Police reported a rescue operation Aug. 14 at 12:26 a.m. on the Metro-North railroad train tracks for a person struck and killed by a northbound train. On arrival, police found the train had stopped on the northbound side, just north of the Scarsdale station. Train traffic was ordered stopped and the tracks were de-energized so the body of the victim could be recovered.
Scene lighting and access points for Metro-North and other personnel to access the train and the victim were organized, and a rescue train was brought up on the southbound tracks to transport passengers who got off the affected train. Firefighters continued to stabilize the scene for Metro-North personnel in their recovery and investigation.
Saw him but did she hit him?
A pedestrian was struck by a car while in the crosswalk Aug. 21 at Popham and Garth roads. The driver of the car was traveling eastbound on Popham and through the intersection at Garth with a green light. The pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk southbound on Popham with a red crossing signal. He was struck while still in the crosswalk. The driver said she saw him but was unaware she had hit him. It was unclear if the pedestrian was injured.
Stolen car chased
On Aug. 16, police searched for a car reported stolen out of Nassau County. The car was described as a late model gray Range or Land Rover. An officer on patrol saw it traveling at a slow rate of speed in the vicinity of Walworth Avenue. Police followed the car, which sped up and went through a stop sign. Police continued to follow and thought the driver was about to get on the Bronx River Parkway, but instead the driver turned the car into a lot by the Hartsdale train station, drove through a gate, tried to turn around and struck the police car, which had pulled up behind it.
The driver kept going, driving over a cement parking space divider and a curb before driving the car out of the parking lot. Police activated their siren and confirmed the suspect car was on the Bronx River Parkway. The officer chased it as far as Crane Road until it was determined unsafe to continue following.
Check fraud
A Madison Road woman Aug. 18 went to police headquarters to report a check was cashed from her account resulting in a huge financial loss. She said a check she wrote for $60 was washed to reflect nearly $10,000. She is working with her bank and requested a police report.
Needs permission for soccer camp
The superintendent of the parks and recreation department reported to police Aug. 15 a private soccer club was using the park on Lyons Road without permission. Police went to the park and spoke to the coach, advising her she must call the parks and rec department before holding additional sessions. She said she would comply. Parents arrived to collect their children.
Camp’s over
The head custodian for Edgewood School notified police Aug. 18 that a camp with young children was being operated on the school property without a permit. He said the camp is not on his schedule. He said he spoke with the supervisor, a woman, the day before about the matter but she was back again the following day. Police went to the location and spoke to the woman who said the camp would be over in an hour and would not return.
Traffic signal out
A traffic signal was reported out on Aug. 15 at Weaver Street and Griffen Avenue. Tree workers in Mamaroneck switched the power off. Two officers controlled traffic until the power was restored.
Wildlife
A caller from the sanitation department on Secor Road reported an opossum was in the department’s offices running amok Aug. 15. As it didn’t appear sick or injured, the animal was returned to its natural habitat.
A gravely sick raccoon was reported Aug. 15 on the driveway of the Pro Shop on Griffen Avenue. It was humanely dispatched and removed from the area.
A decomposing rodent was reported Aug. 17 on Stratton Road. Police found it, put it on the curb and left a note for the highway department.
Stone thrower
A caller Aug. 15 reported he was in his convertible with his daughter in the business district of the village when he got into a verbal dispute with an older man who yelled at him and threw stones at his car. No one was injured and the car wasn’t damaged.
Windshield damaged
A Hartsdale woman reported her Volvo was struck by a falling tree branch Aug. 16 at Walworth Avenue and Fenimore Road. The rear windshield was damaged. The tree is on village property. The highway department was called to remove the branch and tree debris. The roadway was cleared and the car’s owner was issued paperwork for her insurance.
Attempted theft
A Fenimore Road caller Aug. 16 reported someone entered their car overnight. They said their console and the door to the car were open but it didn’t appear anything had been stolen.
A Harvest Drive resident Aug. 16 reported two cars were entered overnight and things were stolen. He said three days earlier a man wearing a baseball cap and running shoes rummaged his wife’s car and his daughter’s car; he said he didn’t know anything about the prior incident until his wife mentioned that a roll of quarters she kept in the car was missing which led the homeowner to look at footage on his security camera.
Attempted scam
A Madison Road resident went to police headquarters Aug. 17 to report someone claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearinghouse tried to defraud him. He said he received phone calls Aug. 3 telling him he won $1.6 million and a Mercedes-Benz. He was told to send a personal check to cover the taxes on his winnings. He said that request clued him in that it was a scam and he got off the phone immediately.
Not really suspicious
A Springdale Road resident Aug. 17 said a tall man went onto his property and looked at packages on his porch and looked in his windows, which the homeowner found suspicious. He told police the man left in a blue pickup truck. He showed police surveillance video of the activity. They didn’t think it was suspicious.
Woman in the road?
A caller Aug. 17 reported a woman with braids standing in the roadway reportedly yelling on Post Road between Carman and Edgewood roads. Police saw her just as her Uber was pulling up and she left the area.
Are you scamming my parents?
A caller Aug. 18 told police he thinks a contractor was scamming his parents who live on Barry Road. He said the contractor inspected their chimney and advised them it needed work; some work was done and the homeowner gave the company a check for $5,000. When they said there was more work to be done, the son intervened and asked the contractor to leave. The son wanted a report made to document his concern that the contractor might be taking advantage of his elderly parents.
The son called police again Aug. 20 to say an employee of the contractor returned to his parents’ house, but his father shut the door on him. The employee told police they understood no further services were wanted and they would not return.
They have keys
A Chesterfield Road caller Aug. 18 told police he’s concerned about a former friend or romantic partner who has keys to his residence. He was told to follow up with his attorney and have any court orders amended.
Arrested
Saul O. Rosales, 40, from Mamaroneck, was arrested Aug. 19 on Mamaroneck Road near Colonial Road for driving while intoxicated and making an unsafe lane change. His car was impounded and his keys held for safekeeping. Rosales was pulled over during a traffic stop and police thought he seemed impaired. He was given the sensor test and alcohol was detected; he was placed under arrest and brought to headquarters and his car was towed. He was processed, released and given an appearance ticket to appear in court Sept. 7.
Driving on golf course
A caller reported Aug. 19 five hours earlier he was returning from the airport when he saw a Dodge Ram with Connecticut license plates parked in front of the closed entrance gates to the golf course on Griffen Avenue. He spoke to a man who said his girlfriend made a wrong turn and entered the club’s property and got lost on the greens. The caller found the woman and helped her leave the club. He said there was no damage to the greens or criminal activity — he just thought a report should be made.
He was flexing his muscles
A caller Aug. 20 reported a teenage male possibly in need of assistance standing on East Parkway near the entrance to the Bronx River Parkway. The caller said he was flexing his muscles while looking at his reflection in a window. The caller thought the teen might need medicine. Police drove around the area but didn’t see him.
Keep inspections current
A 32-year-old Mount Pleasant driver was pulled over Aug. 20 on Mamaroneck Road after police noticed his black Toyota had an out-of-date inspection sticker. Police checked his license and found it was suspended for failure to respond to a summons. The driver was issued a summons for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and having an expired inspection sticker. Police told him to get a licensed driver to come and drive the car away.
Just helping people move
A Cayuga Road resident Aug. 21 reported a young man was at their door and had tried to talk to them via their Ring camera. The caller said they told him they were not home and the man should leave, which he did. Police responded and spoke with a man who said he went to the wrong house. He said he was there to help someone else move. He said he found who he was looking for and police took no further action.
It’s a dog, or a bear?
A Birchall Road resident in the early hours of Aug. 22 reported either a large dog or a small bear was seen on their property. Police spoke with a neighbor who said their dog had wandered off their property and the dog was back home and secured.
Fire
Soldering set off a smoke alarm at a house on Griffen Avenue Aug. 15. Scorch burns and excessive heat were observed, but no hazards and a worker was on scene. The alarm was successfully reset by the resident.
Dust created by workmen set off a carbon monoxide alarm at a Reimer Road residence Aug. 15. The homeowner met firefighters on his front yard and said men were working at the rear of the house. Workers were seen using a gas-powered concrete saw on a rear foundation wall.
Firefighters asked them to stop until the home could be assessed. The house was metered and high readings were found on the first and second floors. Pressured ventilation was used to clear the carbon monoxide. The contractor was contacted by phone; he said the gas-powered saw was vital to conducting the work but agreed to check the area in the morning. Meanwhile his crew was advised to use a pneumatic jackhammer the rest of the day.
Firefighters returned to the house the next day when the carbon monoxide alarm again sounded and the homeowner was again advised of the danger. The homeowner said they would contact their alarm company about setting the system on “test” mode during the construction project. Firefighters made some recommendations to the homeowner and they returned to the house Aug. 17 to check the situation, at which time they saw workers using the same gas-powered cement saw used two days earlier, but a commercial pedestal fan was set up to direct exhaust away from the structure and the other passive ventilation techniques firefighters had recommended were being used. The recommendations appeared to be working and no concerning carbon monoxide readings were detected.
Water gushing from a burst pipe on Christie Place Aug. 16 brought firefighters to the fourth floor of a garbage chute in the west side of the building. A chute sanitizing and washdown system with a manually operated control valve in the garbage compactor room had been left in the “on” position, causing the water to accumulate. When the valve was turned off, the water stopped flowing. No water damage was observed.
At the scene of a two-car collision Aug. 16 on the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound, a driver complaining of head and neck pain was taken to White Plains Hospital for evaluation while another driver refused medical assistance. County police and Scarsdale ambulance crew assisted at the scene.
A commercial fire alarm sounded for 20 minutes at Heathcote Elementary School on Palmer Avenue Aug. 16. Entry was made to the school via the Knoxbox. The alarm panel showed an alarm had been activated in the auditorium corridor. A tripped head was found with no apparent cause for activation. Firefighters reset the alarm. They say the alarm did not come through the alarm company, but a man working in a garden in front of the school had heard the alarm and called 911. He said it was sounding for 20 minutes prior to his call and firefighters said they were unable to speak to anyone from the school as there was no contact information available after hours. An email was sent to the custodial staff to tell them what had happened.
A resident unintentionally activated a fire alarm in the dementia ward at an assisted living facility on Saxon Woods Road Aug. 17. No hazards were observed and firefighters assisted the manager with pull station reset.
Firefighters responded to Via Forno restaurant on Garth Road Aug. 17 when a smoking wood-fired pizza oven caused a smoky condition.
On arrival, firefighters spoke to kitchen staff who said no ventilation was necessary and there was no fire.
A car fire was reported Aug. 19 on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound just north of Weaver Street. Firefighters saw smoke, not fire, and determined the car battery was disconnected. Speedy Dry was applied to the road surface. The car was towed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, was made from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.