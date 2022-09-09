Fox Meadow Road safety image

Renderings of planned traffic safety improvements for Fox Meadow Road.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Village

The public is invited to weigh in on concepts for enhancing pedestrian and bicycle safety in a workshop Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

The third in a series focusing on the Strategic Mobility and Placemaking Plan for the Village Center, this workshop will focus specifically on traffic safety improvements along major corridors that feed into the village center, including recommendations for Fox Meadow and Crane roads. Participants will also have an opportunity to review alternatives for a Sprague Road residential pilot project.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.