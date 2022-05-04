On April 25 a Tompkins Road resident told police his credit union told him his Social Security number was attached to an address in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He doesn’t have a second home or property in that area and is following up with his credit union and authorities in New Jersey.
A person calling from a school on Crane Road April 25 said a check was fraudulently written using the school’s checking account. The check, which was written for the amount of $8,562.12, wasn’t cashed. The bank hadn’t recognized the check as fraudulent, but didn’t cash it due to insufficient funds. They had, in fact, put a $35 overdraft fee on it. A report was made to document the incident and the bank has since withdrawn the overdraft fee from the school’s account.
Arrested
Roderik Valdez, 35, from Spring Valley, New York, was arrested April 28 on Old Post Road and Huntington Avenue, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and an equipment violation. An officer conducting a traffic enforcement operation saw a car traveling on the roadway with its rear license plate lamp light out. The officer stopped the car, which was driven by Valdez, and found his driver’s license was revoked with eight suspensions and Valdez also had failed to appear in court or pay fines. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he was briefly placed in a holding cell and given a summons to appear in court on May 18.
Sideswiped
No one was injured in a collision April 29 at Hamilton and Richelieu roads when two cars were stopped for a school bus pick up. When the bus turned off its caution lights, one driver attempted to overtake the other driver, sideswiping that car. No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported in another two-car collision April 29 on Forest Lane. One car was parked and unattended when it was sideswiped by another car traveling south. The driver who sideswiped the other car didn’t stop. A report was made.
Lost and found
A woman told police she lost her Dior tote bag April 25 on Harwood Court. She said the last time she saw it, it was on the seat of her parked car. Inside the bag were credit cards and her car registration.
Another woman went to police headquarters April 29 to turn in a phone and a wallet she found near Hampton and Whig roads. The items belonged to a New Rochelle woman. Police tried to contact the owner to no avail. The items were vouchered and put in safekeeping.
Three bags were reported sitting on the sidewalk outside of Starbucks April 30 on East Parkway. Police said one bag was a blue and white striped tote bag containing miscellaneous cosmetics; there were also two book bags containing clothing, school notebooks, a Mac laptop, Apple Airpods and about $6 in cash. An officer entered the coffee shop to see if the bags’ owner was inside, but no one claimed the items. The bags were taken to the police station where an officer tried to contact the owner through some homework found in the book bag. Attempts to contact the student were unsuccessful. The bag was placed in safekeeping.
Just resting
A man was reported April 26 sleeping in his car parked on the grassy area of the Hutchinson River Parkway near Mamaroneck Road. Police spoke to the man and his front seat passenger who said they’d pulled over to rest. They were advised of a safer place to do so, and no further action was taken.
Almost stolen bins
A Black Birch Lane caller April 26 said a truck pulled up in front of her house and took her recycling bins and placed them on the truck. She told them to put the bins back which they did. She wanted a report made.
Suspicious behavior
Two kids who pulled their cars over to have a conversation were reported April 26 at the dead end of Tunstall Drive by a caller who said a car was parked with its motor running. The teens told police they’d go somewhere else to talk.
Stolen wallet
A woman walked into the police station April 27 reporting her wallet was stolen while she was at the Scarsdale train station the day before. She’d already canceled her credit cards and requested paperwork so she could get a new driver’s license. She was told she should also notify the MTA police.
Not blocking your driveway
A Roosevelt Place resident April 27 called police to report a neighbor’s car was blocking the caller’s driveway. Police arrived and saw no violations. By then, the reported car had left the area. The caller was advised to avoid confrontation with the neighbor and to call police if there was a problem in the future.
Don’t use gas-powered leaf blowers
While on routine patrol April 28, police saw a gas-powered blower being used on Barry Road. The operator was contacted and advised of village law that prohibits use of such equipment at this time of year. A summons was issued to the landscaper and the homeowner to appear in court May 25.
Soliciting for solar energy
A Lee Road caller April 28 said two men approached her door trying to sell services from a solar company. She researched the name of their company and said they are from Connecticut. Police advised her to call back if they returned.
A Carthage Road caller April 28 reported the same two men. Police spoke to them and they showed their permit to solicit. Police said all was in good order.
Help me with my wife
An Edgewood Road man April 28 requested police assistance for his intoxicated wife who was home and declined medical attention, but said she needed assistance getting to an urgent appointment. After failing to get her a taxi, police gave her a courtesy ride to her appointment.
Neighbor creating a water issue
On April 28 an Ogden Road resident complained his neighbor was pumping water into the area with a pump accessory. The caller wanted police to tell the neighbor to turn the pump accessory off. The neighbor told police he needed it to drain water accumulating on his property and seemed unaware he was creating a flood. The pump was turned off and the neighbor apologized. Police recommended both parties speak with the village building department to devise a better solution for draining ground water.
Attempted car thieves
New Rochelle police advised Scarsdale police April 28 of two males in a silver/white four-door Mercedes thought to be trying to steal cars in the area. Police looked for the car and the men without success.
Car rummaged through
A Hathaway Road caller April 28 told police her car was rummaged through. She said she came outside and saw her car lights were on and the car was tossed but nothing was taken. A report was made.
Keys retrieved
A caller April 28 said she dropped her keys down a sewer drain at Garth Road and Freightway. Police were able to retrieve her keys.
Can I park in here?
A Brittany Close resident April 29 reported a man and a woman, both with reddish brown hair, walking around her neighborhood asking if anyone would let them park in a driveway. The car they wanted to leave was a Nissan with Connecticut plates. She said they approached her nanny. When told it was not OK to park there, the couple left. Police looked for them without result.
Dog issues
A Tompkins Road resident April 29 complained about a neighbor’s dog they said had jumped on them. The dog was described as a “brown hound.” A report was made.
A Woods Lane caller April 30 reported a large Golden Retriever at large. The dog’s owner went to get the dog before police arrived.
A dog was reported off-leash April 30 by a caller on Huntingdon Avenue. On arrival, police saw the described dog and it was leashed and leaving the park with its owner.
Wrong door
A Myrtledale Road resident April 30 reported a man wearing a white jacket, who he thought was suspicious, ringing the doorbell. Police knocked on a few neighboring doors and located the described man who was visiting a family friend and had parked in the cul de sac.
Bold coyote
A Mohican Trail resident May 1 said a coyote was on her property attempting to “get” her dog. Police spoke to the caller who said she banged pots and pans to get the animal to leave as it was sitting only a few feet away from her Labrador who was barking at it wildly. The coyote was gone prior to police arrival and no further action was taken.
Fire
Cooking brought firefighters April 25 to a home on Mamaroneck Road. No fire was found.
A toaster set off a smoke alarm April 26 on Ferncliff Road. Firefighters on arrival found burnt toast but no fire.
Firefighters stayed at a house on Garden Road April 26 until a plumber could arrive. There was a heavy “rotten eggs” smell around the house and readings were detected in the basement utility room. A plumber was needed to replace a cap on the house trap. No other hazards were found inside the home.
A chirping CO detector brought firefighters April 27 to a home on Johnson Road. Firefighters said the device had run out its lifecycle and a new one should be installed.
A child stuck in a swing April 27 at Colonial Park was extricated by firefighters. The child was checked by the Scarsdale ambulance crew after being freed from the swing. The child was not harmed and the playground equipment was not damaged.
A 2-year-old child having difficulty breathing April 27 on Ridgecrest North was transported to Westchester Medical Center by ALS ambulance services after drifting in and out of consciousness.
Workers sanding floors April 28 in a storage room on Garden Road activated a smoke alarm which was reset by the occupant.
A microwave that wouldn’t turn off brought firefighters to an apartment on Christie Place April 30. Firefighters unplugged the unit and saw several buttons were missing from the appliance and said the maintenance crew should service it. No other hazards were found in the apartment.
A woman said her grandson was playing with buttons on her home alarm keypad, which brought firefighters to a home on Burgess Road April 30. There was no problem.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from April 25 to May 1, was made from official reports.
