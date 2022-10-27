Though permanent plans for downtown Scarsdale and solutions for traffic and safety issues throughout the village could be years away, temporary fixes that will inform the village’s approach going forward could be here soon.
Consultant Michael Ahillen of FHI Studio, village planner Greg Cutler and village manager Rob Cole painted a clearer picture of what all the renderings and public feedback are leading up to at the latest presentation of the Scarsdale Strategic Placemaking and Mobility Plan during the Scarsdale Board of Trustees work session Tuesday, Oct. 25.
FHI’s final plan and recommendations are expected to be posted at www.scarsdalemobility.com by Monday, Oct. 31.
“The recommendations that will be part of the final plan will not be substantively different than what you’ve already seen,” Cutler said. “It’s really tweaking, and also kind of narrowing in on what their preferred recommendations will be, what their suggestions will be, whereas in the earlier presentations and draft plans … there are different alternatives. Those alternatives will still be there, but there will be consultant’s recommendations.”
Once posted, the community, village staff and village board can begin to digest the plans before moving on to the next phase, which is discussing an “incremental approach to implementation” of options, starting with cheaper, temporary solutions that, after further testing and feedback opportunities, would lead to something permanent.
Cutler confirmed that there would be “less aesthetically pleasing interventions before you invest bigger dollars into more permanent infrastructure.”
Mayor Jane Veron noted that the illustrations presented thus far have been “conceptual” and have not yet taken the “Scarsdale aesthetic” and “character” into consideration. Veron said that’s part of the reason the village did not invest heavily in the design phase “until we knew the community would embrace those designs.”
Ahillen praised the “community-driven process” supported by the village board and village staff, and said all feedback has been documented and taken into consideration in the “ideation” and “developing concepts” that were “further fine-tuned and developed over time.” That process will continue from temporary to permanent implementation, he said, stressing that the underlying theme of the work remains pedestrian and cyclist safety and creating a multimodal model for Scarsdale’s village center with “access for all users,” while also taking into account the importance of accessible parking for local businesses and the improvement of traffic flow, circulation and safety.
“There will continue to be further design iterations that will take place before anything is implemented,” Ahillen said. “I said the term ‘final plan’ and we’re still talking about draft concepts here. These are things meant for discussion. The aesthetics, for instance, is still something that would definitely need to be worked out …”
Though “very, very different from Scarsdale,” Ahillen pointed to its work in Jersey City, New Jersey, where a “tactical urbanism” approach was taken, which can also be used locally. Ahillen called it a “unique experience critical for our region.”
“It’s a municipal- and community-led approach to implementation that focuses on low-cost materials as well as scalable interventions … all with the intention of creating some longer-term change,” he said.
Pilot programs become key in tactical urbanism and Scarsdale is no stranger to that. The Dine the ’Dale tent that took up 12 parking spots and blocked off a major roadway in the village during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with increased sidewalk seating at restaurants, were major boons to the downtown area and permanent incorporation of that pilot will be part of the discussion going forward.
Ahillen said some pilot programs can be in place for two hours, a day or two weeks, including temporary curb extensions to shorten sidewalks, temporary road closures to see how traffic flows or holding events with various areas closed off. The pros and cons can then be weighed before moving to the next steps.
Public art has already been part of Scarsdale’s downtown placemaking with student participation in painting planters that are set up outside the dining tent and a mural that’s installed on East Parkway. Ahillen said using those resources and relationships is key in keeping Scarsdale vibrant and staying within its historic and color-scheme aesthetics.
“There’s a variety of different ways you can incorporate your local character into some of these temporary designs at the same time as developing some safety benefits,” he said.
As far as mobility for a street like Sprague Road, where residents would like both the speed and number of vehicles reduced, a testing phase would be employed to try different methods of slowing down and/or diverting traffic.
“You’re able to actually embrace things that can be implemented within six months of the completion of the project and you’re able to do that knowing a) that it works from a technical perspective and also b) that it’s wanted by community members,” Ahillen said.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis asked what the process is going forward. Cole said village staff met earlier in the day to discuss that.
“What we’re envisioning is something that might follow this general path,” he said. “We look at the final recommendations from the consultant, which were informed by a really rigorous public process … We identify potential opportunities for tactical urbanism, prioritize a subset of those to go first. We would then engage a firm like FHI who might have a partner that’s a civil or traffic engineer that can give us design specifications for tactical urbanism projects, such as the exact location, the dimensions of them … Our personnel on the DPW side would be able to implement those interventions and save us money in terms of the actual implementation costs.”
Quantitative data would then be collected to measure the effectiveness, in addition to more community feedback on each pilot before deciding how and when the village can move to a more permanent solution, taking into consideration cost.
Trustee Jeremy Gans said the dining tent, in its third year, is a perfect example of “something to build on,” a good way to understand what will happen throughout the village with tactical urbanism to eventually get the best results.
“I hope that we just keep the momentum here to try out some of these concepts and make our great village center even better,” Gans said.
When Trustee Ken Mazer asked about feedback gathering, Ahillen said he thinks that will continue to be robust, based on how engaged the community has been thus far. “We’ll really flesh out multiple avenues for reaching people,” he said, noting that QR codes at each pilot site would be a useful approach.
Veron noted that when she was first on the board and various parking meters and payment methods were being tested, the community’s negative feedback led the board to reverse directions and come up with a better solution. Feedback is critical, she noted.
Cutler said “phasing and prioritization” would be based on safety priorities, but noted that financing will also be a major part of the decision-making process. Ahillen stressed that it takes time to get government and grant funding and those timelines are hard to predict.
Trustee Sameer Ahuja said there are a lot of ideas to test out over short periods of time and noted, “If it’s a bad idea you’ll learn that very quickly, so I’d be careful before we spend a lot of taxpayer money on a lot of analysis … maybe we just try some things out and do that pretty quickly and see what happens.”
Susan Douglass, president of the Scarsdale Forum, chair of the Downtown Revitalization Committee and a member of the Senior Advisory Council, said in addition to the bigger changes, she’d like to see “beautification for low cost.”
The other priority is walkability as 20% of the village’s population is age 60 and above. She noted that the walk to and from Freightway parking garage is “daunting” and even when free parking was given on the fifth level to those who work in the village, it was barely used and merchants continued to park in front of their stores. Veron said making connecting the village and Freightway should be made safer, more enjoyable and more accessible.
During public comment, former Trustee David Shulman reminded the trustees that more residents have been hit by a car crossing Popham Road from Overhill recently and Madelaine Eppenstein wanted to know how high on the list that crosswalk is for the village, calling it “a crisis.”
Veron explained that over the years several “piecemeal” approaches have been tried under several mayors, from moving the crosswalk to changing the light to adding signage and putting up new barriers. She said that’s why the village is now taking a “holistic approach.”
Cole said that a past engineering firm wasn’t effective in making progress.
“In approaching this effort we very conscientiously thought, ‘Let’s do this differently,’” he said. “Let’s pull in a firm that’s able to expand our toolbox, to look at problems holistically, not at a pinpoint complaint location — although those locations are critically important. To solve them you have to do them on more of a network basis. It’s kind of like looking at environmental problems. You can’t fix a flood plain by planting one tree and thinking you’re done. You have to get it as an ecosystem. In much the same way those principles that apply to ecological sciences apply to community design and development. You have to step back and see what’s going on and develop new tools and apply them. I think FHI has laid out a pretty good road map for us to begin to explore new tools and new strategies and to test them and gain additional feedback.”
The priority for Cole is to take the “time to do it right” and get it done right “once and for all.”
