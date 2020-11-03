Four new police officers were welcomed into the Scarsdale police force in an outdoor ceremony at the Crossway firehouse Oct. 22. Officers Dante Barrera, Adam Henry, Christopher Sordellini and Alexandre Zapletal all have previous police experience. Barrera, 29, graduated from St. John’s University and previously served in the U.S. Air Force. Before being inducted into the Scarsdale Police Department, he spent two years as an officer in the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Henry, 31, graduated from John Jay College and spent five years with the Department of Environmental Protection and Peekskill police departments. Sordellini, 26, also graduated from John Jay College and was an officer at the Mount Vernon Police Department for two years.
Zapletal, 30, went to Stony Brook University and also served in the Mount Vernon Police Department for four years.
Usually, the police department doesn’t welcome such a large class of new officers all at once, but with restrictions on gatherings in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officer ceremonies were delayed. The officers already underwent orientation prior to the public ceremony, and Sordellini was officially inducted into the force on April 1; Zapletal on Aug. 11; Barrera on Sept. 15; and Henry on Oct. 13.
After serving eight years on the Scarsdale Police force, Officer Robert Hein was promoted to the rank of sergeant.
The ceremony Oct. 22, attended by about 40 people including Mayor Marc Samwick and Trustee Rochelle Waldman, who also serves as the village’s police commissioner, was a celebration intended for the officers’ friends and family.
Mask wearing and social distancing were mandatory.
