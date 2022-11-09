A pedestrian was injured Nov. 4 on Popham Road when a Honda sedan driven by a White Plains man who was making a left turn from Garth onto Popham hit the woman while she was in the crosswalk. No further information was available at this time.
One car stolen, two cars targeted
A Ford Explorer valued at $58,000 was reported stolen Nov.4 by a Brookby Road resident who said the car was stolen overnight from his driveway.
Police are investigating the attempted theft of two cars, an Audi valued at $50,000 and a Land Rover valued at $45,000, from a driveway on Stratton Road reported Nov. 1. The reporting party said around 2 a.m. someone pulled on the door handles of both cars, which were locked. Thwarted, that person got into the passenger seat of a waiting white SUV, heading south on Heathcote Road. A report was made for documentation.
Two men inside the garage
A Brookby Road resident called police Nov. 4 to report burglary and theft. He said two men were in his garage, wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts. Two cars were inside the garage; the men entered an $80,000 Land Rover but didn’t take it, and instead grabbed items from a shelf in the garage, including a bag of loose change, an extra set of car keys and a garage door opener. The homeowner called the police while the men were still inside his garage. They were gone prior to police arrival, last seen running on Brookby Road. The caller filled out a deposition and police wrote up a report. It’s unclear how the men entered the garage. The homeowner said they left a bag of their own behind but details were not furnished.
Cars rummaged
A Lyons Road caller Nov. 4 reported several cars on his street were rummaged through overnight. Nothing was reported stolen. All the neighbors have surveillance equipment; according to the time stamp on the video, the rummaging appears to have occurred between 2 and 3 a.m. Police took a report and reminded the caller that it’s important to lock car doors.
Stolen checks
Forgery and theft were reported Nov. 3 at a Fox Meadow Road home. The victim is a 98-year-old woman. Her daughter told police an unknown person stole blank checks from her mother, fraudulently made them out, and then deposited them to another bank account, resulting in the victim being out $2,500. The incident is under investigation.
Mailed check stolen
A caller Nov. 1 reported someone cashed a check for $2,925.47 in her parents’ name. They are Lebanon Road residents. She said the check was dropped in a post office box in White Plains in April to cover Scarsdale Village taxes. She told police she was notified by the village clerk that the taxes had not been paid, and when she contacted the bank she found out someone had cashed the check. A report was made for her to give to the bank to restore the money to her parents’ account.
Don’t block the hydrant
Police received Oct. 31 a report of multiple cars blocking a fire hydrant near Old Lyme Road and Normandy Lane. On arrival, police didn’t see any cars blocking the hydrant, although two cars were observed parked to the left of the curb. One driver was warned and admonished. The second car was ticketed.
Probably a scam
A woman Oct. 31 requested that police check on her daughter who lives on Walworth Avenue after she got what seemed to be an emergency phone call telling her that her daughter needed immediate help. Police had some trouble deciphering what she was saying due to a language barrier. They contacted the daughter who said it was a scam and there was no emergency.
Almost a victim?
On Nov. 2, a San Francisco 911 dispatcher contacted Scarsdale police and asked them to meet with an Olmsted Road man who said he was “almost” a victim of a scam involving his daughter, a San Francisco resident. Scarsdale police asked him to call his daughter who assured him she was OK. San Francisco police were advised of the outcome and no further action was taken.
Didn’t like the decorations?
A Park Road caller Oct. 31 reported a 4-foot section of his Halloween lights was cut by someone. He asked for a police report to document criminal mischief.
Property line issue
A Palmer Avenue woman went to police headquarters Oct. 31 with concerns about her neighbor on Wynmor Road building a shed on his property. She’s worried about the fence and the property line. She has been in contact with the building department and is aware her neighbor has an application for review. Police took her report for documentation.
Old MacDonald?
A caller Oct. 31 reported a man in the center of the playground on Weaver Street riding a tractor. The school custodian told police it was part of a Halloween Mischief security detail.
Tampered ATMs
On Nov. 1, the manager of a bank on Popham Road reported being informed via email by bank security that an ATM in the bank vestibule was tampered with and had been remotely shut down. A second ATM in the vestibule was also shut down as a precaution. A technician was on scene; no skimming device was found on either ATM. Someone, however, did try to lift the hood of the machine to gain access, triggering the alert. The manager provided police with video surveillance.
An ATM maintenance technician reported to police Nov. 5 he went to service an ATM at a bank on Popham Road when he saw a skimming device placed inside the ATM. He removed it and the police took it into safekeeping. No money was reported stolen.
She’s at home
A father on Mamaroneck Road Nov. 1 asked police to help him find his daughter. He said her car was in the driveway but she was nowhere to be found. Police arrived and the father met them at the door and said his daughter was inside the house with his son.
Concern for flying objects
On Nov. 1 a mother told police she is concerned about workers throwing debris out of windows at a construction site on Walworth Avenue. She said she’s worried her children might be struck by flying debris. Police had a word with the contractor.
Whoops
A village sanitation truck backed into a parked car on Carthage Road Nov. 2. No one was in the car and no one was injured. A sanitation supervisor arrived on scene to assist police with paperwork.
Wildlife
A suffering raccoon was reported Nov. 2 by a Barry Road resident. Police arrived and saw the animal was very ill. It was moved to a safe location for dispatch and bagged for disposal.
Police responded to Birchall Drive Nov. 2 on a report of a gravely injured juvenile raccoon. Police arrived and put the animal out of its misery. It was bagged and taken to the sanitation yard for disposal.
A bird was reported stuck in a volleyball net Nov. 6 on Hampton Road. The homeowner said the bird was stuck all night. Police arrived and saw a hawk in a net, but were not able to free it. The homeowner was given contact information for a wildlife professional.
Brazen driver
An officer on patrol Nov. 4 observed a car speeding in a posted school zone on Mamaroneck Road near Leatherstocking Lane. Emergency lights were activated and police initiated a traffic stop at Murray Hill Road. The driver, a 34-year-old Pelham woman, was issued a summons for speeding, driving without insurance, having no registration and no driver’s license.
Student parking questioned
Police took multiple reports Nov. 4 of students parking beyond the two-hour limit in the parking lot on Wayside Road near the school tennis courts. Police spoke with the school secretary and asked that an announcement be made to remind students there’s a two-hour limit in that parking lot.
Not so dangerous behavior
A caller Nov. 4 reported teens on the playground on Palmer Avenue “acting dangerously.” On arrival, an officer saw the teens but no dangerous behavior. The kids were warned nevertheless not to behave recklessly while using playground equipment.
Cat bite
A teen called police Nov. 4 and reported she’d picked up what she thought was a lost cat on School Lane and Popham Road and it bit her. Police knocked on some doors to see if anyone owned the cat. The teen said her skin wasn’t broken and she wasn’t injured. A few neighbors said it was an outdoor cat that lives in the neighborhood but no one knew the owner.
You weren’t burgled
A Quentin Road caller Nov. 4 told police he went to a house he’d recently purchased and found the door “busted open” and the lock drilled out. He later told police he got in touch with his contractor who said he was the one who drilled out the lock. No burglary was attempted and no police action required.
Missing earrings
An employee at a jewelry store on Heathcote Road reported Nov. 5 two earrings were stolen by a woman who was inside the store Nov. 2. The earrings were noticed missing the next day. One earring was valued at $35; the other $180. An online report was made by the employee for documentation purposes.
Unwanted admirer
A homeowner on Barker Lane Nov. 5 told police a woman she didn’t know was on her property without permission. The woman said she’d been using a bathroom near the Weinberg Nature Center when she noticed construction going on at the reporting party’s residence. She said it was a house she’d often admired and boldly requested a tour, which was declined. The homeowner said she’s had a porta potty on her property for nearly a year and has observed strangers using it. She said the woman was orderly and at no time did she feel threatened, but she was put off by her presence and asked her to leave, which the woman did, immediately. Police asked the desk sergeant to schedule more frequent drive-bys.
Foolish driving
While conducting a traffic enforcement detail Nov. 6 on Palmer Avenue, an officer saw a white Isuzu box truck with Connecticut commercial plates stopped for a light. The registration had expired. A traffic stop was conducted on Weaver Street at the intersection of Haverford Drive; the driver, a 30-year-old man from Westbury, New York, was found driving with a suspended license and improperly mounted license plates. He was issued summonses for unregistered motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle, registration plate display violation and aggravated operation of a motor vehicle.
Fire
Two people were transported to the hospital by Scarsdale ambulance Nov. 4 following a four-car collision on the Bronx River Parkway at Exit 12 by Crane Road. No one was trapped in any of the cars, three of which were towed.
One person was transported to the hospital Nov. 4 following a two-car collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound at Exit 11 at Weaver Street. One car was removed by tow.
Water was reported flowing from a drainpipe for a dry sprinkler system Oct. 31 at a commercial location on Saxon Wood Road. The leak was isolated and management advised to call the sprinkler company for repairs.
A flood was reported in the basement of a home on Mamaroneck Road Oct. 31. Elevated carbon levels were detected by a water heater. Con Edison Gas was contacted and all appliances were checked and found to be in good order.
The Ethical Society Nursery School was evacuated Oct. 31 on Saxon Wood Road after an inside odor of gas was reported. The problem was traced to a commercial propane-fed cooktop with unignited pilot lights. The propane flow to the unit was stopped. The responsible party for the nursery school was contacted and advised the range needed to be evaluated by a qualified technician before the pilot lights could be reignited.
A water main break was reported Oct. 31 on Ramsey Road. The water department was notified.
Firefighters responded to a house on Griffen Avenue Nov. 1 when a smoke alarm activated. The homeowner told police the alarm was set off by a humidifier. The alarm was reset.
On Nov. 1 firefighters went to the scene of a collision on the Bronx River Parkway; Westchester County police were on scene for a two-car collision. One person complained of chest pain due to airbag deployment and was transported to the hospital by Scarsdale ambulance.
Water was reported leaking from a hydrant Nov. 1 on Kingston Road at Brite. The water department was notified.
Cooking set off a smoke alarm Nov. 1 at a residence on Rectory Lane.
Steam from a shower set off a smoke alarm Nov. 1 at a home on School Lane.
Cooking set off an alarm at a house on Locust Lane Nov. 2. The resident said firefighters couldn’t come in.
Smoke from cooking bacon set off an alarm Nov. 3 on River Road. No fire was found.
Steam from a shower Nov. 4 brought firefighters to a house on Barry Road.
Cooking smoke brought firefighters Nov. 6 to a house on Putnam Road. No hazards were found on their entry and no ventilation was needed.
Firefighters went to a residence on Griffen Avenue Nov. 1 where a large fire, poorly contained in a stone outdoor fire pit behind the house, was caused by burning trash in the pit. Unburned wood was near the edge of the burn area. The fire was extinguished with the homeowner’s garden hose and firefighters advised the homeowner to not make a fire bigger than the pit and to only burn clean wood.
A smoking car was reported Nov. 3 by a caller on Church Lane. Firefighters said the car wasn’t on fire but had possibly overheated. The battery was disconnected.
Steam from a clothes iron activated an alarm Nov. 3 on Varian Lane.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, was compiled from official reports.
