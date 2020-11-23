The agenda for the Committee for Historic Preservation meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17, included the proposed demolition of a pool (built in 2001) and pool house (built in 2000) on the grounds of 11 Dolma Road. An application submitted to CHP earlier this year included the demolition of the house on the property as well, but in October, the CHP found the house of historical significance and voted 5-2 to deny the applicant’s petition.
The board of trustees will meet Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. to sit as an appeals board regarding the CHP’s decision to deny a certificate of appropriateness to permit the demolition of 11 Dolma Road. The meeting will be held via Zoom.
The Dolma Road house’s architect was Julius Gregory, one of the leading architects of suburban homes in the metropolitan New York area throughout the 1920s.
Andrew Dolkart, a professor of historic preservation at the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, who was contracted by Scarsdale village in 2012 to create a survey report on the village’s architectural history, was asked by the CHP to provide his expert opinion on the house’s significance. Dolkart concluded that Gregory was a master and that the house was worthy of preservation under village code.
At the CHP meeting Nov. 17, CHP member Adam Lindenbaum confirmed that Dolkart agreed with the applicant regarding the pool and pool house’s lack of historical significance, and moved to accept the new application requesting demolition of the pool and pool house only. A certificate of appropriateness was approved unanimously.
Such a certificate indicates that the structures on the properties may be torn down or otherwise demolished to make way for new construction.
Currently, any Scarsdale homeowner who wishes to demolish buildings on their property must first apply to the CHP — a seven-member volunteer board which currently includes members with backgrounds in architecture and real estate — for a certificate of appropriateness. After receiving the certificate, the applicant has one year to remove the structure. The CHP considers five criteria under chapter 182 of the village code in determining whether the property has historical or artistic significance, and thus should not be torn down.
CHP’s five criteria include whether a structure is tied to significant historical events or to a person of historical significance; whether it is the work of a master or represents a type, period or technique with high artistic value; or whether the building has yielded or may yield valuable historic information. The committee is charged with conducting background research into the properties submitted when determining whether a structure should be saved or not.
The committee also voted Nov. 17 on an application for the demolition of a 1930s house at 10 Coralyn Road. While the committee did not find any information in their research that would render the house of historical significance, two members of the public, Martin Grossman of Coralyn Road and Marjorie Gros Margolis, who identified herself as a neighbor of the Coralyn Road property, spoke up during the meeting.
Both Grossman and Margolis said they believed that not enough research had gone into reviewing the property’s original owners, Herbert and Susan Bodenheim. Grossman and Margolis made the argument that Herbert Bodenheim’s status as a Holocaust survivor and owner of an attractive home that had very little renovations done to it in almost 90 years rendered the home worthy of historical significance. The committee listened to the neighbors’ concerns and briefly considered re-visiting the property after more background research had been conducted on Herbert Bodenheim, but ultimately chose to move forward.
The committee voted unanimously to grant a certificate of appropriateness and stated that a good deal of research had already gone into the property’s history and its owners, and that while Mr. Bodenheim’s was a personal story of overcoming adversity, he had never published any memoirs or spoken widely about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor, which might have rendered him a historical figure.
“This committee is here to look at the structure and the history and there is some history there,” said Jonathan Lerner, a CHP member. “But it’s not going to really raise the bar to what we’re looking for. We’ve had other Holocaust survivors and their houses were allowed to be demo[lish]ed” and the decision might have been different, “if there were books that were published, or amazing stories on [Bodenheim],” Lerner said.
The committee also determined that while “cute” and attractive, there was no historical significance tied to the style or age of the Coralyn Road home.
The application for the proposed demolition of a house at 44 Penn Boulevard built in 1956 and another for a 1928 house and garage on 52 Sprague Road were granted a certificate of appropriateness, without public dissension.
