“The idea that there may be that uncertainty is not really fair,” Arest told the Inquirer. “You need as much certainty as possible … for the real estate community, for homeowners, for builders, for all of us.”
According to Cutler, creating a large number of nonconformities would also create more applications for variances.
Trustee Lena Crandall agreed with Arest and said the village needed to consider the “competing interests at hand.”
“I don’t see nonconformity as an obstacle with what’s being proposed. These are incremental steps. Globally I’m in favor of these proposals going forward to the public hearing stage,” she said. “I do feel that in terms of height, it’d be helpful if we could drill down a bit.”
Arest recommended the bulk proposals be forwarded to all three land use boards to get comments. Although Mayor Marc Samwick agreed that getting input was important, he disagreed that the recommendations be put in front of the land use boards, as he felt the move was “going back to square one.”
“My preference would be to refer to the planning board,” said Samwick. “We’re at a stage where we’ve had enough discussion about it and enough work has gone into it that we should hear from the planning board.”
Trustee Jonathan Lewis said he agreed that it was reasonable to move forward with the recommendations and that it wasn’t inconsistent with Arest’s request to gather more feedback.
“The longer we study, the longer we keep perpetuating the issue that we’re trying to address,” said Samwick.
Arest told the Inquirer he agreed with the idea that the board shouldn’t allow repetitive analyses to hold them up from implementing something, but what concerned him was whether the board went far enough with their recommendations and if they will be effective in their implementation.
“I don’t think we were ready to refer it to the planning board, but I am very much looking forward to their review and their comments,” said Arest.
After the village attorney drafts the local law with the proposed zoning recommendations, the planning board will review and provide comments to the board of trustees. A public hearing will be scheduled prior to a board vote.
