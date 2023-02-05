Scarsdale roads pavement graphic

A pavement management study in the village of Scarsdale shows many of the village’s roads need improvement, though they are trending in the right direction.

This past fall, a Ohio-based consultant called Pavement Management Group surveyed 81 miles out of the village’s 90 miles of roadway — 79 of which are village-owned. For the survey, the consultant reviewed high-definition video in conjunction with an artificial intelligence model to identify the various types of roadway distress and severity levels on the miles of roadway surveyed.

