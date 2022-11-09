Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A pedestrian was injured Nov. 4 on Popham Road when a Honda sedan driven by a White Plains man who was making a left turn from Garth onto Popham hit the woman while she was in the crosswalk. No further information was available at this time. 

One car stolen, two cars targeted

