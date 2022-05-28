After three meetings with the Advisory Council on Parks and Recreation (PRC), one official presentation to the village board, two long planning board meetings, two walking tours and now one village board work session, Scarsdale is no closer to a decision on accepting or denying Scarsdale Little League’s offer to donate lights that would be placed at Crossway 1 off Mamaroneck Road.
Planning board chair Jonathan Clapp addressed the board at its work session on Tuesday, May 24, and went through the five points the village had twice asked the planning board for input on. The board has yet to weigh in other than recapping what both sides have argued.
Proponents and opponents of the plan keep making the same arguments for hours and presenting virtually the same information over and over during what Deputy Mayor Randy Whitestone called a “continuing community conversation” that appears to have no end in sight.
Whether or not putting lights at Crossway 1 is the right thing to do for the Scarsdale Little League or the neighborhood, Little League board member and lights leader Steve Pass summed it up perfectly: “Unfortunately it seems like for the neighbors there is no middle ground here. They want the plan rejected. That’s all they want. They don’t want fewer games. At some point if you install lights and you only put two games per year on the field it doesn’t really make a lot of sense to spend a half a million dollars, right? From Little League’s perspective there needs to be usage of these lights, otherwise why bother?”
Residents from the West Quaker Ridge Neighborhood Association contend:
Lights are unnecessary.
-Getting lights because they are “cool” isn’t a valid reason to disrupt the neighborhood.
There is no field shortage and fields are actually underutilized throughout the village.
The field isn’t safe in the daytime, making it worse at night.
Traffic is already a nightmare with illegally parked cars and drop-offs.
The lights and ugly poles will ruin the neighborhood’s peaceful vibe.
The proposed usage first of 88 and now 76 games is too much.
Noise and trash will be issues.
Other communities don’t have lights so close to houses.
The light poles are too close to the field and are not Little League compliant.
The Little League had an answer — valid or not in opponents’ eyes — for every point of contention.
Little League said it was doing its best to be a good neighbor by finding a field farthest away from houses in Scarsdale, doing a lights cutoff at 9 or 9:30 p.m., instead of 10 p.m., going from 88 to 76 games, tweaking the lights based on an International Dark Sky Association recommendation and offering to add netting to the backstop at the field to cut down on foul balls leaving the field of play.
“We did the best we could in terms of addressing the neighbors’ concerns short of reducing the amount of usage down to something that made no sense for us and canceling the whole thing,” Pass said.
Little League representatives and neighbors clashed so much over all of the issues and at one point during public comment argued about whether or not a neighbor called lights proponents liars.
At one point Pass said, “I don’t want you guys to think that Scarsdale Little League or baseball in Scarsdale is going to be permanently ruined if we don’t have these lights…we function now without it, so it’s not a necessity.” But Pass maintains lights at Crossway 1 are the best solution to the league’s capacity issues.
Recreation Superintendent Brian Gray reiterated that both he and the PRC wrote letters to the village in favor of the proposal for lights after the PRC did “due diligence,” with the biggest suggestion being the addition of lights in the parking lot. The lone unknown according to Gray is the impact of increased usage on the field as far as maintenance goes.
As far as field availability, Gray confirmed that there is fluctuation in all programs year to year, so the field usage is different, and said there are more weather related field closures than ever, which affects all sports.
Trustee Karen Brew said she wants to see a “more detailed” plan for field usage. When it comes to safety, whether it’s foul balls, kids running in streets or spectators, “that should be looked at and addressed overall for daytime and nighttime,” she added.
Trustee Ken Mazer asked what would happen to the fields that the Little League would have otherwise used if they are moved to Crossway 1 at night. Little League board members said they aren’t totally sure what the impact would be because this season they would not have had to turn teams’ worth of players away if they had Crossway several nights per week. When there are extra fields, Pass said out-of-season sports would have the chance to use them.
Trustee Jeremy Gans, whose backyard borders the Crossway complex, said that as a former ISO president before the pandemic he sat with other league presidents and said at that time Little League did not have a field issue. He also asked why certain fields weren’t used at certain times, questioning whether or not there is a shortage or lights is “something nice to have.”
Gans noted the lights would only affect baseball, which is “problematic” as the Ward Report from back in 2000 recommended any lit field should be multi-purpose. He also said that softball struggles by sharing only three fields that get used after the high school teams. Pass pointed out that games are not scheduled on weekdays at Crossway for that same reason — they don’t know when the high school teams will be done. The lights would give them a slot each night at 7 p.m.
Gans said he is passionate about youth sports field conditions and is happy the issue is being discussed, calling this a process where “hopefully we’ll come out with an outcome that makes everyone happy and makes everything better for the community at large.
Like others had previously, former village trustee Carl Finger suggested a larger study of the village’s field conditions and needs, which was put on hold due to COVID-19, before making any decisions, though he said he was leaning towards not supporting the lights.
“It seems to me the top priority before we get into any massive improvements, if you want to call it improvements, for lighting is to get that study done,” he said. “I don’t see how we can decide even if somebody is offering us a lot of money. We, you, the community has to decide where the best place for resources are and encourage the private groups we associate with, whether it’s Little League, or the paddle tennis club, or whoever it’s gonna be, I think we have to focus where we think those resources need to go.”
He added, “We all know the fields need work. This doesn’t seem like new information that you’re getting.”
Finger also noted whatever the village decides to do as far as upgrades to the pool complex could affect area traffic and parking as well and that should be taken into consideration.
Resident Simon Landless likened the lights to “placing a UFO in the middle of a quiet residential neighborhood.”
WQRNA Crossway Lights Committee co-chair Alan Garfunkel submitted information to the village about trips made to other lighted fields in lower Westchester County — White Plains, Pelham, New Rochelle, West Harrison and Yonkers — that could handle 90-foot basepaths like Crossway 1. He said none are in residential areas and all of them had fenced poles 50 feet from the foul line, with a couple of exceptions.
Co-chair Gerry Antell said there are 143 empty field slots each week and that there is “a rather large surplus.” He told the board they have been “misled.” He called the lights “a luxury item” and “100% unnecessary.”
Little League field coordinator Jeff Millman explained that fields do go unused during times the league doesn’t need them as they keep game and practice times to a routine so that families have structure and can enjoy other activities. He said the biggest needs are Saturdays and for the older kids Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“This proposal would alleviate that because then we can consistently schedule one game for one league at night and put that through,” he said. “That’s how this solves a problem. It’s the only way we get another playing field available.”
Jennifer Zola said that consistency is “wonderful” for families. She is another who lives close to the lighted field at Scarsdale High School and said there are no issues, despite the concern prior to their installation.
