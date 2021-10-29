The nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Scarsdale Public Library from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eligible Scarsdale voters will elect candidates from their neighborhood who wish to participate in the work of the CNC.
In December and January the CNC’s 30 members will engage in a rigorous vetting process to nominate a slate of nonpartisan candidates to run for the open village offices of three village board trustees in March, as trustees Lena Crandall and Justin Arest will complete their second 2-year terms and Trustee Randy Whitestone finishes his first term.
Scarsdale’s School Board Nominating Committee has adopted a similar nonpartisan process, and according to the League of Women Voters Scarsdale: “The intention of Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system is to attract the best possible people to run for school board, village trustee and mayor while minimizing electioneering, money, partisan politics and agenda-driven candidates. Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system allows the focus to be on bettering our community, rather than on running costly campaigns.”
In the box at right are the candidates who are running for open seats on the nominating committee this year:
Qualified voters are welcome to vote for their neighbors regardless of their support for the nonpartisan process or their political party affiliation. The villagewide election for the CNC’s eventual trustee nominees, and other candidates for village office who wish to run independently of the nonpartisan system, will be held Tuesday, March 15. For more information about the nonpartisan system and how it works, go to the Procedure Committee’s website at www.scarsdaleprocedurecommittee.org.
