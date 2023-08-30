A woman, 53, was reported injured in a crosswalk Aug. 21 on East Parkway and Popham Road. The driver of the car who hit the pedestrian said she was traveling on Popham Road and turned northbound onto East Parkway with the green traffic signal. The pedestrian said she was walking westbound in the crosswalk when she was hit by the car. She told police she wasn’t sure if she had the crossing signal in her favor. An ambulance responded and she was taken to the hospital.
Car broken into, items stolen
Theft and criminal mischief were reported Aug. 21 at the Scarsdale pool parking lot on Mamaroneck Road. The victim lives in Harrison. She told police her white Mercedes-Benz was vandalized and two backpacks filled with Adidas soccer gear valued at $1,000 were stolen from her car, as well as a pink iPhone 13 valued at $699. Police saw the car’s rear window shattered. Police are investigating.
Construction tools stolen
Burglary and criminal mischief were reported Aug. 24 at a Hampton Road residence. The owner of the house reported a glass door valued at $700 was destroyed and tools worth $3,000 were stolen from the construction site. Also stolen were batteries and chargers. Police are investigating.
Broken window
A woman came to headquarters Aug. 21 to report that, while she was away on vacation, a car she left parked in her driveway on Cornell Street was damaged. She asked the police to look at it and they saw a broken window. No evidence of criminal behavior was observed. A report was made for her insurance.
Document missing
An Obry Drive resident reported Aug. 21 she mailed in necessary documents to renew her passport but not all of them were returned. She said her birth certificate was missing. Police advised her to contact the U.S. Postal Service and she was given paperwork.
Argument over shared driveway
A Griffen Avenue resident reported Aug. 22 their neighbor has blocked her construction crew, interfering with ongoing work. The two share a driveway. The complainant showed police a valid work permit for the construction. Police saw the neighbor did park a car at the end of the driveway, prohibiting vehicles from exiting. Police thought they mediated the situation between the neighbors and the car was moved.
The Griffen Avenue caller called again Aug. 23 to say the neighbor once again had blocked their shared driveway. The same officer went back to mediate and learned neither party was interested in coming to an agreeable solution. Each provided conflicting claims and documentation indicating their ownership and access to the driveway. The officer advised them to bring their grievance to the village building department.
Bad driving
An 18-year-old Bronx man was charged on Aug. 22 with speeding, driving without a license and other road-related violations on Mamaroneck Road. Police saw his 2009 BMW sedan in the area of Crossway and Lincoln Road during traffic enforcement and noticed he had an expired registration sticker. When police pulled the driver over, they discovered he was driving on a learner’s permit. His car was towed to impound.
A 23-year-old White Plains woman was charged on Aug. 23 with aggravated unlicensed operation, unregistered vehicle and failure to yield on a left turn. An officer on patrol stopped her on Mamaroneck Road at the Hutchinson River Parkway while the officer was responding to a report of a two-car collision. The woman was issued summonses.
Two women, one age 75, the other age 38, were reported injured in a two-car crash Aug. 23 at Palmer Avenue and Ramsey Road. One car was traveling eastbound on Ramsey while another car was attempting to make a left turn. One car failed to yield to the other. It appears no one was taken to the hospital, although both cars had to be towed from the scene.
A woman, 23, and a man, 42, were reported injured in a two-car collision Aug. 23 on Mamaroneck Road and the Hutchinson River Parkway at the exit ramp. One car was at a stop sign but failed to yield to a second car as the driver pulled out onto Mamaroneck Road, resulting in a collision. Both cars were removed by tow. No one was transported for medical care.
A Fox Meadow Road man, 82, was charged with speeding and aggravated unlicensed operation at Fox Meadow and Crane roads Aug. 24 after police saw him speeding at least 20 mph over the posted speed limit, traveling south on Fox Meadow Road. Police activated emergency lights on the cruiser, pulled the car over and issued summonses to the driver.
Two women were reported injured Aug. 27 on Weaver Street and Crossway when one car traveling on Weaver Street pulled into a driveway on that street but then backed out, hitting a car traveling on the road. Ambulance crews and medics evaluated the drivers who both declined transport. Both cars were towed. One operator was 79 years old. The other was 91.
Arrested, charged with DWI
A White Plains man, 27, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a valid license as well as assorted other motor vehicle infractions and misdemeanors. An officer conducting a safety check on Mamaroneck Road near the Scarsdale pool saw a driver trying to pull off the highway to avoid the checkpoint. Due to the late hour and the pool being closed, police followed the car, which only had its running lights on, and located it at the parking area behind the Little League fields.
A traffic stop was conducted and it was determined the driver was intoxicated. He was brought to police headquarters for processing, released on his own recognizance and issued a ticket to appear in court Sept. 13. The car was driven from the scene by the driver’s sober passenger, a man from Port Chester.
Suspicious behavior
A Woods Lane resident Aug. 23 reported hearing noise downstairs and a black SUV parked out front. The resident said there was no sign of a break-in at her house. A report was made for documentation only.
Ignore at your own risk
A man reported to police Aug. 23 his mechanic informed him the day before that his car’s front strut was broken. He said three days earlier he was traveling southbound on Boulevard when he hit a section of the road under repair. Police advised him there were two cones at the section where the road was being repaired, and there is also a large sign indicating the bump in the roadway. He was advised to contact his insurance company.
Angry driver
Road rage was reported Aug. 23 by a caller who said an incident started in Greenburgh but continued into Scarsdale at Fenimore Road and Walworth Avenue. The reporting party said another motorist followed him too closely and yelled at him before turning off at Walworth Avenue. The complainant gave police the other car’s license plate information and a report was made for documentation.
Mistaken fraud report
A Secor Road resident Aug. 24 told police her credit card was fraudulently used for a charge of $30.51. Police called the business where the card was used but the business had no record of the transaction. The reporting party was informed of this information and then remembered she had used her card for that amount at a different business and the charge was valid. Police said there was no crime involved.
Throws fit at bank
Police went to a bank on East Parkway after a patron reportedly threatened to kill people if he didn’t get his wire transfer. Police spoke with a banker who said while staff was trying to assist the man, he said, “Do I need to kill someone?” At no time did the argument turn physical. By the time police arrived, the patron was calm and talking with another staff member. Police escorted him out of the bank and told him he should work with a different branch of the bank.
Just want police to know
On Aug. 24, a River Road caller said someone entered her unlocked car and stole items. She didn’t want to make a formal report but just wanted the police to know about it.
A Montrose Road resident told police someone entered her cars parked overnight Aug. 25 in her driveway and rummaged through them. She blamed her son for not locking the car doors and said she’s not out any money.
Looking for the bus stop
On Aug. 25, someone called police to report a woman wearing a pink sweatshirt was staggering at Post and Fenimore roads. Police located the described party who said she was fine and was just looking for the bus stop to take her to White Plains. Patrol guided her to the bus stop.
Flew off
An injured hawk was reported Aug. 26 in a driveway on Franklin Road. On police arrival, the hawk flew away. No further action was required.
He said, she said
A Heathcote Road resident Aug. 26 called to report that she was home with children and thought she heard a banging sound upstairs. She called police again to say her husband was home and the problem was a door they’ve been having trouble opening. Just in case, she asked police to check the outside of the residence. Patrol contacted her husband who said they didn’t need assistance.
What happened?
An East Parkway caller Aug. 26 reported five teens yelled at him and pushed him to the ground. Police went to the area but saw no one.
No fishing
An Olmsted Road caller Aug. 27 reported three teens fishing in the pond at Scarsdale Public Library. He said he told them to stop and they ignored him. Police arrived and the teens claimed they didn’t know fishing was not allowed at the pond. A large No Fishing sign posted on the other side of the pond was pointed out to them and they left the area.
Sorry thief terminated
The owner of a business on Christie Place went to police headquarters Aug. 27 to request assistance from police while they terminated an employee. The business owner said the employee has been stealing from the register and they didn’t wish to press charges but just wanted the person to leave.
Police remained on scene while the employee was terminated. He admitted to stealing money but said he would pay back what he took that day. Patrol told him the business owner didn’t want him in the store. The employee left without incident and no further action was required.
Fire report
A 2008 carbon monoxide detection device activating an alarm brought firefighters to a home on Marjory Lane Aug. 21. Fire personnel checked the house for hazards; there were none. They were advised to purchase a new device.
No cause for alarm was found at a home on Brown Road Aug. 22 when firefighters responded to an activated fire and carbon monoxide alarm. The family was advised to call for service to their system.
One person was taken to White Plains Hospital and two cars were removed by tow trucks following a collision Aug. 23 on Mamaroneck Road at the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound exit. While police and ambulance crews were working in the intersection, fire personnel cleaned up spilled fluids from the affected cars on the roadway. The highway was shut down to traffic.
Two patients were transported by Scarsdale ambulance Aug. 23 following a collision on Palmer Avenue. Two cars were involved and both were removed by tow trucks.
On Aug. 24, two family members showering in different showers at the same time set off a smoke alarm that summoned firefighters to a residence on Aspen Road. Steam from the showers activated the alarm. On their arrival, firefighters said no hazards were found.
Firefighters removed a storm grate Aug. 25 at Hathaway Road and Church Lane after a Scarsdale resident’s called to report a smartphone went down the drain. The phone was retrieved and returned to the owner and fire personnel replaced the grate.
Firefighters responded to a rollover Aug. 26 on the Bronx River Parkway southbound by exit 11; on arrival, the sole occupant of an SUV had self-extricated. The person was taken to Westchester Medical Center by ambulance for injury and bleeding to their hand. The lane remained closed until fluids were absorbed and the car towed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, was compiled from official information.
