The public is invited to weigh in on concepts for enhancing pedestrian and bicycle safety in a workshop Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
The third in a series focusing on the Strategic Mobility and Placemaking Plan for the Village Center, this workshop will focus specifically on traffic safety improvements along major corridors that feed into the village center, including recommendations for Fox Meadow and Crane roads. Participants will also have an opportunity to review alternatives for a Sprague Road residential pilot project.
Participation can take place via Zoom or in person at Rutherford Hall at 1001 Post Road.
According to the press release issued Sept. 7, alternatives developed for each location are based on field study and input from community stakeholders, including residents, members of the business community, neighborhood associations and others.
The press release stated the study of the ways to improve the village center is “nearing its final stages and we still need your feedback and suggestions.”
The feedback received will be used to refine project elements and help lead to development of a preferred concept, according to the project information page at https://www.scarsdalemobility.com.
Members of the public can attend the Sept. 13 workshop via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3PVy7XR or use meeting ID 931 8370 3358 on the Zoom app.
Questions or comments about the plan can be emailed to Village Planner Greg Cutler at gcutler@scarsdale.com; 914-722-1132.
Previous public workshops were held in June and August. The Inquirer’s reporting on the prior workshops, site visits and development of the plans is posted at www.scarsdalenews.com.
