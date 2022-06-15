A man wearing only a bathing suit was reported June 6 near Freightway singing to himself on the pedestrian bridge. Valet staff in the area told police the man left the area 15 minutes prior to their arrival; they said they recognize him and he exercises there daily. No further action was taken.
Car hits house
A Chevy Suburban traveling north on Fox Meadow Road arrived at the intersection of Wayside Lane and attempted to make a left turn; the driver lost control and drove over the curb and onto someone’s property, striking a house on Wayside Lane on June 6. The Scarsdale Fire Department, building department and Con Edison responded. The building department thought structural damage to the house unlikely. Pictures were taken. No one was injured. The car was removed by tow.
Arrested for DUI
A 52-year-old from Scarsdale was arrested June 12 on East Parkway and Popham Road, charged with driving while under the influence of drugs. Police were notified of a woman sleeping in her car. On arrival, she was still sleeping; they saw the transmission was in drive mode and her right foot was on the brake pedal. After she was awakened, she appeared impaired. She was placed under arrest, brought to headquarters for processing and issued a June 29 court date.
Diverted driver
One person was reported injured on June 6 in a two-car collision on Fenimore Road. One car was traveling west when the car in front of it stopped in the vicinity of Oak Way. The second driver said he wasn’t paying attention and was looking at something on the side of the road, failed to stop in time and rear-ended the car in front. A 35-year-old man was transported by Scarsdale Ambulance to the hospital.
Wildlife
A caller reported a coyote in the vicinity of Post Road on June 6. On arrival, the coyote was gone.
A coyote was reported the next day in the area of Cooper and Reimer roads. Officers searching the area didn’t see the animal.
On June 8, a caller reported she was out walking her dog when they were charged by a coyote. Police couldn’t locate the wild animal.
That same day, a caller reported an animal stuck in netting on her property on Montrose Road. On arrival, police saw it was a juvenile opossum tangled in a net. The net was cut and the baby freed. No further action was taken.
An officer on patrol June 8 saw a snapping turtle in the eastbound lane of Mamaroneck Road. The animal control officer was summoned and the two officers were able to coax the turtle out of the roadway and guide it back into the woods.
Another turtle was reported the next day obstructing traffic on Oxford Road. Prior to police arrival, the turtle crawled to George Field.
A caller reported a crocodile in the pond on Tisdale Road on June 12. Police searched but found no crocodiles in the water or in the area.
Car and keys stolen
Police are investigating a car theft and burglary on Willow Lane reported June 7. The caller said a 2020 BMW was stolen. Inside the car were golf clubs valued at $2,000. Investigation revealed someone also unlawfully entered the house and took three car key fobs, one of the fobs also holding a key to the house.
Mail found on sidewalk
An elderly Post Road resident came to police headquarters June 7 with mail addressed to a Brite Avenue woman she found on the sidewalk on Brewster Road at Kingston Road. Police took possession and notified the Brite Avenue woman. The postal inspector was also notified.
Objects to parked cars
A Sheldrake Road caller reported cars parked on both sides of the street on June 7, creating a hazard. Police responding learned there was a religious ceremony taking place that had just concluded and the cars would be moving.
Woman making obscene gestures
A caller reported June 7 he was being followed by a car with a female driver making obscene gestures at him as he drove northbound on Post Road from Eastchester. He was advised to come to police headquarters. On arrival, he said the woman stopped following him in the vicinity of Popham Road. He didn’t get a plate number and had no idea why she was giving him obscene gestures.
Dog reported attacking another dog
Police went to a home on Springdale Road June 7 for a reported attack of a dog on another dog. They spoke to the homeowner who said her dog was attacked five times by a neighbor’s dog. That neighbor was not home and, at the request of the reporting party, police did not attempt contact. An animal bite form and dangerous dog form were completed and provided to the animal control officer for follow-up.
Loose dogs
Two dogs at large were reported June 8 in the vicinity of Ridgecrest North and East. Police said the dogs were returned to their owner prior to their arrival.
That’s somebody’s car
A Wayside Lane caller reported a vehicle parked in their lot with plastic bags over the windows and a significant dent in the hood on June 8. On arrival, the caller said the car had been there since early morning. Multiple parties on scene said the car belonged to an employee working in the area and no further action was taken.
Not yelling or smoking
An unidentified caller reported women yelling and smoking in a public place on Garth Road June 8. On arrival, police didn’t see or hear anyone yelling or smoking. One woman holding an unlit cigarette was advised of the no smoking code in effect and disposed of her cigarette.
Failed to stop and fled the scene
A driver was traveling west on Fenimore Road near the Bronx River Parkway when another driver was exiting the parkway’s northbound ramp June 9. The exiting driver, who failed to yield, struck the first driver’s side. The failure-to-yield driver then drove around the struck car and fled. A report was made. The reporting party said she wasn’t injured.
Loud alarm
An activated car alarm brought police, having received several calls, to Gorham Road June 9. On arrival they saw a Honda Odyssey parked near the intersection of Valley Road. The car registration came back to an address in White Plains. Meanwhile, as the alarm continued sounding, firefighters were summoned to use a lockout kit to enter the car to disconnect the battery. During this process, the driver’s side door was slightly damaged and photos were taken for documentation. Police said the Odyssey already had numerous dents, scratches and cracks. Along with various code summonses, a note was left on the driver’s seat that the battery was disconnected.
Found keys
Keys found on the sidewalk on Rodney Road were brought to police headquarters and vouchered for safekeeping on June 9.
Delivery truck damages lawn
Police went to Reimer Road and spoke with a FedEx driver, who said the rear of his truck was stuck on someone’s lawn, on June 9. He successfully moved the truck, but a section of the lawn was damaged. The homeowner was notified and issued paperwork.
Stolen bike
A caller said his bicycle and helmet were stolen after having been locked on Depot Place June 9. He said he left them around 6:15 a.m. that morning and when he returned at 7 p.m., they weren’t there.
Car entered, items taken
A Graham Road caller June 10 reported their car was illegally entered and two pairs of eyeglasses were stolen. The car wasn’t locked. A report was made.
Couple disagrees
An Edgewood Road caller June 10 told police her husband threw out her food and she wanted assistance. Police went to the house and spoke with both parties, who said they argued over groceries purchased in the past and how much it would cost to replace the tossed items. They agreed to leave each other alone for the rest of the evening.
Not paid for work performed
A cleaner doing work for a resident on Black Birch Lane called police June 11 to say she didn’t feel comfortable doing her work while the resident was in the room with her. The cleaner said they’d argued and the resident left the house. Police spoke with the resident, who said the cleaner arrived late and he felt she wasn’t being careful enough with his property. He told her to leave and she left without payment. Police advised this was a civil matter and each of them could file a complaint on the webpage of the cleaner’s employer or in small claims court.
Fire
A minor gas leak was discovered June 8 in the basement of a house on Gilmore Court. When Con Ed arrived, firefighters left.
A June 8 three-car collision on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound resulted in one person being transported to the hospital by ambulance. Two sedans and an SUV were involved; the driver of the SUV refused medical attention and drove away. Both sedans were towed.
An activated carbon monoxide alarm brought firefighters to Bradford Road June 9. Workers soldering in a first-floor bathroom and creating smoke appears to have caused the activation. Levels were detected in the affected area and the home was ventilated. The alarm was reset by the resident.
An unattended pot left on a stove brought firefighters to a residence on Spier Road June 10. Police were alerted to the situation by a caller, who said the stove was left on at her parents’ house for an unknown amount of time. Entry was gained through a second-floor unlocked window via a ladder with no damage to the house. The scorched pot was removed from the stovetop flame and cooled with water. The homeowner arrived and the situation was deemed under control and no further action was taken.
A kitten was reported stuck in a drain pipe June 11 on Cornell Street. Firefighters lowered a rope with a knot ball tied at the end. The kitten climbed on top of the ball and was raised up the lead pipe. It was placed in a box and a resident of the street said they would bring it to the Humane Society in New Rochelle.
A grease fire in an outdoor grill brought firefighters to Corell Road June 12. The resident met fire responders in his backyard and said the fire was extinguished. They determined the fire was caused by the grease trap being full. The fire was contained to the grill, which wasn’t damaged. The resident was advised to clean the grill before trying to use it.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from June 6 to June 12, was made from official reports.
