Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

A woman, 53, was reported injured in a crosswalk Aug. 21 on East Parkway and Popham Road. The driver of the car who hit the pedestrian said she was traveling on Popham Road and turned northbound onto East Parkway with the green traffic signal. The pedestrian said she was walking westbound in the crosswalk when she was hit by the car. She told police she wasn’t sure if she had the crossing signal in her favor. An ambulance responded and she was taken to the hospital. 

Car broken into, items stolen 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.