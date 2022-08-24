Scarsdale Police blotter logo

Police reported a rescue operation Aug. 14 at 12:26 a.m. on the Metro-North railroad train tracks for a person struck and killed by a northbound train. On arrival, police found the train had stopped on the northbound side, just north of the Scarsdale station. Train traffic was ordered stopped and the tracks were de-energized so the body of the victim could be recovered.

Scene lighting and access points for Metro-North and other personnel to access the train and the victim were organized, and a rescue train was brought up on the southbound tracks to transport passengers who got off the affected train. Firefighters continued to stabilize the scene for Metro-North personnel in their recovery and investigation.

