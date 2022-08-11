After focusing largely on placemaking and traffic flow in the areas of Chase Road, East Parkway, Spencer Place and Harwood Court at its first Scarsdale Strategic Placemaking and Mobility Plan public meeting in June, FHI Studios presented options for improving safety and accessibility for Popham Road at a work session with the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
At a third meeting next month, FHI will shift gears toward improvements for Fox Meadow, Crane and Sprague roads. FHI Studio’s Michael Ahillen said all feedback is being taken into consideration and called the overall project a “community-based planning effort.”
With some revised concepts, updated details and new drafts for Popham Road, which is considered one of the gateways in and out of downtown Scarsdale, Ahillen noted, “Safety is the bottom line of everything,” as the consultants are focused on vehicular traffic, bicycle traffic and pedestrians of all ages and abilities.
FHI’s Parker Sorenson led the Popham Road mobility presentation, noting the bridge, which had been replaced about 10 years ago, is currently five lanes, including three turning lanes, with sidewalks on both sides and a 5-foot-wide median in the center. Among the alternatives presented Tuesday were swapping one of the turn lanes for a bike lane; removing the median in the middle and creating an expansive bike lane and walkway; or using a more decorative median and putting a buffer where the through lane is.
Sorensen suggested making a “positive” “first impression” for this “gateway to the village center” with six key outcomes:
- · More organized driving experience. (He cited “confusing turn lanes” as an issue.)
- · Safer intersections with fewer potential conflict points.
- · Safer, more comfortable pedestrian crossings, especially at East Parkway and Popham Road.
- · Increased bicycle access to village center businesses.
- · Safer, easier access to the Bronx River Pathway for residents.
- · Maintain existing vehicle capacity.
With five narrow lanes of Popham Road between Scarsdale Avenue and Overhill Road, Sorensen suggested eliminating the “unnecessary” right turn lane onto Overhill, and making four lanes that are the “appropriate” width. Adding captrack markers would also help guide vehicles through the intersections.
Changing the left-hand signals turning onto Garth Road and Scarsdale Avenue — there is currently a yellow trap at the crossing that is not permitted by state law — to fully protect pedestrians is a solution to the danger that currently exists for those crossing streets. Another option that could help is making crosswalks shorter with bumpouts that extend the sidewalks. The Garth Road crossing to Depot Place could be a two-part area, as there is a space to stand at the median and wait for another crossing signal.
Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI), another option, would give pedestrians a head start — often three to seven seconds — in crossing Popham Road while vehicles wait for a green light. Yet another option is putting car sensors in the streets to improve the timing of traffic light changes.
Eliminating the turn lane from Popham onto Chase Road toward the village was also suggested, which would again shorten that crosswalk.
For any of this to happen, signage would be key.
Sorenson suggested installing secure bicycle parking in the train station access area at Depot Place and at street level in the village center, in addition to providing Bronx River bike/walking path information via signage — 7.6 miles south to New York City, 3.8 north to White Plains — in addition to a potential elevated cycle track along Popham Road.
Later in the meeting, FHI’s Adam Tecza talked about an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant route under the Popham Road bridge that will lead from the new elevator at Depot Place to Freightway parking garage, making the Metro-North trains accessible without having to cross any streets or go up stairs.
During the initial public comment session, Popham Road resident Lynne Clark said she was “astounded” by how fast cars travel on that road. She suggested one major change would be police presence to curb speeding.
Ken Rilander urged the consultants and the village to take into account the time of day as commuter traffic during drop-off and pickup gets backed up and is different than traffic during lunch and other points throughout the day.
Referring to the previous meeting, Bob Berg said it was a “big mistake” to block off Spencer Place in favor of a gathering space — an “ugly blight,” he said — as traffic issues “have been persistent for decades” without police presence in the area at “critical times” to help traffic flow.
Madelaine Eppenstein pushed for reducing the speed limit to 25 miles per hour in the village and increasing the police presence near crosswalks.
In a presentation about placemaking in the downtown, Tecza offered new ideas to restripe parking spaces on Chase Road, including putting eight spots between Harwood Court and Spencer Place, which would help get back the 12 spots being taken up by the Dine the ’Dale tent.
Tecza’s presentation included different types of parking options, such as free short-term parking, valet parking for long-term, free or discounted permits at Freightway for those who work in the village and eliminating eight-hour parking to create higher turnover.
“Creating a vibrant, economically robust” area has its challenges, Tecza said as he described what Scarsdale has as advantages/disadvantages compared to other retail areas. Competitors have more parking, better ease of vehicle access and large-format retail, while their disadvantages are lack of place quality as commercial shopping centers, no access for multimodal users and “no identity and generic aesthetics.” Tecza mentioned Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center as being “great for convenience retail,” but “not a center” where one would spend a lot of time.
On the other hand, Scarsdale’s downtown has access, “great identity” and “unique aesthetics,” but lacks parking, ease of vehicle flow and large format retail. Tecza said the village should “lean into its advantages” with restaurants, beer/wine bars, unique retail, art and book stores, entertainment and coffee shops/bakeries as its anchors.
During the second public comment session, Susan Douglass said she liked the option for closing Spencer Place and suggested moving the Dine the ’Dale tent up the street toward Chase Park, which would then enable traffic to access onto East Parkway once again.
Rilander said that while changes to “character and usage” may be “for the better,” the suggested changes could add five to 10 minutes to a large number of commuters’ travel time.
Berg said parking is crucial in the downtown and blamed “monopolist” landlord Rush Wilson for “decades” of “failed vision” and “crazy expectations for leases” for problems with the area. Berg urged the village to consider eminent domain to push him out and said there are too many storefronts that have been vacant for “years and years.” He also said a permanent Dine the ’Dale tent is a “big mistake” and he supported moving it or making it seasonal.
Mayor Jane Veron responded to Berg and said that while some stores are being renovated prior to tenants moving in, “nearly all” have been “filled for quite a while.”
The village has scheduled its third virtual public meeting on the Strategic Mobility and Placemaking Plan on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. The meeting will focus on bicycle, pedestrian and vehicle safety improvements on Fox Meadow, Crane and Sprague roads.
To learn more or offer feedback, visit scarsdalemobility.com.
