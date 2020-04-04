A Dobbs Terrace caller reported a large group of landscapers not practicing social distancing on March 24. Police canvassed the area and dispersed a dozen landscapers.
Police admonished kids for playing basketball and not observing social distancing rules after a caller reported them on the basketball court on Boulevard March 26. Patrol spoke with the teen boys who left without incident.
Police responded to a report of a large crowd gathering at a house on Reynal Crossing March 26. On arrival, officers spoke with a group of adults leaving a birthday party. The party guests were warned of their behavior in light of the pandemic and shelter-in-place regulations. Everyone returned to their own residences.
Cones and barricades were put in place March 27 after reports of multiple people on the track at the high school. Police told people to leave and retied tape that had been blocking the entrance to the track. Numerous signs in the area had been posted to alert residents that the field was closed.
A caller reported teens on bikes who were not social distancing at the high school football field on Post Road March 27. Police responded and told the teens they can’t be on school property. Everyone left.
Concerned for health safety, a caller reported a large group of young adults gathering at Brittany Close on March 29. Police responded and saw three parked cars but no gathering.
Just waterproofing
Police responded at 10:38 a.m. March 28 to a report of construction activity at a site on Mamaroneck Road in violation of the Governor’s Executive Order, which was enacted to halt nonessential construction work during the coronavirus public health emergency. Police spoke to the construction foreman, who said he was aware of the order but was waterproofing the unfinished structure to ensure its safety. Police spoke to the construction supervisor, who explained the village building department had cleared the preventative measure. Police left but, 10 minutes later, the caller reported the construction activity was continuing on the site. Police spoke with the contractor to inform him only emergency work could be performed at this time, as per Governor Executive Order 202.6. The contractor agreed to stop work at the site and police left. At 3 p.m., the caller called to say he believes unauthorized work was again occurring at the location. Police spoke to the site supervisor about the Governor’s Executive Order that all nonessential construction work is not permitted at this time. The supervisor agreed to stop all work at the site.
Poor client relations
A Larch Lane lawyer contacted police on March 24 to report a poor lawyer/client relationship with a client. The lawyer, whose office is in Manhattan, said the client visited her office in New York City every day, but since the coronavirus quarantine, they’ve communicated largely by email. The attorney said the client, a man, is attempting to discuss matters unrelated to legal work. His language, she said, has become aggressive. She was advised this is a civil matter and to contact the NYPD, because her firm is located in the city.
Found debit card
A Good Samaritan called police March 26 to report a debit card found on Chase Road and Spencer Place. Police attempted to contact the cardholder with negative results. The card was taken to police headquarters for safekeeping.
Death reported
A 97-year-old man died at his Fenimore Road house on March 27. The death was reported to police by the man’s 60-year-old son from Rye.
Disabled car
Officers on patrol on March 23 saw a disabled car in the intersection of Crossway and Mamaroneck Road. The operator requested tow services; a tow truck on duty responded.
Car’s running, no one’s in it
Police responded March 23 to a report of a black BMW with New York plates running while parked on the first level of the Freightway parking garage but with no one in it. The caller said the car was running for some time. Police contacted the BMW’s owner, who said she would return to the car and turn it off.
Low hanging wires
A low hanging fiber optic cable in front of a Walworth Avenue residence was reported March 24. The cable presented no hazard to pedestrians. Verizon was notified.
Disagreement over video game
A Drake Road caller reported March 25 that while playing an online video game, another player invited him into a chat room. The two argued, and the other party threatened to call the police saying they would tell police the reporting party was holding someone hostage. The caller said the other player threatened to “swat” him. Police told the caller no one called and advised the Drake Road resident to avoid further online interaction with the person.
Loud banging?
The hour was late on March 25 when a storeowner on Garth Road notified police of a loud banging sound inside his store. He wasn’t on premise, but told police he heard the noise through his security system. He feared a burglary might be in progress. Police responded and checked the exterior but found both front and rear doors secured. The banging could be heard inside. The caller said the building’s pipes and heating and cooling unit have been making loud noises. He said the problem is ongoing, but was especially loud that night.
Malfunctioning car alarm
Police received multiple reports March 25 of a car alarm intermittently going off at a residence on Nelson Road. Police met with the car owner who was sitting in the car in his own driveway. He said the car was malfunctioning and the alarm went off every time he tried to exit. He contacted AAA service and said he’d stay in the car until the service arrived.
Person with flashlight
A Popham Road resident reported a person walking around the village late at night on March 26 with an iPad and a flashlight. The person was seen in front of Sotheby’s real estate office. Police canvassed the area with negative results. None of the closed businesses appeared disturbed.
Lights flashed in window
A Colonial Road resident reported lights flashing in her windows on March 26. Officers patrolling the area observed nothing suspicious.
Loose dog
A Birchall Road resident notified police March 26 of a loose dog she corralled at her residence. The caller was given the phone number of the New Rochelle Humane Society.
Bad driver, black pickup
A caller reported an erratic driver in the vicinity of Olmsted and Post roads on March 26. The car was described as a black pickup truck, but the caller said the license plate was not visible. Police canvassed the area with negative results.
Turn it down
A Garden Road resident reported multiple cars blasting loud music nearby on March 26. Police canvassing the area heard no loud music and saw no cars gathered.
Suspicious black SUV
A caller reported a black SUV parked for an extended period of time in Murray Hill at Reimer Road March 27. Police responded but didn’t find a car there.
Delivered, but not paid
An employee from DeCicco Family Market told police March 27 a delivery made on March 21 to a Garth Road woman had a payment problem. The employee said the store made the delivery, but the woman failed to pay the $88.65 bill. She said she would pay with cash or a credit card when delivery was made. The store called her numerous times, but she didn’t call back. Police left the woman a message requesting she resolve the issue.
Branch creates hazard
Police responded to a report March 27 of a broken branch hanging into the street at Quentin and Brookby roads. The caller said it looked like the branch would fall and injure someone. When police arrived, they saw a tree located on private property with a broken branch. The highway department was notified.
Sick turkey
A caller reported a “sick looking turkey” at Kent and Fox Meadow roads on March 27. On arrival, police saw the bird in the roadway, but it looked neither sick nor injured, and it moved along of its own accord.
Stinky smell
A “very bad” smell was reported in the area of the walkway between Tisdale Road and Hyatt Field, possibly sewage, on March 27. Police walked the path and smelled mulch, but nothing offensive.
No violation observed
A caller reported morning construction work was taking place on Southwoods Lane earlier than permitted on March 28. Police on arrival saw a crew setting up. No violations were observed. Police spoke to the workers and advised they couldn’t make any noise until after 10 a.m. as per code.
Grubhub spat
A Greenacres Avenue woman called police to complain about a white sedan parked in front of her house on March 28. She said two occupants were yelling and she didn’t know if they were arguing or having a good time. Upon police arrival, the driver told police he was a Grubhub driver and, after he had made a delivery, he had pulled over to eat dinner and talk on the phone with a friend.
Buzzing phone
A Chesterfield Road woman reported a sound “like a phone buzzing” coming from the unfinished part of her basement March 29. Asked if anyone had been in the basement lately, she said, “No.” Police checked the basement and the crawl space, but found nothing unusual. There was no buzzing sound. The woman was advised to contact the fire department with additional concerns.
Car accident
A minor two-car collision occurred on Oak Lane March 25. Police responded to the scene to assist both parties with an information exchange. No injuries were reported and both parties were able to drive their cars from the scene.
Fire
Fire personnel responded to a report of a crash with injuries on March 28 on the N. Hutchinson River Parkway in the northbound lane. It was a one-car accident with no injuries. The scene was stabilized to facilitate traffic.
A chimney fire broke out at a residence on Brewster Road March 28; the resident told fire personnel smoke was coming out of the wall where a brick chimney meets an interior wall, and sparks were coming from the flue. The resident successfully extinguished the fire prior to the arrival of firefighters who checked for signs of fire inside the walls of all three floors and the basement. No fire was found and the resident was advised not to use the fireplace until it could be serviced.
Units responded to the Scarsdale Congregational Church on Heathcote Road on March 28 for a problem with the parish stove. A member said she used the stove and thought she turned it off but wasn’t sure as the knob is malfunctioning. Fire personnel made sure the knob was in the off position.
A roof fire was reported on March 29 at a restaurant on N. Central Avenue. Fire fighters determined the fire was in a kitchen hood vent system located on the roof. Units responded by laddering the building and setting up an aerial response. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
This report was compiled from official reports from the Scarsdale Police Department covering the period of March 23 to March 30.
