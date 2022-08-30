Local officials have expressed strong support for new state laws to make it easier for municipalities to reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on local roads, and increase fines for drivers who leave car crash scenes without reporting them.
In response, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package this month, which state officials hope will enhance street safety, prevent traffic-related fatalities and crack down on hit-and-run incidents.
"Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe when traveling on our streets, whether they are driving, cycling, or walking," Hochul said in a press release Aug. 12. "These new laws will help prevent senseless tragedies and injuries by cracking down on erratic and irresponsible driving. Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe and using every resource available to save lives."
According to the governor, research indicates that faster driving speeds correlate to more serious injuries and fatalities for pedestrians in the event of a crash. Under current law, the default maximum speed limit throughout a city, town or village may not be set lower than 30 mph. By giving municipalities the local control to reduce speed limits, this legislation will improve public safety and prevent pedestrian fatalities, according to Hochul.
The legislation will increase the fine range for leaving the scene of a personal injury crash to $750-$1,000 and increase the fine range for a repeat violation to $1,000-$3,000.
Local officials from Greenburgh, Edgemont and Scarsdale lauded the new laws.
New York Assembly Member Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale, said, "Public safety improves when speed limits are lowered. A number of communities throughout the state have expressed a desire to lower their speed limits, including several in my district. Municipalities must be granted the authority to take this proactive, effective step to decrease fatalities and the severity of injuries that can result from speed-related accidents."
Dylan Pyne, president of the Edgemont Community Council (ECC), told the Inquirer, “The ECC applauds Gov. Hochul and the state Legislature for giving municipalities local control to more efficiently react to public safety concerns and be able to take steps to make our streets safer — for both motorists and pedestrians, especially the children who walk to school every day.”
Under previous state law, the lowest a speed limit could be set is 30 mile per hour unless a town conducts a traffic study and adopts a resolution, then it can lower the speed limit to 25. “There are a number of roads in Greenburgh and in Edgemont that are already 25,” said Pyne.
He noted that Greenburgh followed the required process to get the speed limit on Edgemont Road reduced to 25 mph, which was announced at the Greenburgh Town Board meeting May 25.
“So what this law really did is not to allow municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25 mph, but to allow municipalities to reduce speed limits to 25 mph without having to jump through the hoop of conducting a traffic study and adopt a resolution by a majority of the board,” Pyne said.
“I am very excited about the legislation,” Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner told the Inquirer. “Most of the complaints I receive from constituents deal with traffic and motorist safety and speeding. This new law will help tremendously.”
Feiner said there were several Greenburgh roads that could be candidates for reduced speed limits, including Fort Hill and Pipeline roads. He also said he hoped the town board and police department can work together and adopt reduced speed limits sometime in either September or October.
“Two years ago we had nine accidents within a short time, some were pedestrian fatalities,” Feiner said. “I'm proud of the fact that the town has funded and obtained grants to build more sidewalks around town. We're also enhancing the crosswalk near Sacred Heart Church on Central Avenue, where there was a pedestrian accident, with a hawk traffic control device. We've been doing lots of things in recent years to make it safer for pedestrians.”
Scarsdale Forum president Susan Douglass also said she was pleased with the new laws and told the Inquirer she expected the village to promptly implement lower speed limits. The Scarsdale Forum's Municipal Services Committee has extensively studied and lobbied for the legislation, she said.
“Here in Scarsdale, we routinely experience drivers speeding through town at over 40 mph,” Douglass said. “I personally have noticed such reckless driving on Crane Road where I live and on nearby Popham Road, Post Road and Heathcote Road, to name a few.”
She continued: “The list goes on, and as someone who is out frequently walking in the neighborhoods with my dogs, I find the situation dangerous.”
Despite her support for the new laws, they alone are not enough to make local streets safer, Douglass said. “Although the new laws create a strong step in the right direction, without enforcement the laws are meaningless,” she said. “There may be a shortage of police officers, but I seldom see them when drivers are speeding in residential neighborhoods.”
Madelaine Eppenstein, chair of the Scarsdale Forum’s Municipal Services Committee, said the committee has done much research on traffic safety.
“In three comprehensive reports issued in 2015, 2018 and 2020, Scarsdale Forum’s Municipal Services Committee recommended that the village lower the posted speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph on linear segments of certain roads, as was then permitted for smaller municipalities under state law,” Eppenstein said.
The crashes that caused injuries and death in Scarsdale were included in the reports, Eppenstein noted. “Many of the Forum’s recommendations on traffic calming and lowering the speed limit appear in its January 2018 Traffic Survey Report where more than 700 Scarsdalians responded to a community survey,” she said. “Speeding was cited frequently as one of the public’s top traffic concerns.”
The Forum’s 2020 report included a village staff analysis of the speed limit issue and a separate list of pedestrian-involved crash data, Eppenstein said.
“The data makes the case for immediate action,” she said. “However, without prioritizing implementation and adequate enforcement that will hold reckless motorists accountable, the village will not be able to curb speeding and other infractions on Scarsdale’s predominantly residential streets to ensure the highest level of safety required for all its road users.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.