25 Mph Sign

Local officials have expressed strong support for new state laws to make it easier for municipalities to reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on local roads, and increase fines for drivers who leave car crash scenes without reporting them.

In response, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package this month, which state officials hope will enhance street safety, prevent traffic-related fatalities and crack down on hit-and-run incidents.

Tags

